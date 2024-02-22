Early interest in Aberdeen industrial units rescued from bulldozer

Agents have already received offers for two out of eight industrial units in Dyce, Aberdeen, that are new to the market after a major refurbishment project.

Knight Frank and Graham + Sibbald (G+S) are acting on behalf of Clowes Developments.

The terrace of energy-efficient units, each with its own yard space and parking, is next to Aberdeen International Airport.

Available for lease or purchase, each of the units will cost renters or buyers up to £31,250 a year or £375,000 respectively.

Combination option

They range in size from 1,830sq ft to 3,122sq ft and can be let or sold individually, or in a combination.

It is estimated the whole site, which was previously considered for demolition. is now worth more than £2.5 million.

‘Significant’ carbon and cost savings

Scott Hogan, head of Scotland industrial and logistics, Knight Frank, said: “The industrial scheme on Woodlands Road shows what can be achieved by taking the right approach to reconditioning old properties.

“Carrying out a significant refurbishment, rather than demolishing and starting again, has resulted in significant carbon and cost savings.

“And the addition of a range of sustainable features has made the properties an attractive prospect for modern occupiers in a highly competitive market.

“It is relatively rare for units of this size to become available for sale in Aberdeen, a fact reflected by the number of inquiries we have already received.”

Highlighting innovative energy efficency features at the site, Chris Ion, partner, G+S, said: “The clever reuse of the existing terrace of units has captured embedded carbon,.”

Meanwhile, recladding work and the use of modern materials has “modernised what could easily have been derelict site”, he added.

Mr Ion continued: “It is relatively rare for these types of units to be available for either purchase or lease, which is a unique selling point in the Aberdeen market for a product of its size.”

Derbyshire-based Clowes is targeting a highly-prize energy perfromance certificate “A” rating for each unit.

Gordon Arthur, director, Clowes Developments, said: “We are delighted to bring this development back to life.

“We have paid special attention to ensure the property can offer energy efficiency and green credentials.

“These are important factors for the group and we support the drive for carbon reduction within the property sector.

“We look forward to welcoming new owners and occupiers to the site.”

Refurb work on four units nearing completion; rest to follow in March

Clowes has installed energy-efficient LED lighting in each unit.

New window systems and infrastructure for electric vehicles are among a host of other environment-friendly features.

Each property includes office accommodation, with the exception of Unit 6.

Work at units 1-4 is on track to complete by the end of February, while units 5-8 are scheduled for delivery during March.