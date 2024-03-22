cHeRies Conference delves into AI solutions for talent management

The advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) has dominated recent news headlines, sparking a lot of interest and curiosity.

The technology, which allows computers to think and perform tasks like human beings, is already proving to be a game-changer in the field of human resources.

Big companies like Amazon are harnessing the power of AI to come up with innovative solutions to streamline the talent acquisition process.

Firms are also turning to this cutting-edge technology to gain invaluable insights into how they can keep their employees motivated.

Tomorrow’s AI Workplace

Aiming to help human resources professionals navigate these innovations, the upcoming cHeRries Conference will take a closer look at the solutions and opportunities that AI offers as the event focuses on forces shaping the future of work.

Now on its 16th year, the annual cHeRries Conference will be returning to Aberdeen.

The event will be held at The P&J Live on Thursday June 13. It will complement the cHeRries Awards which recognises excellence in the fields of HR, organisational development and effectiveness.

The conference’s headline sponsor Mattioli Woods will lead a session called Tomorrow’s AI Workplace, with its head of HR, Hina Chauhan scheduled to speak.

cHeRries conference business benefits

Hina, who has more than a decade of experience working in engineering, logistics and health care sectors, will talk about how AI can be used to positively impact retention through talent management and identifying succession.

Sean Westwood, Mattioli Woods employee benefits team director, said: “Artificial Intelligence (AI) means different things to different people. The spectrum of solutions is vast.

“Join us at the cHeRies conference to explore how you can harness AI for the benefit of you and your business.”

At the conference, delegates will be able to take part in panel discussions, engage in workshops, share insights and network with people in the industry.

Tickets to the cHeRries conference are now available to book.