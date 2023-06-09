Aberdeen and Inverness Joules stores shut despite promises to remain open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen and Inverness Joules stores shut despite promises to remain open

The high street retailer's space in Union Square is now lying empty. 

By Lottie Hood
Joules store in Union Square with the windows covered.
Joules store in Union Square has closed. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.

Joules shops in Union Square and Eastgate Shopping Centre have been closed – despite previous plans to keep staff on.

When the high-street retailer faced collapse in November last year, workers at its stores in Aberdeen and Inverness faced an uncertain future.

Leicestershire-based Joules drafted in administrators Interpath Advisory after failing to secure emergency funding following a surge in costs and slowdown in customers demand.

Retail rival Next and founder Tom Joule managed to strike a deal saving the brand with Next owning a 74% stake in the business and Mr Joule keeping 26%.

Joules branding on a store.
The brand is well known for its posh wellies. Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

In December, staff were told the company planned to keep the stores in Aberdeen and Inverness open. 

However, the high street retailer’s stores in Union Square, Aberdeen and Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness are now lying empty.

Branding removed from shop fronts

Joules – famous for its posh wellies – was founded by Tom Joule, and started out selling clothes at country shows in 1989.

With its windows painted and all branding removed from the shopfront in Aberdeen, it appears the brand will not be returning to Union Square.

The retailer’s shop in Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness also closed its doors on May 20.

It is the latest high street brand to face problems as retailers cut back on spending due to the cost-of-living crisis.

It follows after administrators closed 19 stores in December last year leading to 133 redundancies.

At the time, Next said it would continue to run around 100 of Joules’ 124 stores – including stores in Union Square, Aberdeen, and Eastgate Shopping Centre, Inverness.

Around 10 jobs, a mixture of full and part-time, were saved at the Union Square branch but it appears plans for the stores have since changed.

Next and Joules have been contacted to comment.

