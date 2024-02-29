Deeside landscape gardening business Roy Cowie acquired by Nurture Group

Banchory-based landscape gardening business Roy Cowie has been acquired by Nurture Group.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, will see the team of 60 existing Roy Cowie staff remain in employment.

Founded by Roy and Heather Cowie in 1994, the firm provides a range of services from commercial and domestic grounds maintenance, landscape construction, garden maintenance, tree surgery, gritting and snow clearing.

Nurture said with Roy Cowie’s annual sales approaching £4 million “its portfolio of work aligns perfectly with Nurture Groups’ existing provision in the Aberdeen area, including a recent major contract win with a multi-national energy company”.

‘Landmark deal’

Once fully integrated, Nurture Group will have around 133 employees and 67 vans, split across landscape maintenance, landscape construction, winter gritting and tree surgery.

Peter Fane, executive chairman, said: “This is a landmark deal for us, affording us a strong foundation to fully integrate our green and winter services across the whole of the north-east of Scotland, and beyond.”

Some of Roy Cowie’s clients include Aberdeen Airport, Prime Four Business Park, Grampian Housing and Richard Irvine FM.

Nurture Group consists of three companies including Nurture Landscapes, Gavin Jones landscape construction and pest management firm Rokill.

Nurture Group ‘key player’

Mr Cowie will continue with the business in a consultative role and operations director Cameron Paterson will work alongside Nurture Group’s director for Scotland, Brian Carswell during the integration of the two companies.

Mr Cowie, said: “It is no secret that Nurture Group has become a key player in the UK green services and winter gritting sector, and expanding in the right way by working with like-minded companies that put the customer first.”

Roy Cowie is the holder of two Royal Warrants for services on both the Balmoral Estate and Birkhill.

One was granted by King Charles as the Duke of Rothesay and the other by the late Queen Elizabeth II

It marks the 46th acquisition by Nurture Group since it was founded in 2008, and the fourth in Scotland since 2012.

The group’s head office is in Windlesham, Surrey, and it has a network of regional offices and depots across the UK.