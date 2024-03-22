Police warning for Elgin disabled drivers as parking enforcement is poised to get tougher

Police officers are poised to get tough with tickets to try and end illegal parking concerns in Elgin – and have issued a warning for disabled drivers.

Complaints about vehicles parking on pavements, cars driving on the pedestrianised High Street and drivers stopping in loading bays and double yellow lines have been growing for years.

However, until now, enforcement has been minimal due to Moray Council having limited powers and police officers being stretched with other duties.

Now more fines are expected to be issued after the local authority made an agreement to fund police overtime.

And senior officers have already issued a warning to disabled drivers who could fall foul of the tougher Elgin parking enforcement.

‘Disabled drivers not exempt from Plainstones parking ban’

Moray Council’s partnership with the police on the enforcement of illegal parking in Elgin town centre will begin from Monday.

Problem areas repeatedly highlighted include the central Plainstones area, which is pedestrianised daily from 11am to 4pm, the rest of the High Street and Batchen Street.

The short-term plan, which is funded by the local common good fund, will run for six months.

Inspector Andy Meikleham, from Elgin’s community policing team, said illegal parking had caused “many issues” for residents and business owners.

He stressed the upcoming enforcement will include disabled blue badge holders parking on the Plainstones.

Insp Meikleham said: “Keeping our communities safe is our top priority, and parking enforcement activity will be balanced against operational demand.

“I appeal to all drivers to make sure you are aware of the Highway Code in relation to parking restrictions.

“In particular I would like to highlight the High Street pedestrianised area known as the Plainstones.

“This area has a prohibition on driving except for permit holders and for loading and unloading at specific times.

“Blue badge holders are not exempt from this prohibition and should not enter this area.”

How will paying the police to enforce Elgin parking rules work?

Moray Council will pay the police from the Elgin common good fund for overtime for enforcement of parking rules.

However, officers will still be required to respond to emergency calls should they arise. In those instances, the council will not be billed for the overtime.

Initial proposals suggested paying for an average of 25 hours of enforcement a month, which is the equivalent of about one full day per week.

Longer term plans to address parking concerns, including installing bollards that rise and fall automatically, have been planned using Levelling Up cash.

Marc Macrae, chairman of Moray Council’s economic development and infrastructure services committee, said: “We’ve always urged people to park responsibly and to consider the needs of the local community and other road users.

“We’ve been listening to local people’s concerns about parking in Elgin town centre and we are pleased to be working with our partners in Police Scotland on this interim measure.”