Inverness-based energy transition firm Aurora joins freeport group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Inverness-based energy transition firm Aurora joins freeport group

Serial entrepreneur Doug Duguid sees 'many benefits' for the business.

By Keith Findlay
Doug Duguid, chief executive officer of Aurora Energy Services.
Doug Duguid, chief executive officer of Aurora Energy Services. Image: Morrison Media

Aurora Energy Services, the north firm that was set up by serial entrepreneurs Doug Duguid and Michael Buchan to help drive the energy transition, has joined the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport (ICFGF) consortium.

Mr Duguid said the move would bring many benefits to the fledgling business, which was launched last year and has since acquired three Scottish companies and another in the US.

North green freeport consortium continues to grow its membership

The business joins a growing list of ICFGF members. These include the Port of Cromarty Firth, Global Energy Group, Port of Inverness and Ardersier Port owner Haventus, alongside Highland Council, the University of the Highlands and Islands, and more than 30 regional, national and international businesses, public sector organisations and academic bodies.

Mr Duguid said: “As one of the newest Highland-based energy services specialists, it is opportune for Aurora to be part of the exciting development of this strategic green freeport.

“Inclusion in the freeport zone brings many benefits to our fledgling organisation and we are looking forward to playing a full part in ICFGF and contributing to its success.”

ICFGF chief executive Calum MacPherson said: “Aurora is an ambitious company, committed to the Highlands and to supporting the energy sector transition to net-zero.

“It is a pleasure to welcome them to membership of ICFGF.

“They have already brought employment to the area, demonstrating the new opportunities that are emerging as a result of the pipeline of offshore wind developments on our doorstep. I look forward to working with Doug and his colleagues as we continue to develop our detailed plans for the green freeport.”

Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport chief executive Calum MacPherson.
Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport chief executive Calum MacPherson. Image: Morrison Media

With headquarters on Longman Drive, Inverness, Aurora specialises in the onshore and offshore wind, hydropower, telecoms and infrastructure and waste-to-energy services sectors.

The fledgling company also provides oil and gas project support and engineering services.

Since its formal launch in June 2022, Aurora has acquired Inverness Access Training Services, Wick-based Northern Marine Services and Huntly firm R&M Engineering.

Last month, US-headquartered wind turbine blade repair and maintenance specialist Cotech Group became its first international acquisition.

Aurora’s £100m turnover target

Aurora now employs 275 people in Scotland, the US and Australia and is forecasting first year revenue of £35million as part of a strategy creating a £100m turnover business within five years.

ICFGF was established as a company earlier this year, following the announcement by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in January that Inverness and the Cromarty Firth would be the location of one of two green freeports in Scotland.

6,000 new UK jobs predicted

The company’s outline business case for developing the green freeport was submitted to the Scottish and UK governments last month. It forecast that wide-ranging incentives and “multi-generational” benefits offered by the initiative will lead to the creation of more than 10,000 new jobs in the Highlands and a further 6,000 across the UK.

Mr Duguid and Mr Buchan, Aurora’s chief financial officer, were co-founders of Aberdeen-based oil and gas services company EnerMech. They exited that business though its £400m-plus sale  to Carlyle Group in December 2018. Previously, the pair led a management buy-out of PSL Energy Services –  acquired by Halliburton in 2007.

Read more: What is a green freeport? Everything you need to know

More from Business

Revolut customers will be sent an email notifying them that the price of their plan is rising (Revolut/PA)
Revolut hikes fees and widens access to apps from ClassPass to Tinder Gold
Rescue of Fiona the lonliest sheep beamed around the world.
Charity fund launched for 'world's loneliest sheep' named Fiona
The average time it takes to get connected to the electricity grid has soared in recent years (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
New rules to kick ‘zombie’ solar farms off grid queue
Mocean Energy's Blue X wave power converter.
Orkney wave power firm Mocean Energy secures £2.7 million cash boost
New Ukie chief executive Nick Poole (Ukie)
UK gaming trade body names former library association boss as chief executive
Businesses have signed an open letter to policing minister Chris Philp calling for more police action over high levels of abuse (Alamy/PA)
Shop workers suffering daily abuse and fear for safety, retail charity warns
Jonny Gent and Russel Porter took over at the Auldearn hotel last year.
Nairn hotel owners 'desperate' for a stronger connection with local residents
The Allisons from Ovenstone at Inverarity, Forfar, lifting tatties near Kirriemuir.
Tattie growers face gruelling harvest against export deadline
The number of company takeovers slowed significantly in the second part of the year, according to the Takeover Panel (Ian West/PA)
Dried-up deals market leaves Takeover Panel with its first deficit in years
Andrew Hornall from Falleninch, Stirling, won the pairs and Joe Watson Memorial Trophy, pictured with Stephen Taylor and daughter Jessica.
Stars of the Future Calf Show: Quality show of next generation stars in Stirling

Conversation