Lane closed as emergency services rush to A9 collision near Bogbain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Lane closed as emergency services rush to A9 collision near Bogbain

The A9 is partially blocked due to a crash.

By Graham Fleming
Breaking news image.
The road has been closed. Image: DC Thomson.

A crash on the A9 near Bogbain has partially blocked the major road southbound from Inverness.

Police are in attendance after they were called out to the incident at 10am.

The road is partially closed due to the accident but drivers are still able to pass despite  delays to travel.

It is not currently known whether anyone was injured as a result of the crash.

Police and the Scottish Ambulance service have both been approached for comment.

More to follow.

More from Inverness

The famous YouTuber - who has 6.5million Instagram followers - took to the racetrack in Inverness. Image: Facebook/Inverness Kart Raceway
Strictly runner-up Joe Sugg go-karts in Inverness
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – top lawyer and kitten con artist appear in dock
Dalneigh resident John 'Boy' MacPhee had to jump from his bedroom window to the garden to escape the fire at his house. Supplied by Brian Duncan
Hero shopkeeper helped neighbours to safety as 'inferno' raged at Inverness house
A picture of Ross Duncan
Jail for man who hounded ex and threatened to slit her new partner's throat
Gordon Fyfe's media career spans more than 50 years
Gordon Fyfe scoops major media award for lifetime achievement
The property at St Valery street has been completely destroyed by the fire. JASON HEDGES/DC Thomson
Inverness home totally destroyed by devastating fire as photos show burnt-out property
Refurbishment work is now visible on parts of the castle. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Seven major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2024
Schuh at the Eastgate Centre in Inverness has announced its closure.
Schuh closes Inverness Eastgate store after opening in retail park
Fire crews jettison water into the smoking property. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverness house fire extinguished after six hours as neighbours recall being forced to evacuate
Joshua Moody appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Teen girl denies school friend abducted her on 134-mile road trip to Highlands