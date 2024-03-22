Aberdeen firm RMSpumptools changing hands for £90 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen firm RMSpumptools changing hands for £90 million

About 40 Granite City jobs are affected by US takeover.

By Keith Findlay
RMSpumptools and its top team, led by managing director Doug Harwell, pictured, are at the heart of £90m takeover.
RMSpumptools and its top team, led by managing director Doug Harwell, pictured, are at the heart of £90m takeover. Image: DCT Media

Aberdeen firm RMSpumptools (RMS) is being taken over by US-based oilfield technology company ChampionX in a deal worth £90 million.

RMS has its headquarters in Wellheads Industrial Estate in Dyce.

It designs and manufactures completion systems and components for electrical submersible pump applications in the oil and gas industry.

Currently owned by James Fisher and Sons, the business employs 130 people – including about 40 in Aberdeen – across operations in the UK, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

It will be integrated into ChampionX’s production and automation technologies division.

Aberdeen firm’s top bosses staying

RMS’s management team includes managing director Doug Harwell, finance director Martin Marsh and sales director Ted Boueri. They plan to stay on after completion of the sale.

Cumbria-based Fisher said the sale was line with its strategy to “simplify and focus” its portfolio.

Sale is ‘significant step’ in Fisher’s business strategy

Fisher chief executive Jean Vernet explained: “The sale of RMS marks a significant step in simplifying our portfolio to further strengthen our financial position and create a platform for sustained recovery.

“We believe the transaction represents good value for our shareholders, reflecting RMS’s strong performance in recent years.

“The disposal allows James Fisher to continue its strategy of focusing and simplifying the group, investing in the core portfolio and innovative new technologies that will deliver future growth.”

Fisher chief executive Jean Vernet.
Fisher chief executive Jean Vernet. Image: Fisher

Mr Vernet added: “We would like to thank the whole RMS team for their hard work and dedication to James Fisher over so many years.

“This is a great opportunity for ChampionX to build on RMS’s success and for our colleagues at RMS to benefit from the focus that this change of ownership will bring.”

The sale of RMS marks a significant step in simplifying our portfolio.”

Jean Vernet, chief executive, James Fisher and Sons

Last year Fisher launched an updated strategy aimed at improving financial resilience, reducing borrowing costs and providing funding capacity for future growth investment.

The sale of RMS is expected to complete early in the second half of 2024. This is subject to its approval by Fisher’s shareholders, merger control clearance by Saudi authorities and certain other conditions.

RMSpumptools in Dyce, Aberdeen.
RMSpumptools in Dyce, Aberdeen. Image: Fisher

RMS turned over £43m last year

Estimates for last year suggest RMS generated revenue of £43m, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of £12m and operating profits of £11m.

As of December 31 2023, RMS had total assets of around £26m.

Fisher said its net proceeds from the sale would likely total about £83m after taking into account “cash-like and debt-like items” and estimated transaction costs.

Who are Champion and do they already have a presence in Aberdeen?

ChampionX is headquartered in Woodlands, Texas.

It describes itself as “a global leader in chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely, efficiently, and sustainably around the world”.

ChampionXl logo on smartphone screen.
ChampionX logo on smartphone screen. Image: Shutterstock

The group employs more than 7,300 people across operations in 60-plus countries.

Its UK locations already include a base in Aberdeen, on Peterseat Drive in Altens.

How old is RMSpumptools?

RMS was created in 2009 through a merger of two Fisher-owned companies, Pumptools and Remote Marine Systems. Fisher had snapped up Remote Marine Systems in 2004, as part of a £7.3m acquisition of three businesses. Pumptools was acquired three years later, for £7.7m.

More from Business

The awards were attended by around 500 people at the Culloden Visitor Centre.,Image Eve Conroy
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards: local clubs pick up honours at end of successful week…
The hot tick bun trial was initially advertised by Iceland’s head of development David Lennox (Iceland/PA)
Iceland thanks Tory MPs for sales boost from hot cross reaction to ‘tick’ bun
Nationwide Building Society has apologised to customers after all payments in and out of accounts were delayed on Friday morning (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nationwide apologises to customers after payments to and from accounts delayed
Santander has said it expects its beat its record high 2023 earnings this year (Laura Lean/PA)
Santander set to beat last year’s record earnings and hand £5bn to shareholders
Aston Martin is to appoint Bentley’s boss Adrian Hallmark as its next chief (Joe Giddens/PA)
Bentley chief Hallmark to become next Aston Martin boss
The Yoozoo group headquarters in Shanghai (Chinatopix via AP, File)
Former executive given death sentence over poisoning of gaming company founder
LV= said it returned to profit last year (Tony Marshall/PA)
Insurer LV= turns from loss into profit as it keeps costs under control
HSBC UK said people are ‘not alone’ if they feel that their financial situation is affecting their mental or emotional wellbeing (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Third of people ‘feel their finances are negatively affecting mental wellbeing’
Nia Sutherland grew up on a beef and sheep farm and has been passionate about it for as long as she can remember.
Nia Sutherland: SAYFC has had a huge impact on my life
The pub group saw profits leap on Friday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Wetherspoon profits surge as customer demand grows

Conversation