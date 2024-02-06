£15m deal to build 75 new homes in Inverness, Kirkhill and Aviemore

An Inverness construction company will deliver 75 new homes across the Highlands to aid the ongoing demand for rental housing.

Tulloch Homes has partnered with Highland Housing Alliance (HHA) to build 30 two and three bedroom houses in Inverness and Kirkhill.

Aviemore will also benefit from 45 apartments and cottage flats as part of the £15 million contract.

Once completed the new “high-quality” homes will be available for mid-market rent.

The first residents are expected to move in from early 2024 with 20 of the properties nearing completion.

The remaining 55 homes will then expect their first residents in late 2025.

New contract will help housing demand rise, says Tulloch Homes managing director

Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport is set to create more than 10,000 new jobs in the Highlands.

As it looks to attract more than £3 billion in investment, new homes for workers will be “critical”.

Tulloch Homes managing director Sandy Grant believes the latest deal is “a step in the right direction”.

He said: “The Freeport represents a huge opportunity for the Highlands and it is heartening to see so much positive momentum behind it.

“The housing provision needs to meet the demand the Freeport will create, as the requirement for well-designed communities will increase.

“This deal marks a step in the right direction, although of course there is much more to be done over the coming months and years.”

Mr Grant also claims the new homes will also help in “future-proofing” the communities.

He added: “We are delivering high quality homes across different tenures, allowing us to create communities that cater to different demands.”

“HHA has a proven track record of delivering mid-market rent homes and we’re looking forward to working together.”

Mr Grant is set to retire from his role in May, after 20 years with the firm.

A lot of pressure on rental market, says HHA

HHA chief executive Gail Matheson believes they need to ensure high-quality rental opportunities in Aviemore and Inverness.

She said: “The rental market in the north of Scotland right now is frighteningly pressurised.

“If we do not prioritise the creation of such homes then the situation will only worsen.

“By partnering with Tulloch Homes, we are proactively protecting the supply of new rental homes in prime locations that are fairly priced for many families and individuals within the region.”

The project will be supported by funding from the Scottish Government, Highland Council and the Highland City Region Deal.

Affordable housing is key to opening new doors, says councillor

Councillor Glynis Campbell Sinclair is the Highland Council housing and property committee chair.

She believes meeting the demand to live in the Highlands will also bring along new business opportunities.

Mrs Campbell Sinclair said: “Demand to live and develop business opportunities in the Highlands is high, yet suitable housing can inhibit the growth potential.

“The three new developments in Inverness, Kirkhill and Aviemore will offer vibrant new opportunities and create diverse housing options within communities.”