5 things to do this weekend: Dinosaurs take to P&J Live and Spectra returns to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

5 things to do this weekend: Dinosaurs take to P&J Live and Spectra returns to Aberdeen

There's plenty to do this weekend with the 10th year of the Festival of Light and Jurassic Live in Aberdeen.

Come and see the dinosaurs up close! Supplied by Jurassic Live
Come and see the dinosaurs up close! Supplied by Jurassic Live
By Abby Ross

As well as the return of Spectra to Aberdeen, there’s plenty of other activities  and events taking place this weekend.  And whether you are an ABBA fan, dinosaur enthusiast or gin lover – there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Jurassic Live

From London’s West End, the world’s greatest dinosaur show is back in Aberdeen at P&J Live with a brand-new production on Saturday and Sunday.

Dinosaur lovers can come and see the full-sized beasts up close, exclusively featuring the only Mosasaur, the last flying Pterodactyl, and more dinosaur species than any other show on Earth!

Aimed at families, Jurassic Live takes you on a musical expedition to help save the day from a villain attempting to shut down the dinosaur facilities. To book tickets go to pandjlive.com

Spectra

Scotland’s award-winning Festival of Light returns for its tenth year, featuring a range of free artworks and interactive installations.

Aberdeen’s city centre with be full of colour in many locations such as Marischal College, Union Terrace Gardens, and Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Thirty artists are taking part in this year’s festival which runs from Thursday to Sunday,  and you can see their work between 5.30 pm and 10 pm. For more information go to spectrafestival.com

The festival has opened its doors to four nights of projections, interactive sculptures, and magical installations across the Aberdeen city center.  Photo credit: Ian Georgeson/PA Wire

Gin School Experience

Why not pay a visit to Aberdeen’s first distillery and gin school this weekend?

Situated in the heart of the city, the distillery is designed within a historic railway arch where small batches of Aberdeen gins are designed and produced.

You can choose between the Gin Tasting Masterclass on Friday which will open up a world of flavour as you experience different tastes through a range of single distillates — or attend the Gin School where you get to become a mixologist and create your very own gin.

Prices range from £54 – £120. To book go to cityofaberdeendistillery.co.uk

Matilda the Musical

Come and be a little bit naughty at the sing-a-long-a Matilda the Musical!

Now is the chance for the family to enjoy an interactive version of the Tony and Oliver award-winning musical based on Roald Dahl’s novel.

Learn some dance moves, use your free props, and get booing at the villains with some of the HMT hosts this Saturday. To book tickets go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

His Majesty’s Theatre. Image: Kenny Elrick

Breakneck Comedy Club

If you’re looking for something to make you laugh this weekend, then look no further than the writer and star of BBC Radio 4’s Intensive Carey.

Carey Marx will take to the Aberdeen comedy club stage this weekend to entertain all with his show, previously described to be hilarious and unexpected with twists of dark humour.

Go to breakneckcomedy.co.uk to get your tickets now so you don’t miss out on an incredibly funny night.

More from Lifestyle

The exterior of the home
Kirsteen and Simon's amazing family home near Victoria Park is on the market for…
Canterbury House is on the market. Image: Rightmove.
£1 million family home with bar on the market in Banff
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said he had been told the term reform ‘goes down like a bucket of cold sick’ (PA)
‘Get on board with reform’ to solve NHS crisis, Streeting says
Baroness Heather Hallett’s inquiry is looking at procurement in the fifth module of its work (Alamy/PA)
Covid inquiry to look at whether some PPE contracts were ‘fraudulent’
The Queen is ‘very knowledgeable’ about the impact cancer can have on families, said the head of cancer charity Maggie’s, of which Camilla is president (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)
Camilla very knowledgeable about impact of cancer, says charity
Vet holding corgi dog in vet hospital
Your pet is in the best hands with Aberdeen Veterinary Referrals
Brew Toon's version of Moray Cup beer poured into a glass next to its can
Remember Moray Cup? It's back, in beer form thanks to Brew Toon
EVs are more expensive to buy than their petrol and diesel equivalents, the report stated (John Walton/PA)
Urgent action needed to boost electric motoring – peers
Macmillan Cancer Support said their thoughts were with Charles and the royal family (Alamy/PA)
Cancer charity close to King’s heart sends best wishes at ‘challenging time’
A Palace spokesperson confirmed that it is not prostate cancer (Victoria Jones/PA)
King diagnosed with unspecified cancer – what is known so far

Conversation