Inverness housebuilder boss announces plans to retire

The managing director of an Inverness-based housebuilding firm has announced plans to retire in May 2024.

Sandy Grant of Tulloch Homes joined the firm 20 years ago and has served in his current role since 2021.

Commercial director Kieran Graham will take over the role upon the retirement of Mr Grant in May.

Mr Grant has overseen recent projects including a deal worth £6.1m with Highland Council to build 235 new Ross-shire homes.

Tulloch Homes, which is part of Springfield Group, also saw two wins at UK-wide awards last month.

‘Time has come for next chapter of life’ says Tulloch Homes managing director

Mr Grant said he has “thoroughly enjoyed” his career with the housebuilding firm but it’s now time for his next chapter.

He said: “The time has come for my next chapter in life where I wind down and enjoy time with family and friends.

“As much as I am excited for this next stage, I’m equally grateful for my time with Tulloch and for the opportunity to work with such fantastic people.

“I am pleased to share that Kieran Graham will take over the mantle for Tulloch following my retirement.

“He is excellently placed for the position, and I will spend the next six months working closely with him to ensure a smooth transition.”

Mr Graham has “extensive experience” in the Highlands housebuilding sector having previously worked for Robertson Homes in Inverness.

Tulloch Homes celebrated its two UK Property Awards wins and Mr Grant believes it is an exciting time for the business.

He added: “It’s an exciting time for Tulloch following our recent success at UK Property Awards where our prestigious Drummond Hill site scooped two wins.

“And with many new developments in the pipeline, such as our newly approved Conon Bridge development, delivered in partnership with the Highland Council, to support the Cromarty Firth Green Freeport.”

“I’ve no doubt that Kieran is the right man for the job to lead Tulloch into the future.”

Sandy Grant has been a ‘privilege to work with’ at Tulloch Homes

Springfield Group chief executive Innes Smith said Mr Grant will leave behind an “incredibly strong legacy”.

He said: “It has been a privilege to work with Sandy since Tulloch joined the Group in 2021.

“His commitment to the Tulloch brand has always shone through and he leaves behind an incredibly strong legacy.

“We’re pleased to support Sandy’s plans to retire and ensure a smooth transition period to his successor Kieran.

“Both personally, and on behalf of Springfield, I would like to thank Sandy for his enormous contribution and wish him the very best.”