Forres space firm Orbex secures £16.7m to ‘ramp up’ rocket development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Forres space firm Orbex secures £16.7m to ‘ramp up’ rocket development

Six investors have come on board as Orbex’s progresses towards the UK mainland's first vertical rocket launch.

By Kelly Wilson
Orbex Prime rocket on its Kinloss test stand.
Orbex Prime rocket on its Kinloss test stand. Image: Orbex

Moray-based rocket firm Orbex has secured £16.7 million of investment to allow it to ‘ramp up’ development of its technology and construction site.

Six investors have come on board as Orbex’s progresses towards the UK mainland’s first vertical rocket launch and the completion of Sutherland spaceport.

Its Prime device is a 62ft rocket designed to launch small satellites into polar and “sun-synchronous” orbits.

In the first kind of orbit, the satellite passes above or nearly above Earth’s north and south poles on each revolution. In the second, they are always in the same “fixed” position, relative to the sun.

The cash injection is an update to its £40.4m Series C funding round completed in October 2022 and takes the total funds raised by the business to £102m.

Rocket development progressing

The company employs 120 people at its main facility in Forres and a further 50 in Copenhagen, and now has two active patents in a number of European countries and the United States covering various parts of its rocket technology.

It is powered by a renewable biofuel, which allows the rocket to reduce carbon emissions significantly compared to other similarly sized rockets being developed elsewhere around the world.

Orbex's Prime rocket.
Orbex’s Prime rocket. Image: Orbex

The funding injection comes after scale-up expert Phillip Chambers and former director general of the Spanish Space Agency Miguel Belló Mora joined to form a new leadership team in January.

Mr Chambers, Orbex chief executive, said: “Our technology is pivotal in making the UK a hub for European orbital launch, and we are entering a critical phase of development.

“We are building a sustainable, cost-effective launch vehicle to compete with the best of Europe’s spaceflight manufacturers.

“This additional funding will support our goal to push on into an operational launch phase and scale our business when the time comes.”

‘Unique potential’ offered by Orbex

Investors involved in the deal include £10.5m of follow-on investment from the Scottish National Investment Bank, venture capital firms Octopus Ventures, BGF, Heartcore, the Export & Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO) and corporate and angel investors.

Nicola Douglas, Scottish National Investment Bank executive director of innovation, said: “The bank recognises the unique potential the space industry offers for Scotland.

Night time view of Orbex Prime on its test stand in Kinloss.
Night time view of Orbex Prime on its test stand in Kinloss. Image: Orbex

“We are perfectly placed to leverage our geographical location, vibrant business and innovation landscape, and our skilled workers to be one of the most significant global players in this growing industry.”

With testing and launch now in its sights, Orbex said it will soon enter a new phase of growth with a Series D funding round.

Erik Balck Sørensen, EIFO chief investment officer, said: “Whereas the EU currently relies on the US or other foreign countries, Orbex can in the near future give the EU space launch capabilities again.”

A date has not yet been set for the launch.