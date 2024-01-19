Buckie Thistle’s Hamish Munro feared playing days were numbered – but is ready to face Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie Thistle's Hamish Munro feared playing days were numbered – but is ready to face Celtic

The Jags face the Hoops at Parkhead in the Scottish Cup fourth round on Sunday.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle stalwart Hamish Munro is looking forward to their meeting with Celtic.
Buckie Thistle’s Hamish Munro has gone from thinking his playing days were over to potentially lining up against Celtic.

The Breedon Highland League Jags tackle the Hoops in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

Defender Munro, who is also part of Buckie’s coaching staff, is in his second spell at Victoria Park and has helped them win three league titles.

However, the 37-year-old revealed he thought it may be time to hang up the boots following a difficult spell last season.

Munro said: “During last season I went through a spell where I thought my legs had gone.

“I had a few bad games and I think it was down to energy levels. I thought it was my legs, but in hindsight it could have been Covid related, I don’t know.

“We played Banks o’ Dee at Victoria Park and I had a tough time.

Hamish Munro in action for Buckie Thistle.

“I thought it was a one-off and I wasn’t going to play the next game against Broomhill in the Scottish Cup and Graeme (Stewart) talked me into playing.

“But after two minutes I knew I was in trouble, because we had a goal-kick and I couldn’t get up to the halfway line.

“After a pretty bad first half, we came in at half-time and I apologised, and said: ‘Sorry guys I think I’m going to have to come off.’

“Lewis MacKinnon (player-assistant manager) was quite nice to me – he put his arm round my shoulder, and said: ‘Yeah, you were coming off anyway!’

“At that point I thought I was done, but Graeme took me out of the spotlight and told me to get my head and legs right.”

‘I might have packed in’

Munro bounced back to form and his resolve to continue playing this term was strengthened by missing out on Highland League glory in last season’s final day title-decider against Brechin City.

In recent weeks Munro has started Buckie’s last two games and is keen to feature against Celtic as well.

He added: “I said I’d play if needed (last season after his difficult spell) and I ended up playing at centre-back.

“I thought I did well in some big games. If the league had gone a different way I might have packed in.

“It’s easy to say now, but even if we’d won it I might have been greedy, and said: ‘One more season.’

“But the way it ended, I was like: ‘That can’t be the last for me.’ I did pre-season and enjoyed it and I said to Graeme he could use me expendably if he was needing to give guys a break and things.

“With the squad we’ve got, I didn’t think I’d be playing, but then a couple of injuries and suspensions led to me being asked to play, which I’ve been happy to do.

“I’ve been back and forth when it comes to playing against Celtic.

“In my head originally I was thinking a five-minute cameo at the end would have been nice to tick it off.

“But the way it’s going I might have a chance. I’ve started the last two games, but it depends how we play.

“I don’t think we’ll be exposing ourselves too much so it might suit, but I’ll wait and see what the gameplan is.

“It’s not a chance many of us are likely to get again so I’m really fortunate towards the end of my career to be managing to sneak it in.”

  • Hamish Munro was speaking at a Scottish Gas media event. Scottish Gas is the proud partner of the Scottish Cup.

