Elgin firm’s recruitment drive after Moray Golf Club catering contract win

An Elgin business said a new catering contract for Moray Golf Club will create local jobs.

Family-run Mother Goose Catering will now look to expand its staff numbers as it begins to operate at the golf club in Lossiemouth.

Owners Diane and Ozzy Krasniqi have more than 30 years of experience in the industry having previously owned an Aberdeenshire bed and breakfast.

Mother Goose Catering has previously catered for local firms and events including Glenfiddich, Diageo and Aberlour Highland Games.

It also previously ran catering at Garmouth and Kingston Golf Club in Fochabers.

Moray Golf Club contract ‘the next step’ in Mother Goose Catering journey

Diane believes the new contract can help her business to take another step forward on its journey to success.

Mother Goose Catering is her latest adventure, after starting with a trailer as part of a plan to bounce back from Covid.

Diane previously operated a bistro in Manchester before making the move north of the border – where her parents originated from.

She said: “Covid was a big knock back but we used it to pick ourselves up again.

“We started off the new venture with a trailer as a burger van. Someone asked us to do a funeral and then more and more came from there.

“It just kept growing so I knew we could do with a kitchen and we found one and continued to grow from there.

“The Moray Golf Club contract is the next step on our journey. We’re sociable people so it’s a really nice role to have as you are always seeing lots of new faces.”

After a meeting with the golf club’s committee, Diane is now looking forward to what the future holds in Lossiemouth.

She added: “We had stepped in and operated on a couple of occasions where Moray Golf Club had previously needed.

“We’ll supply outside catering as well as in the clubhouse. They have asked us to do a simple menu to start with.”

‘Fantastic’ support

Diane said the response to the news has been “fantastic” so far and she is hoping it will show in orders.

The 61-year-old took the decision to move on from Garmouth and Kingston Golf Club following several flooding issues.

Vice-captain and bar and catering convenor Alex Black said friendliness and choice of menu helped to decide on the business.

He said: “We hired Mother Goose Catering for their choice of menu and food. They came across as a friendly organisation with good plans for the future.

“This is essential to grow Moray Golf Club going forward.”

Moray Golf Club has two 18-hole courses and its catering services will reopen on March 8.