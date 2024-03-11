Russell Anderson: What does Spring Budget mean for your money?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Russell Anderson: What does Spring Budget mean for your money?

There's a lot in it to unpack, including some eye-catching changes.

By Russell Anderson
Russell Anderson, financial adviser and former Aberdeen FC captain.
Russell Anderson, financial adviser and former Aberdeen FC captain. Image: Aberdein Considine

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt may not have pulled any rabbits out of the hat in this year’s Spring Budget but there is still a lot to unpack when it comes to people’s personal finances.

Let’s take a look at some of the main announcements and what these could mean for you and your money.

Impact of National Insurance cut

There are advantages and disadvantages to the chancellor’s decision to cut National Insurance (NI) by a further 2%, instead of reducing income tax.

It is aimed at boosting people in work, rather than those receiving income from elsewhere.

banknotes and coins.
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

But some reports have since pointed out this does nothing for the growing number of pensioners paying income tax as a result of fiscal drag. This is where freezing tax thresholds leads to some people paying more tax due to inflation and earnings growth.

NI isn’t always well understood and it’s important to note in particular that a cut in NI contributions will not result in a cut to your future pension.

High income child benefit charge

There was a heavy focus on consultations in the Spring Budget.

Even eye-catching changes to the high income child benefit charge (HICBC) are subject to consultation.

But there are some interim changes which will be welcome news for many families who have felt the effects of soaring childcare costs in recent years. These include an increase to the threshold from £50,000 to £60,000 from April 2024, while the rate at which the HICBC is charged will also be halved.

This means someone with income between £60,000-£80,000 will now lose 1% of their child benefit for every £200 – previously £100 – of income they earn over the threshold.

New UK Isa

Although still at the very early stages of consultation, the basic idea behind the new UK individual savings accounts (Isa) is for a £5,000 addition to the existing £20,000 Isa allowance for people to invest in British-focused assets.

While the UK Isa would on the one hand boost the tax-free allowance, on the other it could also result in people having less flexibility and fewer options over where and how their money is invested.

It will be interesting to see if and how these potential challenges are addressed as the consultation progresses.

In other UK investment focused announcements, there will also be a new British Savings Bond from NS&I, available from April 2024.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Spring Budget day. Image: Shutterstock

Property

The higher rate of capital gains tax paid on the profits from selling a non-permanent residence, such as a holiday let or second home, has been cut from 28% to 24% from April.

Although only impacting a relatively small number of people, the UK Government hopes this move will push landlords to sell and help others get on the property ladder.

First time buyers may also be encouraged by the additional announcement to scrap tax breaks for the owners of holiday let properties.

‘Non-domiciled’ tax status

“Non-domiciled” tax status applies to people based in the UK but registered as living overseas for tax reasons,.

It is being abolished from April 2025. Going forward, new arrivals won’t have to pay UK tax on foreign income for four years, after which time they will pay the same tax as all other UK residents.

Looking ahead

All of this does come with a potentially big caveat.

Given that a general-election is now on the horizon, there’s a possibility that some of the proposals and consultations – of which there were many – may never be finalised.

Of course, this depends on who forms the next government. In the meantime there is certainly plenty to digest from this year’s Spring Budget, with some immediate changes to come.

Russell Anderson is an independent financial adviser at Aberdein Considine Wealth.

More from Business

Laura Ripley in costume.
Fantasy and horror queen Laura Ripley aims for world domination
Lucas Story recovers at home in Inverness with his wife Ingrid. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I don't want to walk away': Inverness shop owner determined to return to work…
A customer withdraws cash at the Post Office in Bamford, Derbyshire (Lucy Ray/PA)
Post Office sees personal cash withdrawals increase by 15% annually in February
A forthcoming Interpol threat assessment is expected to show a concerning rise in fraud in all corners of the globe (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Tech giants, banks and governments aim to tackle international fraudsters
Elgin Mosque.
Plans revealed to extend Elgin Mosque and Erskine’s transformation of Forres hotel approved
Rishi Sunak wants to end the ‘unnecessarily complex’ system of having both income tax and national insurance contributions (Carl Recine/PA)
Sunak looks to get people off welfare into work to fund future tax cuts
Rachel Reeves said she is “under no illusions” about the scale of the public spending challenge she will face if she becomes chancellor (Aaron Chown/PA)
Labour not able to immediately ‘turn things around’ after election, Reeves warns
Some 60% of Britons are getting no more than six hours of sleep a night, despite NHS guidelines suggesting that a healthy adult usually needs between seven and nine hours, a survey suggests (Woolroom/PA)
60% of Britons getting no more than six hours’ sleep a night, survey suggests
Saudi oil giant Aramco has reported a 121 billion US dollar (£94 billion) profit for last year (Amr Nabil/AP)
Saudi oil giant Aramco posts 121 billion US dollar profit, down from 2022 record
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said ‘significant progress’ could be made towards the goal of eliminating the tax during the next parliament if his party remains in power (Carl Recine/PA)
Sunak hints at welfare squeeze to fund plan to scrap national insurance

Conversation