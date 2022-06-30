Rates expert promoted to partner at Ryden in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 20 years rating, valuation and lease advisory work have paid off in a promotion for Lorna Greig in the Aberdeen office of property agent Ryden.

She has been made a partner in the business, which also has operations in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds and London.

Ms Greig is widely regarded as one of Scotland’s leading experts on non-domestic rating matters.

Her 20-plus years at Ryden are part of a career spanning more than three decades of lodging and negotiating rating appeals, rates management and mitigation.

She was previously an associate partner at Aberdeen-based chartered surveyor HG Stewart, which was acquired by Ryden in 2002.

Before focusing purely on rating, the Aberdeen University land economy graduate handled valuation and rent review work for a variety of private and public sector clients.

Brian Allen, head of Ryden’s rating, valuation and lease advisory team, said: “We’re incredibly delighted to announce this well deserved promotion of our colleague Lorna.

“She is a key member of our team, always ensuring we establish strong relationships with our clients across all sectors.

“This appointment once again demonstrates our commitment to developing our staff as part of Ryden’s ongoing growth plans.”

Ms Greig said: “I am looking forward to continuing to strengthen Ryden’s rating consultancy service and to keep providing the best advice to our clients.

“With the next non-domestic rates revaluation in Scotland taking effect in 2023, there will be significant opportunities to support businesses and organisations by minimising their rating costs in an inflationary environment which will place additional pressure upon many of them.

“The rating regime is changing fast and the system and process will look very different in this new revaluation.”

More than 40 partners

Ryden is one of the largest independent firms of commercial property consultants headquartered in Scotland, with 42 partners and around 110 staff. The Aberdeen office is led by regional managing partner Arron Finnie.

The company’s rating service represents firms striving for “fair and reasonable” rateable values – from which their business rates are calculated.

It liaises with assessors’ departments to get answers to clients’ business rate queries.