Man assaulted in broad daylight near Inverurie town centre

A 44-year-old man was assaulted near Inverurie town centre yesterday morning.

Police are appealing for information following the incident which happened at around 11.30am at Westfield Road.

A mainly residential area, Westfield Road is located next to Inverurie Academy and Community Campus, as well as the Inverurie Family Resource Centre.

‘Inquiries into the incident are ongoing’

A police spokeswoman told The P&J: “At around 11.30am on Sunday, January 28, police were called to the Westfield Road area of Inverurie following a report of the assault of a 44-year-old man.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 1367 of January 28.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”