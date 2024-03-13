Whisky in spotlight as big tourism conference starts in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Whisky in spotlight as big tourism conference starts in Aberdeen

New record for Diageo's Scotch whisky sites and tourism group unveils policy 'agenda'

By Keith Findlay
Talisker Distillery on Skye.
Talisker Distillery on Skye.

New figures unveiled on the first day of a major tourism conference in Aberdeen highlight the importance of whisky visitor “experiences” to the Scottish economy.

Drink giant Diageo said it had hit the million mark for whisky tourism visits at its sites around Scotland for the first time.

Bumper footfall at distilleries in Oban and on Skye helped the firm to its new record.

Diageo said its “experiences” around Scotland attracted a total of 1.13 million visitors during 2023, its first full post-Covid year of operations.

And it hailed its achievement as a major boost for Scottish tourism.

Let’s look at the figures

According to the most recent Scotch Whisky Association figures, more than two million people took part in visitor experiences hosted by the industry in Scotland during 2022.

Diageo’s contribution to the 2023 total was led by its Johnnie Walker Princes Street visitor experience in Edinburgh, which had 359,000 people through its doors last year.

Leading the pack among the company’s 12 distillery brand homes around Scotland was Talisker Distillery on Skye, which welcomed 184,000 people.

Oban Distillery counted a total of  157,000 people through the doors of its visitor centre.

Oban Distillery.
Oban Distillery.

Diageo’s top five whisky attractions of 2023 also include Blair Athol Distillery, in Perthshire, and The Singleton of Glen Ord, in Muir of Ord, with 82,241 and 64,2421 visitors respectively.

The Singleton of Glen Ord Distillery’s tour was named best in Scotland at the World Travel Awards in Berlin last week.

The Singleton of Glen Ord Distillery
The Singleton Distillery. Image: The Singleton Distillery/Diageo

Diageo has to date invested £185 million to create “world-class” whisky attractions in Scotland.

Katie Harris, managing director, Diageo Scotland Brand Homes, said: “Scotch whisky is well-established as Scotland’s leading export.

The great thing about Scotch whisky tourism is that it creates opportunities all across Scotland.”

Katie Harris, Diageo

“Every bottle we sell around the world is an invitation to visit Scotland and experience its amazing culture, heritage and environment.

“The great thing about Scotch whisky tourism is that it creates opportunities all across Scotland, from our capital city to the communities of the highlands and islands where many of our distilleries are located.”

Diageo opened the doors to its Johnnie Walker Princes Street whisky experience in Edinburgh in September 2021.
Diageo opened the doors to its Johnnie Walker Princes Street whisky experience in Edinburgh in September 2021. Image: Frame Creates

Ms Harris added: “We are incredibly proud to have welcomed more than a million people through our doors for the first time in Scotland.

“We believe this is just the start and there is a powerful opportunity for further growth, with all the positive benefits that will bring to Scotland.”

Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA) chief executive Marc Crothall said: “These figures highlight further evidence that Scotch whisky is making a fantastic contribution to both driving visitor demand and growing Scotland’s visitor economy across the length and breadth of the country.”

Signature Conference in Aberdeen

Tourism and hospitality leaders are meeting at P&J Live in Aberdeen for the two-day 2024 Signature Conference.

Today’s programme includes STA launching its latest policy agenda.

It sets out priorities for the tourism body in advance of both the forthcoming UK general-election, later this year, and next Scottish parliamentary election in 2026.

These include:

  • Promoting tourism as a force for good and a key driver of job creation, investment and economic growth across all parts of Scotland.
  • Improving and streamlining the Scottish policy and regulatory landscape in order to “foster more effective business and governmental cooperation and decision-making.
  • Cementing Scotland’s status as a leading tourism destination, striking a balance between cost-competitiveness and high quality of visitor experience.
  • Improving transport and digital connectivity for “an effortless visitor experience, harnessing new innovations”.
  • Attracting and nurturing a skilled and diverse workforce in the tourism and hospitality sector.
STA CEO Marc Crothall
STA chief executive Marc Crothall. Image: Simon Williams.

Mr Crothall said the STA’s new policy agenda came at a “crucial juncture” for tourism.

It is a “clarion call” for policy and decision-makers to work more closely with the sector, he explained.

He added it would not only help the industry to tackle future challenges ahead, but also seize opportunities for Scotland to “unlock its potential as a world leader in 21st Century tourism”.

P&J Live in Aberdeen.
The Signature Conference is taking place at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

The industry is working within a particularly challenging climate in relation to funding”, STA’s boss said.

He went on: “It is in the best interests of governments on both sides of the border to ensure the continuing success of Scottish tourism and hospitality can be held up to the world.”

