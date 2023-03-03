Dyce children’s charity wants to broaden horizons with new project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Dyce children’s charity wants to broaden horizons with new project

By Garrett Stell
March 3, 2023, 5:00 pm
Local children's charity owner Neve McPherson is raising money to send a group of pupils on a summer trip to remember. Image: Lifestars
Local children's charity owner Neve McPherson is raising money to send a group of pupils on a summer trip to remember. Image: Lifestars

An Aberdeen children’s charity is launching a new project to give a group of city pupils the chance to explore the beautiful countryside.

Lifestars, founded in 2018 by former Dyce Academy pupil Neve McPherson, provides opportunities for children, primarily those with additional support needs, to develop five key life skills – teamwork, trust, leadership, pride and confidence – through active learning projects.

Since its founding, the Lifestars charity has already raised tens of thousands of pounds to help local youngsters.

From sponsoring drumming sessions for children with ASN at Mile End to a career fair at Hanover Street, the Lifestars projects find out-of-the-box ways to keep students learning.

Ms McPherson is now raising money to send students from Hanover Street School on a residential trip to Perthshire this June.

The 5 core values of Lifestars ✨Here at Lifestars, we want to create a safe space for children with additional support…

Posted by Lifestars on Thursday, 9 February 2023

Making the extraordinary into reality

The trip to Perthshire would be the first for Hanover students in over a decade. Ms McPherson is calling on businesses and individuals to pitch in and make the trip happen.

“Lifestars aim to put all of our effort and passion into making this extraordinary trip become a reality. We pride ourselves in being a charity that has the children at the forefront of everything we do.

“For those who choose to support our project with Hanover Street Primary School, we feel it’s very important for them to see and understand what the trip means to the participant.

“Each sponsored young person will create a fact file about the trip and what they hope to learn from it, to share with their sponsor.

“It’s a great way of our supporters getting direct feedback about the difference their donation makes in helping a youngster to achieve their goals, conquer their fears and build their confidence before heading up to the academy to begin the next stage of their academic careers.”

To find out more about how to support the latest Lifestars project, email Neve McPherson at neve@lifestars.co.uk.

Read more from the Schools and Family team

Health scares inspire Westhill primary school to install defibrillator for whole community

Banchory student takes on new ambassador role

From Scotland to Denmark: Aberdeenshire schoolgirl’s message in a bottle travels 440 miles

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

Local children's charity owner Neve McPherson is raising money to send a group of pupils on a summer trip to remember. Image: Lifestars
Gallery: Your photos from World Book Day 2023
Local children's charity owner Neve McPherson is raising money to send a group of pupils on a summer trip to remember. Image: Lifestars
Aberdeen council takes keys for new Countesswells school a month ahead of schedule
Local children's charity owner Neve McPherson is raising money to send a group of pupils on a summer trip to remember. Image: Lifestars
UK first as renewables firm Statkraft signs scholarship partnership with University of the Highlands…
Local children's charity owner Neve McPherson is raising money to send a group of pupils on a summer trip to remember. Image: Lifestars
Health scares inspire Westhill primary school to install defibrillator for whole community
Local children's charity owner Neve McPherson is raising money to send a group of pupils on a summer trip to remember. Image: Lifestars
Banchory student takes on new ambassador role
The Highland Council logo surrounded by potholed roads, bins, a laptop and school dinner trays
'This council doesn't understand communities': Councillors rail against cuts to Highland charities
Local children's charity owner Neve McPherson is raising money to send a group of pupils on a summer trip to remember. Image: Lifestars
Gallery: Your children celebrating World Book Day through the decades
Local children's charity owner Neve McPherson is raising money to send a group of pupils on a summer trip to remember. Image: Lifestars
Planned Highland Council cuts 'fatal' for Dornoch after school club
Local children's charity owner Neve McPherson is raising money to send a group of pupils on a summer trip to remember. Image: Lifestars
Teachers union says parents can bring school strikes to end by lobbying politicians
Local children's charity owner Neve McPherson is raising money to send a group of pupils on a summer trip to remember. Image: Lifestars
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Big Noise Torry vows to fight on after council cuts funding

Most Read

1
Local children's charity owner Neve McPherson is raising money to send a group of pupils on a summer trip to remember. Image: Lifestars
End of an era as new purpose approved for former Buccaneer jet site at…
2
Local children's charity owner Neve McPherson is raising money to send a group of pupils on a summer trip to remember. Image: Lifestars
Yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for north and north-east
3
Local children's charity owner Neve McPherson is raising money to send a group of pupils on a summer trip to remember. Image: Lifestars
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
4
Local children's charity owner Neve McPherson is raising money to send a group of pupils on a summer trip to remember. Image: Lifestars
North Sea helicopter emergency lands at Sumburgh Airport in Shetland
5
British Airways flight Inverness
More than 100 Inverness passengers stuck in London after British Airways flight cancelled
6
Local children's charity owner Neve McPherson is raising money to send a group of pupils on a summer trip to remember. Image: Lifestars
Drink-driving Highland minister crashed car and kept going – despite only having three tyres
7
Local children's charity owner Neve McPherson is raising money to send a group of pupils on a summer trip to remember. Image: Lifestars
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
5
8
Local children's charity owner Neve McPherson is raising money to send a group of pupils on a summer trip to remember. Image: Lifestars
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision ‘hammer blow’
9
Local children's charity owner Neve McPherson is raising money to send a group of pupils on a summer trip to remember. Image: Lifestars
Unpaid work for man who had 199 indecent images of children
10
Local children's charity owner Neve McPherson is raising money to send a group of pupils on a summer trip to remember. Image: Lifestars
Stolen chips and insults as The Captain’s Table puts Fraserburgh spin on Karen Night

More from Press and Journal

Local children's charity owner Neve McPherson is raising money to send a group of pupils on a summer trip to remember. Image: Lifestars
Barry Robson urges Aberdeen players to block out drama around facing former boss Jim…
Local children's charity owner Neve McPherson is raising money to send a group of pupils on a summer trip to remember. Image: Lifestars
Fire crews called out to wildfire near the A941 south of Lossiemouth
Estate agents claim they are becoming "short" of homes to sell in Alford, pictured.
Councillor launches campaign to bring cash machine back to Alford
Local children's charity owner Neve McPherson is raising money to send a group of pupils on a summer trip to remember. Image: Lifestars
Decision to slash Big Noise Torry's funding slammed by SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn
Local children's charity owner Neve McPherson is raising money to send a group of pupils on a summer trip to remember. Image: Lifestars
More than 3,000 sign petition as fight launched to save Bucksburn Swimming Pool
Loganair ATR72
Loganair suspends Inverness flights to the islands due to industrial action
Local children's charity owner Neve McPherson is raising money to send a group of pupils on a summer trip to remember. Image: Lifestars
Tributes paid to former Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive Duncan Hendry
Local children's charity owner Neve McPherson is raising money to send a group of pupils on a summer trip to remember. Image: Lifestars
Volunteers seek 900 supporters to secure funding for new Aberdeen community centre
Local children's charity owner Neve McPherson is raising money to send a group of pupils on a summer trip to remember. Image: Lifestars
Climate change measures took cliff edge cuts in council budgets, warn Greens
2
Local children's charity owner Neve McPherson is raising money to send a group of pupils on a summer trip to remember. Image: Lifestars
Aberdeen youngster Ryan Duncan signs new deal to remain at Pittodrie until 2026

Editor's Picks

Most Commented