5 things to do this weekend: Dinosaurs take to P&J Live and Spectra returns to Aberdeen

As well as the return of Spectra to Aberdeen, there’s plenty of other activities and events taking place this weekend. And whether you are an ABBA fan, dinosaur enthusiast or gin lover – there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Jurassic Live

From London’s West End, the world’s greatest dinosaur show is back in Aberdeen at P&J Live with a brand-new production on Saturday and Sunday.

Dinosaur lovers can come and see the full-sized beasts up close, exclusively featuring the only Mosasaur, the last flying Pterodactyl, and more dinosaur species than any other show on Earth!

Aimed at families, Jurassic Live takes you on a musical expedition to help save the day from a villain attempting to shut down the dinosaur facilities. To book tickets go to pandjlive.com

Spectra

Scotland’s award-winning Festival of Light returns for its tenth year, featuring a range of free artworks and interactive installations.

Aberdeen’s city centre with be full of colour in many locations such as Marischal College, Union Terrace Gardens, and Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Thirty artists are taking part in this year’s festival which runs from Thursday to Sunday, and you can see their work between 5.30 pm and 10 pm. For more information go to spectrafestival.com

Gin School Experience

Why not pay a visit to Aberdeen’s first distillery and gin school this weekend?

Situated in the heart of the city, the distillery is designed within a historic railway arch where small batches of Aberdeen gins are designed and produced.

You can choose between the Gin Tasting Masterclass on Friday which will open up a world of flavour as you experience different tastes through a range of single distillates — or attend the Gin School where you get to become a mixologist and create your very own gin.

Prices range from £54 – £120. To book go to cityofaberdeendistillery.co.uk

Matilda the Musical

Come and be a little bit naughty at the sing-a-long-a Matilda the Musical!

Now is the chance for the family to enjoy an interactive version of the Tony and Oliver award-winning musical based on Roald Dahl’s novel.

Learn some dance moves, use your free props, and get booing at the villains with some of the HMT hosts this Saturday. To book tickets go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

Breakneck Comedy Club

If you’re looking for something to make you laugh this weekend, then look no further than the writer and star of BBC Radio 4’s Intensive Carey.

Carey Marx will take to the Aberdeen comedy club stage this weekend to entertain all with his show, previously described to be hilarious and unexpected with twists of dark humour.

Go to breakneckcomedy.co.uk to get your tickets now so you don’t miss out on an incredibly funny night.