Drink-driver crashed Jaguar at Aberdeen roundabout after boozy lunch

A drink-driving offshore worker was caught almost three times the legal limit after crashing his Jaguar near a busy Aberdeen roundabout.

John Hastie took the “rash decision” to drive home following a boozy lunch and was involved in a collision at the Wellington Road roundabout junction with Hareness Road.

Prosecutors accepted the 41-year-old was not guilty of dangerous driving over the crash, but he has now admitted to being just shy of three times over the alcohol limit.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 3.30pm on January 11.

Hastie had also faced a charge of dangerous driving involving driving at “excessive speed”, striking a kerb, losing control and colliding with another vehicle.

‘Source of great regret’

However, a plea of not guilty was accepted to that charge.

Ms Petersen told the court a witness saw Hastie get out of his car, a black Jaguar E-PACE, “due to an issue arising at the roundabout area”.

Police were contacted and Hastie was traced around 200 yards away on Hareness Road.

He provided a positive breath test and was arrested.

Hastie, of Wellington Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said his client had just come back on shore at the time of the incident.

He explained Hastie had gone to meet friends for lunch and had planned to leave his car but was then unable to get a taxi.

Mr Kelly said his client then made the “rash decision” to drive home, which was a “source of great regret”.

Sheriff Nigel Cooke ordered Hastie to pay a fine of £640 and banned him from driving for a year.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.