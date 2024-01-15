Eric Trump hails ‘best ever year’ for Aberdeenshire golf resort despite 10th consecutive loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Eric Trump hails ‘best ever year’ for Aberdeenshire golf resort despite 10th consecutive loss

Trump International Scotland raked in more revenue as it hosted its first high-profile PGA tournament.

By Alex Banks
Eric Trump at Trump International Golf Course Scotland, which has shown losses of more than £700,000. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Eric Trump at Trump International Golf Course Scotland, which has shown losses of more than £700,000. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Donald Trump’s golf resort in Aberdeenshire has made a loss for the tenth straight year.

The latest Trump International Golf Club Scotland accounts show a pre-tax loss of £738,344 in 2022, following another £696,845 deficit in 2021.

The loss comes despite an increase in turnover by more than £1.5 million. The Balmedie club raked in around £3.6m in 2022, up from just over £2m in 2021.

Trump International Golf Club Scotland – which includes the links course, boutique hotel, bar and restaurant on the Menie Estate – has accumulated more than £15m losses.

However, the Trump family remains committed to the long-term vision for the resort and claim the golf course is now established as a “world-class destination”.

Trump International Golf Club’s ‘best performing year to date’

The newest accounts were signed off by Eric Trump, one of the former US president’s three sons.

In his strategic report he said the figures represent the company’s “best performing year to date”.

Former US president Donald Trump during a visit to the family’s Aberdeenshire golf course. Image: HEMEDIA

He said: “The company successfully welcomed back guests following the full reopening of global tourism and the hospitality industry post pandemic.

“In particular, the business delivered increased sales across its golf green fees, membership, accommodation and hotel services.

“Year-end trading results reflect an improvement on the prior year with turnover increasing by 74% and gross profit exceeding £1 million, representing its best performing year to date.”

‘World-class’ reputation

Trump International Golf Club celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a top 100 ranking in Golf Digest’s “World’s Greatest Golf Courses“.

The Aberdeenshire course also hosted its first high-profile professional tournament with the PGA Seniors Championship.

Eric Trump claims hosting the “prestigious” event was “testament to the calibre, reputation and status of the business”.

Trump International Golf Links at Menie, near Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick /DC Thomson

His report adds: “The company also committed to the construction of a second world-class championship links golf course and embarked on the next phase of its masterplan development with the re-engagement of its project management team.

“Ownership remains committed to the long-term vision for the resort and confidently foresees the positive fiscal improvement trend continuing in the medium and longer term with the golf course now fully established as a world-class destination.”

Staff costs rose to more than £2m from £1.6m the year before, with the number of employees increasing to 81 from 53.

Meanwhile, the latest accounts for SLC Turnberry Ltd, which operates the Trump family’s Turnberry resort, showed profits of £571,416.

This is the first time it has made profit since Trump bought the venue in 2014.

Turnover increased significantly to £21.8m in 2022, up from £13.1m in 2021.

A spokesman said: “2022 was an excellent year for the business and aligns with the company’s long-term investment plans.”

More from Business

Kelly Shek.
Your Money: What should you be looking for in a financial planner?
Daniel Oliveira, of Rising Roots.
Moray micro farmer aims to change way we think about food
Junior doctors and members of the British Medical Association (BMA) on the picket line outside Cheltenham General Hospital during their continuing dispute over pay (Ben Birchall/PA)
Junior doctors in Wales begin 72-hour full walkout over pay
Some eight in 10 people said they expected this January to be the hardest yet financially, research suggested (Peter Byrne/PA)
More than half of people think January ‘most financially stressful time of year’
The average price tag on a home jumped by around £4,500 month-on-month in January, according to Rightmove (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Average price tag on a home jumped by around £4,500 in January – Rightmove
UK employment has hit a new decade low (Philip Toscano/PA)
UK employment hits decade low and expected to worsen, says report
Glen Grant Distillery in Rothes reveals plans to expand visitor centre . Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
Glen Grant Distillery in Rothes to expand visitor centre and green light for new…
New partner Stewart Johnston said he has found the role extremely rewarding.
New partner joins Allathan Associates
Harris Tweed new entrants during their mentoring.
Team Harris Tweed: The new generation of weavers helping to future-proof an island industry
Stewart Milne celebrates success at the Trades Awards in 2014.
Who really is Stewart Milne? Aberdeen tycoon in spotlight as business empire crumbles

Conversation