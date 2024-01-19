Eastgate Shopping Centre manager on new shops, more events and Euro 2024 plans in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eastgate Shopping Centre manager on new shops, more events and Euro 2024 plans in Inverness

The building's owners are also in talks with three businesses over taking on units as it looks to add to its offerings in 2024.

By Alex Banks
Eastgate manager Chris Kershaw is looking to build on success in 2023. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Eastgate manager Chris Kershaw is looking to build on success in 2023. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The manager of Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness is hoping to attract new tenants and put on more events this year.

Chris Kershaw has reflected on a successful 2023 as he looks forward to extending its offerings this year.

He revealed a new events programme and the addition of a new food court helped footfall increase by 7.5% last year.

The shopping centre is now looking to back up its positive year by holding more free events.

Three shops departed from the Eastgate in the past 12 months – Crew Clothing, Joules and Schuh, which has moved to Inverness Shopping Park.

However, Chris said the centre is in discussions with prospective tenants over three units as it looks to add to its “all-in-one” shopping and dining experience.

After starting his role as manager in January, he oversaw the launch of the Loch n Larder food court, which opened following a £2 million investment.

Eastgate footfall ‘one of the best’ for Scotland shopping centres

Chris claims the shopping centre has seen a “massively encouraging year” with its footfall growth amongst the best in the country.

He said: “We’re heading into more community initiatives in 2024 which we believe will drive Eastgate footfall even more.

“People are looking for more of an experiential centre now and maybe it’s why we’re up 7.5%.

“The food and drink court reopening as well as the addition of the soft play area have been received really well.

Loch n Larder, which houses five restaurants around a seating area, was opened in February 2o23. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We’re becoming more of an all-in-one hub where you can come for a couple of hours, have a bite to eat or a coffee, and do your shopping.

“It’s a really encouraging place for us to be – especially since we benefit from our own parking.”

Despite a sway towards online shopping over the past decade, Chris believes the Eastgate is now seeing a return of those who prefer to see what they’re buying in person.

He added: “Of course online shopping has had its impacts especially since Covid – but we feel we’re seeing a need from people to come and feel the quality of their purchase.

“The habit is changing and people want to know is it robust enough as pictures you see online can be misleading.”

Time to kick on after losing Schuh

Despite his disappointment over losing three Eastgate stores, Chris feels there was little which could be done to keep them.

He said: “We lost Joules due to administration. It looked like we’d be keeping them as they were one of the top 10 performing stores but in the end nothing could be done.

“It was also sad to see Crew Clothing go but unfortunately that was only a temporary contract.

Chris Kershaw is in talks with three businesses over taking on units. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Schuh, which we’ve only just lost, was really disappointing from our point of view.

“Personally I think having the two Inverness stores could’ve worked but it wasn’t to be and we weren’t able to keep hold of them.

“We still have a lot of brands to look after here and what they think of our plans is vital.

“From those I’ve spoken to in the past couple of months all feedback is incredibly positive.”

Adding offerings

Eastgate Shopping Centre will see the addition of a Rokzkool unit, which offers kids activities including dance classes.

Chris claims the addition of the charity, which operates a studio on Academy Street, shows the flexibility of the Eastgate.

He said: “Of course we want to find consistency but in no way should it stop us trying new things.

Falcon Square, outside Eastgate Shopping Centre, could see its own Euro 2024 fanzone. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Our free events programme will see a summer of sport with Scotland qualifying for Euro 2024. We’re also in discussions for a Falcon Square fan zone.

“We always look at ways to get people through the doors, but also make sure they want to come back.

“We’ve had some discussions with businesses over three empty units so hopefully that will add to what we already have.”

