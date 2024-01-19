Buckie Thistle’s Hamish Munro feared playing days were numbered – but is ready to face Celtic

Buckie Thistle’s Hamish Munro has gone from thinking his playing days were over to potentially lining up against Celtic.

The Breedon Highland League Jags tackle the Hoops in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

Defender Munro, who is also part of Buckie’s coaching staff, is in his second spell at Victoria Park and has helped them win three league titles.

However, the 37-year-old revealed he thought it may be time to hang up the boots following a difficult spell last season.

Munro said: “During last season I went through a spell where I thought my legs had gone.

“I had a few bad games and I think it was down to energy levels. I thought it was my legs, but in hindsight it could have been Covid related, I don’t know.

“We played Banks o’ Dee at Victoria Park and I had a tough time.

“I thought it was a one-off and I wasn’t going to play the next game against Broomhill in the Scottish Cup and Graeme (Stewart) talked me into playing.

“But after two minutes I knew I was in trouble, because we had a goal-kick and I couldn’t get up to the halfway line.

“After a pretty bad first half, we came in at half-time and I apologised, and said: ‘Sorry guys I think I’m going to have to come off.’

“Lewis MacKinnon (player-assistant manager) was quite nice to me – he put his arm round my shoulder, and said: ‘Yeah, you were coming off anyway!’

“At that point I thought I was done, but Graeme took me out of the spotlight and told me to get my head and legs right.”

‘I might have packed in’

Munro bounced back to form and his resolve to continue playing this term was strengthened by missing out on Highland League glory in last season’s final day title-decider against Brechin City.

In recent weeks Munro has started Buckie’s last two games and is keen to feature against Celtic as well.

He added: “I said I’d play if needed (last season after his difficult spell) and I ended up playing at centre-back.

“I thought I did well in some big games. If the league had gone a different way I might have packed in.

“It’s easy to say now, but even if we’d won it I might have been greedy, and said: ‘One more season.’

“But the way it ended, I was like: ‘That can’t be the last for me.’ I did pre-season and enjoyed it and I said to Graeme he could use me expendably if he was needing to give guys a break and things.

“With the squad we’ve got, I didn’t think I’d be playing, but then a couple of injuries and suspensions led to me being asked to play, which I’ve been happy to do.

“I’ve been back and forth when it comes to playing against Celtic.

“In my head originally I was thinking a five-minute cameo at the end would have been nice to tick it off.

“But the way it’s going I might have a chance. I’ve started the last two games, but it depends how we play.

“I don’t think we’ll be exposing ourselves too much so it might suit, but I’ll wait and see what the gameplan is.

“It’s not a chance many of us are likely to get again so I’m really fortunate towards the end of my career to be managing to sneak it in.”