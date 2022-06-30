Rates expert promoted to partner at Ryden in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rates expert promoted to partner at Ryden in Aberdeen

By Keith Findlay
June 30, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 30, 2022, 11:06 am
Lorna Greig, Ryden's new partner in Aberdeen, with regional managing partner Arron Finnie.
More than 20 years rating, valuation and lease advisory work have paid off in a promotion for Lorna Greig in the Aberdeen office of property agent Ryden.

She has been made a partner in the business, which also has operations in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds and London.

Ms Greig is widely regarded as one of Scotland’s leading experts on non-domestic rating matters.

Her 20-plus years at Ryden are part of a career spanning more than three decades of lodging and negotiating rating appeals, rates management and mitigation.

Lorna Greig.
She was previously an associate partner at Aberdeen-based chartered surveyor HG Stewart, which was acquired by Ryden in 2002.

Before focusing purely on rating, the Aberdeen University land economy graduate handled valuation and rent review work for a variety of private and public sector clients.

Brian Allen, head of Ryden’s rating, valuation and lease advisory team, said: “We’re incredibly delighted to announce this well deserved promotion of our colleague Lorna.

“She is a key member of our team, always ensuring we establish strong relationships with our clients across all sectors.

“This appointment once again demonstrates our commitment to developing our staff as part of Ryden’s ongoing growth plans.”

With the next non-domestic rates revaluation in Scotland taking effect in 2023, there will be significant opportunities to support businesses.”

Ms Greig said: “I am looking forward to continuing to strengthen Ryden’s rating consultancy service and to keep providing the best advice to our clients.

“With the next non-domestic rates revaluation in Scotland taking effect in 2023, there will be significant opportunities to support businesses and organisations by minimising their rating costs in an inflationary environment which will place additional pressure upon many of them.

“The rating regime is changing fast and the system and process will look very different in this new revaluation.”

More than 40 partners

Ryden is one of the largest independent firms of commercial property consultants headquartered in Scotland, with 42 partners and around 110 staff. The Aberdeen office is led by regional managing partner Arron Finnie.

The company’s rating service represents firms striving for “fair and reasonable” rateable values – from which their business rates are calculated.

It liaises with assessors’ departments to get answers to clients’  business rate queries.

