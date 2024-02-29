Elgin firm’s recruitment drive after Moray Golf Club catering contract win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin firm’s recruitment drive after Moray Golf Club catering contract win

Golfers can look forward to a new menu inside the Lossiemouth clubhouse.

By Alex Banks
An Elgin catering company run by Ozzy and Diane Image: Mother Goose Catering
An Elgin catering company run by Ozzy and Diane Image: Mother Goose Catering

An Elgin business said a new catering contract for Moray Golf Club will create local jobs.

Family-run Mother Goose Catering will now look to expand its staff numbers as it begins to operate at the golf club in Lossiemouth.

Owners Diane and Ozzy Krasniqi have more than 30 years of experience in the industry having previously owned an Aberdeenshire bed and breakfast.

Mother Goose Catering has previously catered for local firms and events including Glenfiddich, Diageo and Aberlour Highland Games.

It also previously ran catering at Garmouth and Kingston Golf Club in Fochabers.

Moray Golf Club contract ‘the next step’ in Mother Goose Catering journey

Diane believes the new contract can help her business to take another step forward on its journey to success.

Mother Goose Catering is her latest adventure, after starting with a trailer as part of a plan to bounce back from Covid.

Diane previously operated a bistro in Manchester before making the move north of the border – where her parents originated from.

She said: “Covid was a big knock back but we used it to pick ourselves up again.

“We started off the new venture with a trailer as a burger van. Someone asked us to do a funeral and then more and more came from there.

Diane Krasniqi of Mother Goose Catering. Image: Mother Goose Catering

“It just kept growing so I knew we could do with a kitchen and we found one and continued to grow from there.

“The Moray Golf Club contract is the next step on our journey. We’re sociable people so it’s a really nice role to have as you are always seeing lots of new faces.”

After a meeting with the golf club’s committee, Diane is now looking forward to what the future holds in Lossiemouth.

She added: “We had stepped in and operated on a couple of occasions where Moray Golf Club had previously needed.

“We’ll supply outside catering as well as in the clubhouse. They have asked us to do a simple menu to start with.”

‘Fantastic’ support

Diane said the response to the news has been “fantastic” so far and she is hoping it will show in orders.

Moray Golf Club in Lossiemouth. Image: David Cannon/Allsport

The 61-year-old took the decision to move on from Garmouth and Kingston Golf Club following several flooding issues.

Vice-captain and bar and catering convenor Alex Black said friendliness and choice of menu helped to decide on the business.

He said: “We hired Mother Goose Catering for their choice of menu and food. They came across as a friendly organisation with good plans for the future.

“This is essential to grow Moray Golf Club going forward.”

Moray Golf Club has two 18-hole courses and its catering services will reopen on March 8.

Conversation