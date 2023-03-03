Dyce children’s charity wants to broaden horizons with new project

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen children’s charity is launching a new project to give a group of city pupils the chance to explore the beautiful countryside.

Lifestars, founded in 2018 by former Dyce Academy pupil Neve McPherson, provides opportunities for children, primarily those with additional support needs, to develop five key life skills – teamwork, trust, leadership, pride and confidence – through active learning projects.

Since its founding, the Lifestars charity has already raised tens of thousands of pounds to help local youngsters.

From sponsoring drumming sessions for children with ASN at Mile End to a career fair at Hanover Street, the Lifestars projects find out-of-the-box ways to keep students learning.

Ms McPherson is now raising money to send students from Hanover Street School on a residential trip to Perthshire this June.

Making the extraordinary into reality

The trip to Perthshire would be the first for Hanover students in over a decade. Ms McPherson is calling on businesses and individuals to pitch in and make the trip happen.

“Lifestars aim to put all of our effort and passion into making this extraordinary trip become a reality. We pride ourselves in being a charity that has the children at the forefront of everything we do.

“For those who choose to support our project with Hanover Street Primary School, we feel it’s very important for them to see and understand what the trip means to the participant.

“Each sponsored young person will create a fact file about the trip and what they hope to learn from it, to share with their sponsor.

“It’s a great way of our supporters getting direct feedback about the difference their donation makes in helping a youngster to achieve their goals, conquer their fears and build their confidence before heading up to the academy to begin the next stage of their academic careers.”

To find out more about how to support the latest Lifestars project, email Neve McPherson at neve@lifestars.co.uk.

