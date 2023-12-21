Inverness housebuilder boss announces plans to retire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness housebuilder boss announces plans to retire

The managing director served with the company for 20 years and will now enter the next chapter of life.

By Alex Banks
Managing director of Tulloch Homes Sandy Grant has set a date for his retirement.
Managing director of Tulloch Homes Sandy Grant has set a date for his retirement.

The managing director of an Inverness-based housebuilding firm has announced plans to retire in May 2024.

Sandy Grant of Tulloch Homes joined the firm 20 years ago and has served in his current role since 2021.

Commercial director Kieran Graham will take over the role upon the retirement of Mr Grant in May.

Mr Grant has overseen recent projects including a deal worth £6.1m with Highland Council to build 235 new Ross-shire homes.

Tulloch Homes, which is part of Springfield Group, also saw two wins at UK-wide awards last month.

‘Time has come for next chapter of life’ says Tulloch Homes managing director

Mr Grant said he has “thoroughly enjoyed” his career with the housebuilding firm but it’s now time for his next chapter.

He said: “The time has come for my next chapter in life where I wind down and enjoy time with family and friends.

“As much as I am excited for this next stage, I’m equally grateful for my time with Tulloch and for the opportunity to work with such fantastic people.

“I am pleased to share that Kieran Graham will take over the mantle for Tulloch following my retirement.

“He is excellently placed for the position, and I will spend the next six months working closely with him to ensure a smooth transition.”

Sandy Grant
Sandy Grant said he is “grateful” for his 20-year-long career at Tulloch Homes. Image: Big Partnership

Mr Graham has “extensive experience” in the Highlands housebuilding sector having previously worked for Robertson Homes in Inverness.

Tulloch Homes celebrated its two UK Property Awards wins and Mr Grant believes it is an exciting time for the business.

He added: “It’s an exciting time for Tulloch following our recent success at UK Property Awards where our prestigious Drummond Hill site scooped two wins.

“And with many new developments in the pipeline, such as our newly approved Conon Bridge development, delivered in partnership with the Highland Council, to support the Cromarty Firth Green Freeport.”

“I’ve no doubt that Kieran is the right man for the job to lead Tulloch into the future.”

Sandy Grant has been a ‘privilege to work with’ at Tulloch Homes

Springfield Group chief executive Innes Smith said Mr Grant will leave behind an “incredibly strong legacy”.

He said: “It has been a privilege to work with Sandy since Tulloch joined the Group in 2021.

“His commitment to the Tulloch brand has always shone through and he leaves behind an incredibly strong legacy.

Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith.
Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith. Image: Stuart Wallace

“We’re pleased to support Sandy’s plans to retire and ensure a smooth transition period to his successor Kieran.

“Both personally, and on behalf of Springfield, I would like to thank Sandy for his enormous contribution and wish him the very best.”

