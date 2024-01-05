Shake-up at Cala Homes as Aberdeenshire-based north managing director departs

Cala Homes has confirmed the sudden departure of its Aberdeenshire-based north managing director Mike Naysmith.

The well-known businessman has held the role, based at the firm’s offices at Westhill, since 2010.

A Cala North spokeswoman confirmed sales and marketing director Fraser Carr, is now covering the position and being supported by Jennifer Wylie, regional chairwoman for Scotland.

Cala refused to elaborate on the nature of Mr Naysmith’s departure, which occurred just before Christmas.

Career in housebuilding

Mr Naysmith began his career as a development control officer for Gordon District Council, before moving into the planning team at Aberdeenshire Council.

His next move was to Cala Homes, where he worked as a land director until 2004.

In 2004 he moved to George Wimpey to take up the role of land director and in 2007 was promoted to managing director of Taylor Wimpey.

In 2010 he returned to Cala Homes as regional director and managing director of Cala Homes North before leaving the company last month.

A spokeswoman for Cala Homes said: “Fraser Carr, sales and marketing director, is the regional director in Aberdeen covering managing director responsibilities for Cala Homes (North), supported by Jennifer Wylie, regional chairwoman for Scotland.”

Cala’s Aberdeen roots

Cala employs more than 1,300 people across 10 offices and has around 75 live developments anytime.

Its current Aberdeen projects include flagship sites at Craibstone, Grandhome and Milltimber.

The business was founded in 1875 as the City of Aberdeen Land Association and was the first Scottish company listed on the London Stock Market.

Today, its Scottish and English operations are run from offices in Edinburgh and Wooburn Green, Buckinghamshire.

Financial services giant Legal & General acquired full control of the group in March 2018, raising its stake from 47.9% to 100% in a £315 million-plus deal.

Mr Naysmith refused to comment on his departure.