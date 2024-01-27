Creative Entrepreneurs Club sees north-east surge of interest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Creative Entrepreneurs Club sees north-east surge of interest

The networking group has about 4,000 members in total.

By Ian Forsyth 
Creative Entrepreneurs Club chief executive Rachael Brown.
Creative Entrepreneurs Club chief executive Rachael Brown. Image: CEC

A networking group for Scotland’s fast-growing band of creative entrepreneurs has reported a surge in its north-east membership.

It has also revealed ambitious plans for an Aberdeenshire project to turbo charge creative industries in the area and attract international talent.

The Creative Entrepreneurs Club (CEC) was launched in 2019 and has expanded to around 4,000 members today. It aims to help creative people grow sustainable businesses in an authentic and empathic way.

Rachael Brown, based in Banff, is its chief executive.

She has worked in the creative industries and social enterprise sector for the past 25 years.

Covid prompted relocation

Ms Brown upped sticks from the central belt and moved to Aberdeenshire in 2020, following the first Covid lockdown.

The relocation allowed her two young children to see more of their grandmother.

It also gave their mum a new perspective to her understanding of the work CEC does in supporting rural creative entrepreneurs.

Rachael Brown.
Rachael Brown. Image: Muckle Media

Ms Brown said: “Scotland still has work to do in recognising the potential of the creative industries. In many areas of the creative sectors post-pandemic, they are growing and creating more opportunities.

“Creative entrepreneurs can work from anywhere – and the north-east has some of Scotland’s most-wonderful scenery. Why would you not want to locate here?”

However, there remains a big challenge, she said, adding: “The creative industries are still hidden, especially due to the dominance of traditional sectors such as energy.

“Potential is being lost but there is a growing group of people who are coming forward and showing what’s possible.”

Scotland still has work to do in recognising the potential of the creative industries.”

She pointed out that the creative sector in the north-east is worth more than tourism, agriculture and fisheries combined.

CEC has added 22 new members in the area in the past four months alone.

One of the recent recruits is Matt Middler, who is involved in a variety of activities including Matt Middler Coaching, being a DJ and running men’s cold-water dipping group Baltic Boys Aberdeen.

So what attracted Mr Middler to CEC?

He said: “I’ve attended many professional networks, chambers of commerce and networking events over the years, but they tend to be quite corporate in their nature.

“I sometimes feel I’m straddling two worlds as a creative-artistic type who is also running a number of businesses and organisations.

“I’d love to connect with other creative freelancers, so we can help each other figure out what being a successful freelancer looks like with a creative brain.”

Future plans for Creative Entrepreneurs Club

As regards future activities, CEC is looking at a mixture of online sessions focused on areas such as leadership, sales and managing a creative career. There are also plans for  in-person sessions in an old bank building in Banff.

Ms Brown added: “We are aiming to turn it into a 5G creative hub for the shire.

“More on this soon, but this is a big project that will turbo charge the creative industries in the north-east.

“A big part of the project is to attract international creatives to live, work and play in the shire. One of our core aims is for a future where rural areas become hotspots for creativity and innovation, attracting talent and investment from around the world.”

