Jobs lost as Inverness construction firm enters liquidation

An Inverness construction and renovation firm has entered liquidation and made 11 people redundant.

Highland Timber Construction will be wound up following the appointment of provisional liquidators at Inverness Sherriff Court.

Annette Menzies of Glasgow-based William Duncan (Business Recovery) will wrap up the affairs of the Seafield Road business.

The firm, which begun seven years ago, describes itself as specialising in “high end bespoke energy efficient homes” as well as fitting kitchens and bathrooms.

Covid had ‘major impact’ on future of Highland Timber Construction

Highland Timber Construction failed to recover from Covid which had a “major impact” on the firm, according to a spokeswoman for William Duncan.

The spokeswoman said: “Highland Timber Construction Limited commenced trading in 2016.

“Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic had a major impact on the company as it was unable to trade for some time which resulted in a loss of turnover.

“Recently it has not been able to secure a number of new contracts. Which has also impacted turnover and has led to an inability to repay its creditors.”

The liquidators also confirmed director Peter Williams took advice and “had no other options” but to cease trading.

The spokeswoman added: “The director took advice and concluded he had no other options but to cease trading on November 27. All 11 employees were made redundant.

“Annette Menzies was appointed provisional liquidator of the company on December 6 following a petition to the court by the company.”

The company’s latest accounts, for the year ending March 31 2023, showed shareholder funds of just £1,103.

Sheriff Gary Aitken was satisfied the share capital of the firm does not exceed £120,000.

He also appointed Bellwether Green as the law agents to assist Ms Menzies in the carrying out of duties as provisional liquidator.