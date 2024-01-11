Commercial property: Aberdeen office fit-out king gets out his crystal ball

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Commercial property: Aberdeen office fit-out king gets out his crystal ball

Steve Judge's predictions for 2024 include more refurbishments and new student accommodation.

Steve Judge, of Aberdeen firm Space Solutions.
Steve Judge, of Aberdeen firm Space Solutions. Image: Space Solutions
By Steve Judge

There are definite reasons for optimism in Aberdeen’s commercial property markets in the year ahead.

Demand for office and industrial space continues to improve, helped by a sustained higher price for oil and gas and improving confidence in the outlook for the energy sector generally.

The region is also benefiting from the start of a transition to renewables.

In the city centre, new Grace A office developments from the last development cycle – Marischal Square, The Capitol and Silver Fin – are essentially full, so there is a shortage of Grade A space.

The office space that is available is typically of poorer quality and in need of investment.

Empty building rates change having an impact in Aberdeen office market

A change of rules that came into effect on April 1 2023 has had an impact and generated activity in Aberdeen.

The reduction in empty building rates relief for listed properties requires landlords with ageing assets to consider their future use.

The question facing landlords is what will it take to modernise these older buildings to meet future demand for modern office space, and what sort of return might be expected?

An office fit-out by Space Solutions.
An office fit-out by Space Solutions. Image: Pagoda PR

Notable current examples we are part of include 3-5 Albyn Place, acquired by Surplus Property Solutions and undergoing a significant refurbishment and upgrade.

Another is Caledonia House on Union Street, acquired by Standard Real Estate.

Both these city centre office buildings will be redesigned and refurbished to offer high-spec, highly desirable, Grace A space in 2024.

Generally speaking, it has been our experience that landlords who have had the resources and courage to invest in upgrading older stock – assuming the product is right – have done well in attracting new occupiers.

Given current market conditions, we will see more of this activity in 2024.

Silver Fin building, Aberdeen.
The Silver Fin building, on Union Street, and other Grade A accommodation in the city cetre are “essentially full”, says Steve Judge. mage: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

In the year ahead we will also see a number of older, former office buildings repurposed through change of use.

New student accommodation schemes will come to market in 2024 through the conversion of older office stock.

Investment in city centre projects of this nature combined with upgrades for older office stock will result in a further increase in city centre footfall – all good news for the Granite City.

Similar tale for industrial properties in Aberdeen, with good qiality premises in short supply

It is a similar picture in the industrial market. While there is still significant empty space, there is a distinct lack of “prime” facilities.

As with the office market, available older stock is typically of poorer quality and in need of investment and improvement. Industrial space that is not considered economically viable for the future will likely be demolished in order to avoid the burden of empty building rates.

Steve Judge is the founder and chairman of office fit-out specialist Space Solutions.

Conversation