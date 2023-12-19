Jobs lost as Inverness construction firm enters liquidation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jobs lost as Inverness construction firm enters liquidation

The firm describes itself as specialising in "high end bespoke energy efficient homes".

By Alex Banks
The construction firm entered liquidation following a lack of recovery from Covid. Image: Highland Timber Construction/LinkedIn
An Inverness construction and renovation firm has entered liquidation and made 11 people redundant.

Highland Timber Construction will be wound up following the appointment of provisional liquidators at Inverness Sherriff Court.

Annette Menzies of Glasgow-based William Duncan (Business Recovery) will wrap up the affairs of the Seafield Road business.

The firm, which begun seven years ago, describes itself as specialising in “high end bespoke energy efficient homes” as well as fitting kitchens and bathrooms.

Covid had ‘major impact’ on future of Highland Timber Construction

Highland Timber Construction failed to recover from Covid which had a “major impact” on the firm, according to a spokeswoman for William Duncan.

The spokeswoman said: “Highland Timber Construction Limited commenced trading in 2016.

“Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic had a major impact on the company as it was unable to trade for some time which resulted in a loss of turnover.

“Recently it has not been able to secure a number of new contracts. Which has also impacted turnover and has led to an inability to repay its creditors.”

The provisional liquidator of Highland Timber Construction was appointed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

The liquidators also confirmed director Peter Williams took advice and “had no other options” but to cease trading.

The spokeswoman added: “The director took advice and concluded he had no other options but to cease trading on November 27. All 11 employees were made redundant.

“Annette Menzies was appointed provisional liquidator of the company on December 6 following a petition to the court by the company.”

The company’s latest accounts, for the year ending March 31 2023, showed shareholder funds of just £1,103.

Sheriff Gary Aitken was satisfied the share capital of the firm does not exceed £120,000.

He also appointed Bellwether Green as the law agents to assist Ms Menzies in the carrying out of duties as provisional liquidator.

