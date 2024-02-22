Drink-driver crashed Jaguar at Aberdeen roundabout after boozy lunch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drink-driver crashed Jaguar at Aberdeen roundabout after boozy lunch

John Hastie took the "rash decision" to drive home and was involved in a collision at the Wellington Road roundabout.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A drink-driving offshore worker was caught almost three times the legal limit after crashing his Jaguar near a busy Aberdeen roundabout.

John Hastie took the “rash decision” to drive home following a boozy lunch and was involved in a collision at the Wellington Road roundabout junction with Hareness Road.

Prosecutors accepted the 41-year-old was not guilty of dangerous driving over the crash, but he has now admitted to being just shy of three times over the alcohol limit.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 3.30pm on January 11.

Hastie had also faced a charge of dangerous driving involving driving at “excessive speed”, striking a kerb, losing control and colliding with another vehicle.

‘Source of great regret’

However, a plea of not guilty was accepted to that charge.

Ms Petersen told the court a witness saw Hastie get out of his car, a black Jaguar E-PACE, “due to an issue arising at the roundabout area”.

Police were contacted and Hastie was traced around 200 yards away on Hareness Road.

He provided a positive breath test and was arrested.

Hastie, of Wellington Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said his client had just come back on shore at the time of the incident.

He explained Hastie had gone to meet friends for lunch and had planned to leave his car but was then unable to get a taxi.

Mr Kelly said his client then made the “rash decision” to drive home, which was a “source of great regret”.

Sheriff Nigel Cooke ordered Hastie to pay a fine of £640 and banned him from driving for a year.

