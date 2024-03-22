cHeRies Conference delves into AI solutions for talent management

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

cHeRies Conference delves into AI solutions for talent management

The cHeRries Conference will take a closer look at the solutions and opportunities that AI offers.

By By Billy Jane Ramos
Sean Westwood, Mattioli Woods, speaking during The cHeRries Conference 2023.
Sean Westwood, Mattioli Woods, speaking during The cHeRries Conference 2023. Image: DC Thomson

The advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) has dominated recent news headlines, sparking a lot of interest and curiosity.

The technology, which allows computers to think and perform tasks like human beings, is already proving to be a game-changer in the field of human resources.

Big companies like Amazon are harnessing the power of AI to come up with innovative solutions to streamline the talent acquisition process.

Firms are also turning to this cutting-edge technology to gain invaluable insights into how they can keep their employees motivated.

Tomorrow’s AI Workplace

Aiming to help human resources professionals navigate these innovations, the upcoming cHeRries Conference will take a closer look at the solutions and opportunities that AI offers as the event focuses on forces shaping the future of work.

Now on its 16th year, the annual cHeRries Conference will be returning to Aberdeen.

The event will be held at The P&J Live on Thursday June 13. It will complement the cHeRries Awards which recognises excellence in the fields of HR, organisational development and effectiveness.

The conference’s headline sponsor Mattioli Woods will lead a session called Tomorrow’s AI Workplace, with its head of HR, Hina Chauhan scheduled to speak.

cHeRries conference business benefits

Hina, who has more than a decade of experience working in engineering, logistics and health care sectors, will talk about how AI can be used to positively impact retention through talent management and identifying succession.

Sean Westwood, Mattioli Woods employee benefits team director, said: “Artificial Intelligence (AI) means different things to different people. The spectrum of solutions is vast.

“Join us at the cHeRies conference to explore how you can harness AI for the benefit of you and your business.”

At the conference, delegates will be able to take part in panel discussions, engage in workshops, share insights and network with people in the industry.

Tickets to the cHeRries conference are now available to book.

