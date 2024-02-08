West end investment helps ease shortage of Grade A office space in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
West end investment helps ease shortage of Grade A office space in Aberdeen

Joint agents report 'good interest' from prospective tenants.

3-5 Albyn Place, Aberdeen.
3-5 Albyn Place, Aberdeen. Image: Liquorice Media
By Keith Findlay

Property experts say a “major” investment in office premises in the west end of Aberdeen is helping to address a dearth of Grade A space in the city.

Developer Surplus Property Solutions (SPS) has acquired and upgraded the “prestigious, traditional” building at 3-5 Albyn Place.

The exact value of the firm’s investment is undisclosed.

But the acquisition and refurbishment are each believed to be worth a seven-figure sum.

Developed in the late 1990s, the purpose-built office building features a three-storey section at the front and a modern three-storey extension to the rear.

Albyn Place sign.
Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

The newly refurbished premises are on the south side of Albyn Place, close to Holburn Junction.

They now provide open plan flexible office space, with suites ranging from 980sq ft to 17,467sq ft.

Steve Judge, chairman of Aberdeen-based workplace design and build company Space Solutions, oversaw the latest revamp.

He hailed the project as a “major investment” in one of his favourite buildings in the Granite City.

‘Best of both worlds’

Mr Judge added: “This reconfigured building now represents the best of both worlds; exceptional green credentials in a modern space and facilities within a traditional facade at a fashionable address.

“And it can accommodate both single and multiple occupants sympathetically within its common areas, having been designed with flexibility front of mind.”

Steve Judge, of Aberdeen firm Space Solutions.
Steve Judge, of Aberdeen firm Space Solutions. Image: Space Solutions

Joint agents Shepherd Chartered Surveyors and Ryden are marketing the property to let.

Mark McQueen, partner in Shepherd, said: “This prominent refurbished space with exceptional ESG (environmental, social and governance) credentials provides welcome evidence that there is significant investment being made within the city centre.

‘Prestigious’ location

“It also represents a fine example of traditional buildings being brought back to life to meet the needs of modern office occupiers.

“As well as being a very fashionable address, this prime spot ensures all amenities and occupiers are within easy reach. The upgraded space is now flexible, agile, energy efficient, fully modernised and offers generous parking provision in a prestigious location.”

3-5 Albyn Place, Aberdeen.
3-5 Albyn Place, Aberdeen. Image: Liquorice Media

Arron Finnie, regional managing partner at Ryden, said: “The quality of the offering at 3-5 Albyn Place speaks for itself.

“Surplus Property Solutions has shown confidence in Aberdeen, creating a modern quality proposition within an enviable location in the city. The building is effectively new, providing open plan accommodation ready for a tenant’s fit-out, with access to a common high end business lounge.

“The space is now complete and ready for viewing, with good interest currently being received.”

Ryden regional managing partner Arron Finnie.
Ryden regional managing partner Arron Finnie. Image: Ryden

John Colhoun, of London and Glasgow-based SPS, said: “We look forward to welcoming new tenants to this wonderful space. Hopefully, they too will play their part in supporting the regeneration and future use of buildings like this in the west end of Aberdeen.”

The offices boast an “A” EPC energy efficiency rating. The modernised building also features raised access floors, “state-of-the-art” air conditioning, LED lighting, 48 secure car parking spaces, EV charging points, and a new business lounge and reception area.

Interested parties are invited to contact Mr McQueen on 01224 202800 or Mr Finnie on 01224 588866.

Conversation