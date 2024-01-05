Shake-up at Cala Homes as Aberdeenshire-based north managing director departs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Shake-up at Cala Homes as Aberdeenshire-based north managing director departs

Mike Naysmith had been in the role since 2010 but his replacement has now been announced.

By Kelly Wilson
Mike Naysmith former Cala Homes (North) managing director. Image: Newsline
Mike Naysmith former Cala Homes (North) managing director. Image: Newsline

Cala Homes has confirmed the sudden departure of its Aberdeenshire-based north managing director Mike Naysmith.

The well-known businessman has held the role, based at the firm’s offices at Westhill, since 2010.

A Cala North spokeswoman confirmed sales and marketing director Fraser Carr, is now covering the position and being supported by Jennifer Wylie, regional chairwoman for Scotland.

Cala refused to elaborate on the nature of Mr Naysmith’s departure, which occurred just before Christmas.

Career in housebuilding

Mr Naysmith began his career as a development control officer for Gordon District Council, before moving into the planning team at Aberdeenshire Council.

His next move was to Cala Homes, where he worked as a land director until 2004.

Mike Naysmith pictured in his earlier days with Cala.

In 2004 he moved to George Wimpey to take up the role of land director and in 2007 was promoted to managing director of Taylor Wimpey.

In 2010 he returned to Cala Homes as regional director and managing director of Cala Homes North before leaving the company last month.

A spokeswoman for Cala Homes said: “Fraser Carr, sales and marketing director, is the regional director in Aberdeen covering managing director responsibilities for Cala Homes (North), supported by Jennifer Wylie, regional chairwoman for Scotland.”

Cala’s Aberdeen roots

Cala employs more than 1,300 people across 10 offices and has around 75 live developments anytime.

Its current Aberdeen projects include flagship sites at Craibstone, Grandhome and Milltimber.

Cala showhomes at Craibstone Estate South in Bucksburn.

The business was founded in 1875 as the City of Aberdeen Land Association and was the first Scottish company listed on the London Stock Market.

Today, its Scottish and English operations are run from offices in Edinburgh and Wooburn Green, Buckinghamshire.

Financial services giant Legal & General acquired full control of the group in March 2018, raising its stake from 47.9% to 100% in a £315 million-plus deal.

Mr Naysmith refused to comment on his departure.

