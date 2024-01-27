Creative Entrepreneurs Club sees north-east surge of interest

A networking group for Scotland’s fast-growing band of creative entrepreneurs has reported a surge in its north-east membership.

It has also revealed ambitious plans for an Aberdeenshire project to turbo charge creative industries in the area and attract international talent.

The Creative Entrepreneurs Club (CEC) was launched in 2019 and has expanded to around 4,000 members today. It aims to help creative people grow sustainable businesses in an authentic and empathic way.

Rachael Brown, based in Banff, is its chief executive.

She has worked in the creative industries and social enterprise sector for the past 25 years.

Covid prompted relocation

Ms Brown upped sticks from the central belt and moved to Aberdeenshire in 2020, following the first Covid lockdown.

The relocation allowed her two young children to see more of their grandmother.

It also gave their mum a new perspective to her understanding of the work CEC does in supporting rural creative entrepreneurs.

Ms Brown said: “Scotland still has work to do in recognising the potential of the creative industries. In many areas of the creative sectors post-pandemic, they are growing and creating more opportunities.

“Creative entrepreneurs can work from anywhere – and the north-east has some of Scotland’s most-wonderful scenery. Why would you not want to locate here?”

However, there remains a big challenge, she said, adding: “The creative industries are still hidden, especially due to the dominance of traditional sectors such as energy.

“Potential is being lost but there is a growing group of people who are coming forward and showing what’s possible.”

Scotland still has work to do in recognising the potential of the creative industries.”

She pointed out that the creative sector in the north-east is worth more than tourism, agriculture and fisheries combined.

CEC has added 22 new members in the area in the past four months alone.

One of the recent recruits is Matt Middler, who is involved in a variety of activities including Matt Middler Coaching, being a DJ and running men’s cold-water dipping group Baltic Boys Aberdeen.

💚Cold at Sea. Warm at Heart. 🌊Discover how Baltic Boys Aberdeen use cold water dipping to connect with others & promote wellbeing in the first of our #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek stories from #Aberdeen 🎥 Watch the full story at https://t.co/qSQWTOOpjD@mentalhealth @MHFScot pic.twitter.com/2PvYmWs1Od — ACVO & Volunteer Aberdeen (@Aberdeen_ACVO) May 16, 2023

So what attracted Mr Middler to CEC?

He said: “I’ve attended many professional networks, chambers of commerce and networking events over the years, but they tend to be quite corporate in their nature.

“I sometimes feel I’m straddling two worlds as a creative-artistic type who is also running a number of businesses and organisations.

“I’d love to connect with other creative freelancers, so we can help each other figure out what being a successful freelancer looks like with a creative brain.”

Future plans for Creative Entrepreneurs Club

As regards future activities, CEC is looking at a mixture of online sessions focused on areas such as leadership, sales and managing a creative career. There are also plans for in-person sessions in an old bank building in Banff.

Ms Brown added: “We are aiming to turn it into a 5G creative hub for the shire.

“More on this soon, but this is a big project that will turbo charge the creative industries in the north-east.

“A big part of the project is to attract international creatives to live, work and play in the shire. One of our core aims is for a future where rural areas become hotspots for creativity and innovation, attracting talent and investment from around the world.”