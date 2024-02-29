Deeside landscape gardening business Roy Cowie acquired by Nurture Group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deeside landscape gardening business Roy Cowie acquired by Nurture Group

The takeover will see all 60 members of staff remain in employment.

By Kelly Wilson
Roy Cowie has been acquired by Nurture Group. Image: Google Maps
Roy Cowie has been acquired by Nurture Group. Image: Google Maps

Banchory-based landscape gardening business Roy Cowie has been acquired by Nurture Group.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, will see the team of 60 existing Roy Cowie staff remain in employment.

Founded by Roy and Heather Cowie in 1994, the firm provides a range of services from commercial and domestic grounds maintenance, landscape construction, garden maintenance, tree surgery, gritting and snow clearing.

Nurture said with Roy Cowie’s annual sales approaching £4 million “its portfolio of work aligns perfectly with Nurture Groups’ existing provision in the Aberdeen area, including a recent major contract win with a multi-national energy company”.

‘Landmark deal’

Once fully integrated, Nurture Group will have around 133 employees and 67 vans, split across landscape maintenance, landscape construction, winter gritting and tree surgery.

Roy Cowie vans parked at headquarters in Banchory. Image: Google Maps

Peter Fane, executive chairman, said: “This is a landmark deal for us, affording us a strong foundation to fully integrate our green and winter services across the whole of the north-east of Scotland, and beyond.”

Some of Roy Cowie’s clients include Aberdeen Airport, Prime Four Business Park, Grampian Housing and Richard Irvine FM.

Nurture Group consists of three companies including Nurture Landscapes, Gavin Jones landscape construction and pest management firm Rokill.

Nurture Group ‘key player’

Mr Cowie will continue with the business in a consultative role and operations director Cameron Paterson will work alongside Nurture Group’s director for Scotland, Brian Carswell during the integration of the two companies.

Mr Cowie, said: “It is no secret that Nurture Group has become a key player in the UK green services and winter gritting sector, and expanding in the right way by working with like-minded companies that put the customer first.”

Roy Cowie is the holder of two Royal Warrants for services on both the Balmoral Estate and Birkhill.

One was granted by King Charles as the Duke of Rothesay and the other by the late Queen Elizabeth II

It marks the 46th acquisition by Nurture Group since it was founded in 2008, and the fourth in Scotland since 2012.

The group’s head office is in Windlesham, Surrey, and it has a network of regional offices and depots across the UK.

