Aberdeen brewer Fierce Beer to launch new £100,000 crowdfunding campaign

Aberdeen craft beer brand Fierce Beer is to launch a new £100,000 crowdfunding campaign.

The Dyce-based brewer wants to use the cash to “go green” by becoming more sustainable, efficient and slash CO2 emissions.

Starting on Friday supporters will have the option to invest in one of six different tiers and receive 1.5 times their pledge in credit.

All supporters will also be entitled to a 10% discount for life and will receive a Fierce Card.

Rob MacKay, Fierce Beer head of creative, said: “We’ve managed to ride out the worst of the Covid and cost of living stuff.

“We are in a good position and now want to set ourselves up for long term sustainable growth.

“As we grow there’s environmental projects we’d like to get on with in the brewery.”

How does the crowdfunder work?

Supporters will be offered the option of tiered rewards that are split into three sections:

Bar credit

Online Credit

Subscriptions

In the credit options, each supporter will get 1.5 times their pledge in credit to use in either Fierce bars, in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Manchester, as well as the Dyce Taproom, or online shop.

The credit will not be transferable between the two.

So for a £50 pledge, you’ll receive £75 worth of credit, for £100 you’ll receive £150, and so on.

There are all two subscription options available with each supporter getting a case of 12 beers delivered to their door each month from June this year to May next year.

These are split into a core beer option or a new beer option.

What will the money be spent on?

The major projects Fierce Beer is looking to complete includes:

A CO2 recapture system. It uses CO2 to purge tanks as well as to carbonate beer, and buys in liquid CO2 to do this. The brewing process however produces CO2 during fermentation – and Fierce Beer can buy equipment that harvests this produced CO2, and stores it in liquid form for us to use again. It would bring production process closer to CO2 neutrality.

A nitrogen generator, where the N2 will be extracted from the outside air around the brewery – saving CO2 miles, and energy expended by N2 bottle providers.

A hydrogen boiler system which will reduce requirement to use fossil fuels to heat water, and to boil the wort during the brewing process.

Solar panels which Fierce Beer said would be the final step to ensure it is doing “everything we possibly can to be responsible brewers and be best friends with our precious environment”.

‘Appreciate everyone who spends money on Fierce Beer’

Fierce Beer’s existing brewery in Dyce’s Howe Moss Terrace, scaling 23,000 sq ft, includes an on-site shop and Fierce Taproom.

A previous crowdfunder in 2021 smashed its £100,000 in less than 24 hours with a new target of £150,000 then introduced.

Rob said: “We have spent the last year or so reworking our range and sorting ourselves for long-term growth.

“We’ve got a lot of good opportunities coming up with Scottish but also some potential national listings.

“With the money upfront it allows us to install the equipment for the projects we want to do.

“We are confident. Obviously it always comes with a degree of risk. Things are different now than they were in 2021. But we’ve got fantastic fans in Aberdeen and the north-east and always went well before.

“We will appreciate everyone that spend their money with us.”