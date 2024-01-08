Lane closed as emergency services rush to A9 collision near Bogbain

A crash on the A9 near Bogbain has partially blocked the major road southbound from Inverness.

Police are in attendance after they were called out to the incident at 10am.

The road is partially closed due to the accident but drivers are still able to pass despite delays to travel.

It is not currently known whether anyone was injured as a result of the crash.

Police and the Scottish Ambulance service have both been approached for comment.

More to follow.