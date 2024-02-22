Early interest in Aberdeen industrial units rescued from bulldozer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Early interest in Aberdeen industrial units rescued from bulldozer

Two of the eight refurbished properties in Dyce are already under offer.

The terrace of refurbished units in Dyce, 1-8 Woodlands Road, is in the centre of this aerial photograph.
The terrace of refurbished units in Dyce, 1-8 Woodlands Road, is in the centre of this aerial photohraph. Image: Frame
By Keith Findlay

Agents have already received offers for two out of eight industrial units in Dyce, Aberdeen, that are new to the market after a major refurbishment project.

Knight Frank and Graham + Sibbald (G+S) are acting on behalf of Clowes Developments.

The terrace of energy-efficient units, each with its own yard space and parking, is next to Aberdeen International Airport.

Available for lease or purchase, each of the units will cost renters or buyers up to £31,250 a year or £375,000 respectively.

Combination option

They range in size from 1,830sq ft to 3,122sq ft and can be let or sold individually, or in a combination.

It is estimated the whole site, which was previously considered for demolition. is now worth more than £2.5 million.

‘Significant’ carbon and cost savings

Scott Hogan, head of Scotland industrial and logistics, Knight Frank, said: “The industrial scheme on Woodlands Road shows what can be achieved by taking the right approach to reconditioning old properties.

“Carrying out a significant refurbishment, rather than demolishing and starting again, has resulted in significant carbon and cost savings.

“And the addition of a range of sustainable features has made the properties an attractive prospect for modern occupiers in a highly competitive market.

“It is relatively rare for units of this size to become available for sale in Aberdeen, a fact reflected by the number of inquiries we have already received.”

Scott Hogan, of KNight Frank.
Scott Hogan, head of Scotland industrial and logistics, Knight Frank. Image: Knight Frank

Highlighting innovative energy efficency features at the site, Chris Ion, partner, G+S, said: “The clever reuse of the existing terrace of units has captured embedded carbon,.”

Meanwhile, recladding work and the use of modern materials has “modernised what could easily have been derelict site”, he added.

Mr Ion continued: “It is relatively rare for these types of units to be available for either purchase or lease, which is a unique selling point in the Aberdeen market for a product of its size.”

Chris Ion, of Graham + Sibbald.
Chris Ion, of Graham + Sibbald. Image: Stewart Attwood

Derbyshire-based Clowes is targeting a highly-prize energy perfromance certificate “A” rating for each unit.

Gordon Arthur, director, Clowes Developments, said: “We are delighted to bring this development back to life.

“We have paid special attention to ensure the property can offer energy efficiency and green credentials.

“These are important factors for the group and we support the drive for carbon reduction within the property sector.

“We look forward to welcoming new owners and occupiers to the site.”

Refurb work on four units nearing completion; rest to follow in March

Clowes has installed energy-efficient LED lighting in each unit.

New window systems and infrastructure for electric vehicles are among a host of other environment-friendly features.

Each property includes office accommodation, with the exception of Unit 6.

Work at units 1-4 is on track to complete by the end of February, while units 5-8 are scheduled for delivery during March.

More from Business

Jo Hunt, Knockfarrel veg box producer
Dingwall veg box producer pulls plug as costs soar - and warns more will…
The typical household’s energy bill is forecast to fall from £1,928 per year to £1,635 from April 1 (PA)
Households set to learn about fall in energy bills
The Shared Rural Network programme sees operators sharing infrastructure in order to boost mobile signal in the countryside (Ben Birchall/PA)
Government’s rural 4G programme behind schedule, report warns
EMBARGOED TO 0001 FRIDAY NOVEMBER 17 PICTURE POSED BY A MODEL File photo dated 09/03/15 of a woman with her hands covering her face. Women should be offered talking therapy on the NHS to combat the symptoms of menopause, according to new guidance. Issue date: Friday November 17, 2023.
Bosses could be sued if ‘reasonable adjustments’ for menopausal women not made
The UK is withdrawing from the Energy Charter Treaty (Jane Barlow/PA)
UK quits ‘outdated’ treaty that could penalise shift to net zero
The average monthly mortgage payment for those getting on the property ladder in 2023 is around £990, according to Zoopla (Anthony Devlin/PA)
First-time buyers ‘typically paying £20,000 below the market average for a home’
Boeing has announced the departure of the head of its 737 programme (AP)
Boeing ousts head of 737 jetliner programme weeks after panel blowout
HSBC shares fell (Matt Crossick/PA)
FTSE lower as HSBC shares slide on below-forecast profits
This former police station in Lairg is being auctioned off.
Highland police station going under hammer at £145,000
Yvonne Cook, Kelly Wilson, John Robertson and Janet House all set for volunteering duties as Azamara Pursuit visited in July last year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen cruise ship 'meet-and-greeter' experience unforgettable and one others should follow

Conversation