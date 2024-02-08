West end investment helps ease shortage of Grade A office space in Aberdeen

Property experts say a “major” investment in office premises in the west end of Aberdeen is helping to address a dearth of Grade A space in the city.

Developer Surplus Property Solutions (SPS) has acquired and upgraded the “prestigious, traditional” building at 3-5 Albyn Place.

The exact value of the firm’s investment is undisclosed.

But the acquisition and refurbishment are each believed to be worth a seven-figure sum.

Developed in the late 1990s, the purpose-built office building features a three-storey section at the front and a modern three-storey extension to the rear.

The newly refurbished premises are on the south side of Albyn Place, close to Holburn Junction.

They now provide open plan flexible office space, with suites ranging from 980sq ft to 17,467sq ft.

Steve Judge, chairman of Aberdeen-based workplace design and build company Space Solutions, oversaw the latest revamp.

He hailed the project as a “major investment” in one of his favourite buildings in the Granite City.

‘Best of both worlds’

Mr Judge added: “This reconfigured building now represents the best of both worlds; exceptional green credentials in a modern space and facilities within a traditional facade at a fashionable address.

“And it can accommodate both single and multiple occupants sympathetically within its common areas, having been designed with flexibility front of mind.”

Joint agents Shepherd Chartered Surveyors and Ryden are marketing the property to let.

Mark McQueen, partner in Shepherd, said: “This prominent refurbished space with exceptional ESG (environmental, social and governance) credentials provides welcome evidence that there is significant investment being made within the city centre.

‘Prestigious’ location

“It also represents a fine example of traditional buildings being brought back to life to meet the needs of modern office occupiers.

“As well as being a very fashionable address, this prime spot ensures all amenities and occupiers are within easy reach. The upgraded space is now flexible, agile, energy efficient, fully modernised and offers generous parking provision in a prestigious location.”

Arron Finnie, regional managing partner at Ryden, said: “The quality of the offering at 3-5 Albyn Place speaks for itself.

“Surplus Property Solutions has shown confidence in Aberdeen, creating a modern quality proposition within an enviable location in the city. The building is effectively new, providing open plan accommodation ready for a tenant’s fit-out, with access to a common high end business lounge.

“The space is now complete and ready for viewing, with good interest currently being received.”

John Colhoun, of London and Glasgow-based SPS, said: “We look forward to welcoming new tenants to this wonderful space. Hopefully, they too will play their part in supporting the regeneration and future use of buildings like this in the west end of Aberdeen.”

The offices boast an “A” EPC energy efficiency rating. The modernised building also features raised access floors, “state-of-the-art” air conditioning, LED lighting, 48 secure car parking spaces, EV charging points, and a new business lounge and reception area.

Interested parties are invited to contact Mr McQueen on 01224 202800 or Mr Finnie on 01224 588866.