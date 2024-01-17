£20 million cash boost for Inverness-based Aurora Energy Services

Inverness-based Aurora Energy Services has received a £20 million investment from the Scottish National Investment Bank (Snib).

The firm will use the cash to “expand its network of regional training hubs and workshop facilities”.

Snib’s investment is also expected to help support Scotland’s green energy supply chain.

In addition, Aurora plans to develop a “globally recognised” apprenticeship scheme aimed at training those new to the renewables industry.

The investment was part-financed by the Scottish Government’s Just Transition Fund.

Aurora chief executive Douglas Duguid said: “In securing this welcome financial support from the Scottish National Investment Bank it means we can accelerate our transition into renewables on several fronts.

“It will enhance our recruitment of people living and working in rural Scotland, and allow us to be able to offer more job and training opportunities in a shorter timeframe.”

Mr Duguid added: “We are a Scottish business, firmly rooted in the Highlands but with an international footprint.

“The bank’s backing will be an important factor as we close in on other international acquisitions which are in the pipeline.”

Snib executive director Jimmy Williamson said: “For Scotland to be able to harness the opportunities in renewable energy infrastructure, the right skills and a ready workforce are a critical dependency.

“Aurora’s remit to develop new talent and retrain workers who already have deep, critical energy sector knowledge is a vital link in realising the potential before us.”

Launched in June 2022, Aurora now employs 275 people in Scotland, the US and Australia.

It has ambitions to become a £100m turnover business within five years.

With headquarters on Longman Drive, the firm specialises in the onshore and offshore wind, hydropower, telecoms and infrastructure and waste-to-energy services sectors.

Mr Duguid and Michael Buchan, Aurora’s chief financial officer, co-founded Aberdeen-based oil and gas services company EnerMech. They exited that business though its £400m-plus sale to Carlyle Group in December 2018. Previously, the pair led a management buy-out of PSL Energy Services – acquired by Halliburton in 2007.

Aurora’s growing footprint

Aurora recently opened a new training facility in Inverness. This and similar operations in Aberdeen, Wick and Huntly are focused on engineering and fabrication work in the renewables sector.

The firm joined the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport consortium late last year.