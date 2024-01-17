£20 million cash boost for Inverness-based Aurora Energy Services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£20 million cash boost for Inverness-based Aurora Energy Services

Boss Doug Duguid says the investment into the business will be an important factor it closes in on new international acquisitions.

By Ryan Duff and Keith Findlay
Scottish National Investment Bank executive director Jimmy Williamson and Aurora Energy Services chief executive Douglas Duguid.
Scottish National Investment Bank executive director Jimmy Williamson, left, and Aurora Energy Services chief executive Douglas Duguid. Image: 3x1

Inverness-based Aurora Energy Services has received a £20 million investment from the Scottish National Investment Bank (Snib).

The firm will use the cash to “expand its network of regional training hubs and workshop facilities”.

Snib’s investment is also expected to help support Scotland’s green energy supply chain.

In addition, Aurora plans to develop a “globally recognised” apprenticeship scheme aimed at training those new to the renewables industry.

The investment was part-financed by the Scottish Government’s Just Transition Fund.

It will enhance our recruitment of people living and working in rural Scotland, and allow us to be able to offer more job and training opportunities in a shorter timeframe.”

Dough Duguid, CEO, Aurora

Aurora chief executive Douglas Duguid said: “In securing this welcome financial support from the Scottish National Investment Bank it means we can accelerate our transition into renewables on several fronts.

“It will enhance our recruitment of people living and working in rural Scotland, and allow us to be able to offer more job and training opportunities in a shorter timeframe.”

Aurora CEO Doug Duguid.
Mr Duguid. Image: Aurora Energy Services

Mr Duguid added: “We are a Scottish business, firmly rooted in the Highlands but with an international footprint.

“The bank’s backing will be an important factor as we close in on other international acquisitions which are in the pipeline.”

Snib executive director Jimmy Williamson said: “For Scotland to be able to harness the opportunities in renewable energy infrastructure, the right skills and a ready workforce are a critical dependency.

“Aurora’s remit to develop new talent and retrain workers who already have deep, critical energy sector knowledge is a vital link in realising the potential before us.”

Aurora's offshore renewables training.
Aurora’s offshore renewables training. Image: Aurora Energy Services

Launched in June 2022, Aurora now employs 275 people in Scotland, the US and Australia.

It has ambitions to become a £100m turnover business within five years.

With headquarters on Longman Drive, the firm specialises in the onshore and offshore wind, hydropower, telecoms and infrastructure and waste-to-energy services sectors.

Mr Duguid and Michael Buchan, Aurora’s chief financial officer, co-founded Aberdeen-based oil and gas services company EnerMech. They exited that business though its £400m-plus sale  to Carlyle Group in December 2018. Previously, the pair led a management buy-out of PSL Energy Services –  acquired by Halliburton in 2007.

Aurora’s growing footprint

Aurora recently opened a new training facility in Inverness. This and similar operations in Aberdeen, Wick and Huntly are focused on engineering and fabrication work in the renewables sector.

The firm joined the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport consortium late last year.

