Eastgate Shopping Centre manager on new shops, more events and Euro 2024 plans in Inverness

The manager of Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness is hoping to attract new tenants and put on more events this year.

Chris Kershaw has reflected on a successful 2023 as he looks forward to extending its offerings this year.

He revealed a new events programme and the addition of a new food court helped footfall increase by 7.5% last year.

The shopping centre is now looking to back up its positive year by holding more free events.

Three shops departed from the Eastgate in the past 12 months – Crew Clothing, Joules and Schuh, which has moved to Inverness Shopping Park.

However, Chris said the centre is in discussions with prospective tenants over three units as it looks to add to its “all-in-one” shopping and dining experience.

After starting his role as manager in January, he oversaw the launch of the Loch n Larder food court, which opened following a £2 million investment.

Eastgate footfall ‘one of the best’ for Scotland shopping centres

Chris claims the shopping centre has seen a “massively encouraging year” with its footfall growth amongst the best in the country.

He said: “We’re heading into more community initiatives in 2024 which we believe will drive Eastgate footfall even more.

“People are looking for more of an experiential centre now and maybe it’s why we’re up 7.5%.

“The food and drink court reopening as well as the addition of the soft play area have been received really well.

“We’re becoming more of an all-in-one hub where you can come for a couple of hours, have a bite to eat or a coffee, and do your shopping.

“It’s a really encouraging place for us to be – especially since we benefit from our own parking.”

Despite a sway towards online shopping over the past decade, Chris believes the Eastgate is now seeing a return of those who prefer to see what they’re buying in person.

He added: “Of course online shopping has had its impacts especially since Covid – but we feel we’re seeing a need from people to come and feel the quality of their purchase.

“The habit is changing and people want to know is it robust enough as pictures you see online can be misleading.”

Time to kick on after losing Schuh

Despite his disappointment over losing three Eastgate stores, Chris feels there was little which could be done to keep them.

He said: “We lost Joules due to administration. It looked like we’d be keeping them as they were one of the top 10 performing stores but in the end nothing could be done.

“It was also sad to see Crew Clothing go but unfortunately that was only a temporary contract.

“Schuh, which we’ve only just lost, was really disappointing from our point of view.

“Personally I think having the two Inverness stores could’ve worked but it wasn’t to be and we weren’t able to keep hold of them.

“We still have a lot of brands to look after here and what they think of our plans is vital.

“From those I’ve spoken to in the past couple of months all feedback is incredibly positive.”

Adding offerings

Eastgate Shopping Centre will see the addition of a Rokzkool unit, which offers kids activities including dance classes.

Chris claims the addition of the charity, which operates a studio on Academy Street, shows the flexibility of the Eastgate.

He said: “Of course we want to find consistency but in no way should it stop us trying new things.

“Our free events programme will see a summer of sport with Scotland qualifying for Euro 2024. We’re also in discussions for a Falcon Square fan zone.

“We always look at ways to get people through the doors, but also make sure they want to come back.

“We’ve had some discussions with businesses over three empty units so hopefully that will add to what we already have.”