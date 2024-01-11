Highlands job fears as major delivery firm starts redundancy process

Hundreds of Highlands jobs are under threat as a major delivery firm starts a redundancy process.

Jobs will be lost at Menzies Parcels, which has 15 depots across Scotland with around 270 workers at its locations.

The news comes amid rumours parent company Menzies Distribution is to close its parcel firm altogether.

The firm describes itself as providing a “vital, hassle-free courier services” to the Highlands.

Menzies would not say how many jobs will be impacted, however it has pledged to relocate workers to other sectors of the firm.

Trade union Unite is engaging with its members following the decision by Menzies to make them redundant.

10 of the Menzies Parcels depots lie within the Highlands and Islands – including Inverness, Elgin and Dingwall.

‘Significant losses’ behind redundancies

Menzies Parcels sent a notice to its staff in which it stated “significant losses” in its last two years have helped it come to its conclusion.

The notice states: “The business has been incurring significant losses over the last two years and, having exhausted all other options, has come to the disappointing conclusion that it is no longer sustainable in its current form.”

In its latest annual accounts, up to the end of 2022, Menzies Parcels reported a pre-tax loss of more than £3.7 million.

The report also shows a drop in revenue to £19.6m, compared to £22.6m in 2021.

The firm, which handles around 8,000 parcel deliveries a day, is known to deliver for major firms across the Highlands, including Amazon and FedEx.

Unite aiming to aid members

Trade union Unite said it will do “all we can” to support its members following the news.

A spokesman for the firm said: “Unite is actively engaging with our members across Scotland affected by Menzies Parcels’ decision to make workers redundant.

“We will do all we can to support our members in this very difficult situation.

“This includes engaging with the company to explore how workers can find suitable alternative employment within the wider Menzies group in order to minimise the impact of job losses.”

Menzies Response

Menzies Distribution has responded to the job loss fears by saying it will continue to operate “as normal” in the Highland capital.

A spokeswoman for the firm said: “Menzies Distribution continues to operate as normal with ongoing group presence in Inverness.

“We are constantly reviewing all our commercial arrangements and evaluating strategy, and as such, have decided to exit some contracts.

“We are supporting individual depots where there may be any impact, and we will look to redeploy where we can to avoid job losses.”

The news comes after Menzies Distribution announced it would close its Orkney and Shetland depots in December.

Streamline Shipping Group will now expand its operations on the islands in order to provide a “first class, reliable” service.

It is now the shipping, warehousing and delivery partner for over 90% of UK carrier networks on Orkney and Shetland.