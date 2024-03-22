Police warning for Elgin disabled drivers as parking enforcement is poised to get tougher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police warning for Elgin disabled drivers as parking enforcement is poised to get tougher

More patrols are due to begin next week to address illegal parking concerns in the town centre.

By David Mackay
Elgin High Street busy with parked cars.
Cars repeatedly park on the Plainstones on Elgin High Street. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Police officers are poised to get tough with tickets to try and end illegal parking concerns in Elgin – and have issued a warning for disabled drivers.

Complaints about vehicles parking on pavements, cars driving on the pedestrianised High Street and drivers stopping in loading bays and double yellow lines have been growing for years.

However, until now, enforcement has been minimal due to Moray Council having limited powers and police officers being stretched with other duties.

Now more fines are expected to be issued after the local authority made an agreement to fund police overtime.

And senior officers have already issued a warning to disabled drivers who could fall foul of the tougher Elgin parking enforcement.

‘Disabled drivers not exempt from Plainstones parking ban’

Moray Council’s partnership with the police on the enforcement of illegal parking in Elgin town centre will begin from Monday.

Problem areas repeatedly highlighted include the central Plainstones area, which is pedestrianised daily from 11am to 4pm, the rest of the High Street and Batchen Street.

The short-term plan, which is funded by the local common good fund, will run for six months.

Two police officers on Elgin High Street.
Police parking patrols are due to step up in Elgin. Image: DC Thomson

Inspector Andy Meikleham, from Elgin’s community policing team, said illegal parking had caused “many issues” for residents and business owners.

He stressed the upcoming enforcement will include disabled blue badge holders parking on the Plainstones.

Insp Meikleham said: “Keeping our communities safe is our top priority, and parking enforcement activity will be balanced against operational demand.

“I appeal to all drivers to make sure you are aware of the Highway Code in relation to parking restrictions.

Pedestrians and traffic on Batchen Street in Elgin.
Shoppers often have to dodge cars mounting the pavement on Batchen Street. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

“In particular I would like to highlight the High Street pedestrianised area known as the Plainstones.

“This area has a prohibition on driving except for permit holders and for loading and unloading at specific times.

“Blue badge holders are not exempt from this prohibition and should not enter this area.”

How will paying the police to enforce Elgin parking rules work?

Moray Council will pay the police from the Elgin common good fund for overtime for enforcement of parking rules.

However, officers will still be required to respond to emergency calls should they arise. In those instances, the council will not be billed for the overtime.

Initial proposals suggested paying for an average of 25 hours of enforcement a month, which is the equivalent of about one full day per week.

Mock up image of three traffic bollards outside Costa on Elgin High Street.
How traffic bollards could look on Elgin High Street. Image: DC Thomson Design.

Longer term plans to address parking concerns, including installing bollards that rise and fall automatically, have been planned using Levelling Up cash.

Marc Macrae, chairman of Moray Council’s economic development and infrastructure services committee, said: “We’ve always urged people to park responsibly and to consider the needs of the local community and other road users.

“We’ve been listening to local people’s concerns about parking in Elgin town centre and we are pleased to be working with our partners in Police Scotland on this interim measure.”

One every three minutes: I ‘hand out’ £10,000 in fines in just one day in Elgin as I hit the streets as a traffic warden

Conversation