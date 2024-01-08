North-east housebuilder Stewart Milne Group files administration notice in England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

North-east housebuilder Stewart Milne Group files administration notice in England

Whole group went back on the market last summer.

By Keith Findlay
Stewart Milne Group builds homes across north-east Scotland as well as in the north-west of England.
The English division of north-east housebuilder Stewart Milne Group (SMG) is heading into administration.

Data and credit checking specialist Red Flag Alert highlighted the notice of intention to appoint an administrator in its regular checks of high court construction insolvency applications.

SMG has its headquarters in Westhill, Aberdeenshire. Its English subsidiary, Stewart Milne Homes North West England, is based in Manchester.

English subsidiary had £1m-plus losses in its last full trading year

The last set of published accounts for the division showed losses of just over £1 million for the year to October 31 2022, on turnover of £45.8m.

SMG owner and chairman Stewart Milne put the entire group up for sale in April 2022.

Announcing retirement plans, the Aberdeenshire-born multimillionaire said he wanted to spend more time with family and friends, splitting his time in homes in Aberdeen, Perthshire, Turkey and Florida.

His luxury mansion in Bieldside, Aberdeen, also went on the market, with a £7.5m price tag. It is still up for sale.

Stewart Milne.
Construction entrepreneur Stewart Milne had been looking for a buyer for the whole group. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

A weak housing market and wider economic woes put the brakes on the sale process for SMG, as well as Mr Milne’s retirement plans, after the mini-Budget introduced during Liz Truss’s brief reign as prime minister.

Last July, SMG said market conditions had improved to the point where it was speaking to suitors again.

That news comes alongside SMG’s best annual profits performance for almost a decade.

A gain arising from the sale of a £100m turnover timber systems business in December 2021 and “significant efficiencies” drove profits to a level not seen for more than seven years, the company said.

Stewart Milne Group chief executive Stuart MacGregor, left, and chief financial officer Fraser Park.
Stewart Milne Group chief executive Stuart MacGregor, left, and chief financial officer Fraser Park. Image: Big Partnership

Group accounts for the 12 months to October 31 2022 revealed pre-tax profits of £16.5m from continuing operations, following losses totalling £13.1m in the 2020-21 trading year.

Chief executive Stuart MacGregor and chief financial officer Fraser Park told The Press and Journal the company’s new homes in Scotland and north-west England were selling well.

SMG has offices in Westhill, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Manchester and a 1,000-strong workforce, including sub-contractors.

More to follow…

Conversation