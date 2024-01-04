Schuh closes Inverness Eastgate store after opening in retail park

Schuh has closed its shop in the Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness.

The footwear retailer recently opened a new store in Inverness Retail Park and appears to have closed the Eastgate store with immediate effect.

Staff members announced the closure with a handwritten note on the door, which reads: “We are sorry to say Schuh Eastgate is now closed.

“Our new store is now located at Inverness Retail Park (the one with the Vue Cinema).

“Look forward to seeing you there.”

Schuh has been a mainstay of the Eastgate for many years, selling shoes and accessories.

The shop was located at the top of the escalators on the first floor of the shopping mall.

Customers took to Facebook to express their disappointment at the closure.

Schuh is the latest new retailer to open at Inverness retail park

The new Schuh opened last year and is next to JD Sports.

In December, Sofology opened a new showroom at the park following refurbishment.

The showroom – the first of its kind in the Highlands – is in the former Outfit clothing.

Mountain Warehouse also opened a new store the previous year.

Schuh and the Eastgate Shopping Centre have been approached for comment.