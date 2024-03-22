P&J Live chef among winners at big Edinburgh awards bash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

P&J Live chef among winners at big Edinburgh awards bash

Peter Thompson won the banqueting and events chef gong.

By Keith Findlay and Rob McLaren
Peter Thompson, of Aberdeen events venue, P&J Live.
Peter Thompson, of Aberdeen events venue, P&J Live. Image: Scottish Excellence Awards

Aberdeen-based chef Peter Thompson came away with one of the top honours from the Scottish Excellence Awards.

Mr Thompson leads the culinary team at P&J Live.

He won the banqueting and events chef gong at last night’s big awards bash in Edinburgh.

A professional cook for more than 36 years, his hospitality career started with a job washing dishes at a hotel in Andover, Hampshire.

Andy Murray adds to trophy cabinet

Other winners at the Scottish Hospitality Awards – billed as “the ultimate accolade for businesses and individuals working in Scottish hospitality, foodservice and tourism” – included tennis ace Andy Murray.

Murray and his wife, Kim, purchased the five-star Cromlix Hotel – near his hometown of Dunblane – in 2013. They celebrated their wedding there in 2015.

Their hotel reopened last March after an extensive refurbishment.

It triumphed in the independent hotel of the year category at last night’s awards.

Andy and Kim celebrated their wedding at the Cromlix in 2015.
Andy and Kim celebrated their wedding at the Cromlix in 2015. Image: Cromlix Hotel

Mrs Murray said: “The hotel has had a remarkable 12 months and the team have worked incredibly hard to continue delivering an outstanding experience for our guests.

“I’m so proud we’ve been recognised with this amazing award. We’re excited for the future of Cromlix and hope we can continue to offer Scottish excellence to every guest.”

Cromlix’s executive head chef Darin Campbell was voted chef of the year.

Finalists in the chef of the year category included Kevin Dalgleish, of Aberdeen’s Amuse Restaurant. Amuse was  a runner-up in the restaurant newcomer section.

Kevin Dalgleish, of Amuse in Aberdeen.
Kevin Dalgleish, of Amuse in Aberdeen. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

Calum Montgomery, chef patron of Edinbane Lodge on Skye, was also a finalist in the chef of the year category. Edinbane was named Scotland’s best restaurant last year.

Meanwhile, a Perthshire eatery with an “adventurous” tasting menu, Killiecrankie House, in Pitlochry, was named best restaurant in Scotland.

Tom Tsappis and Matilda Ruffle quit their London-based jobs in finance and advertising to buy the prestigious country house for nearly £1.2 million in 2020.

They invested another £600,000 refurbishing the property before reopening the restaurant, with rooms, the following year

One of the dishes on the Killiecrankie House in Pitlochry tasting menu. His Cheeks Were Like Roses - braised ox cheek, Turkish delight with a beetroot rose.
One of the dishes on the Killiecrankie House in Pitlochry tasting menu. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Killiecrankie House was also named runner-up in the independent hotel of the year category.

Rachel and Graham Bucknall’s Ship Inn, overlooking Elie Bay, took the pub excellence award.

The group hotel of the year award went to the 240-bedroom Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian.

Edinbane Lodge chef patron Calum Montgomery.
Edinbane Lodge chef patron Calum Montgomery was among the finalists. Image: Hotel PR

Italian-inspired Celentano’s in Glasgow was voted restaurant newcomer of the year.

Lewis MacDonald, sous chef at the Cail Bruich restaurant  in Glasgow was named young chef of the year.

A lifetime excellence award was presented to David Cochrane, chief executive of Hospitality Industry Trust Scotland.

The awards ceremony took place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa in the capital.

