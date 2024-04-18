Don’t let care home fees threaten your legacy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Don’t let care home fees threaten your legacy

Simple measures will give you peace of mind.

In partnership with ILAWS Scotland
Couple setting up a Protected Property Trust
We all want to take the steps to ensure our legacy is safe.

Life is unpredictable. You may think your estate is safe but unforeseen events pose a threat to it, and that’s particularly the case as you age.

Healthcare advances have led to a rise in life expectancy. A recent report by the Scottish Government found we have an estimated one million residents over the age of 65 with that set to rise to 1.4m – 25% of the population – by 2040.

But, this longevity often comes with a burden of chronic health conditions, leaving a significant portion vulnerable to long-term care needs.

On top of that, according to the Office for National Statistics, the ‘oldest old’, who have a substantial risk of requiring long-term care, are the fastest growing age group in the UK and it is currently estimated that one in four people over the age of 60 will end their days in care. It is predicted that this will rise to one in three by 2030.

Consequences of needing care

Woman considering legal protections.
The consequences of someone we love needing care can be worrying.

If you go into care, the consequences can be financially devastating. The cost of care can be up to £75,000 annually. When you consider the threshold for council support with fees is set at just £32,750, with your home included as one of your assets, the threat is clear. You could potentially lose your property.

Tony Marchi, principal at ILAWS Scotland, added: “This is a big problem. If you look at the value of any person’s home, there probably isn’t much under £100,000. So, it’s likely to be liable for your care home costs.”

So, the need for measures to actively safeguard your estate has never been more pressing.

Fortunately, there are legal measures which do just that.

Protected Property Trust safeguards your home

Legal document being signed.
Taking the correct legal measures is vital to securing your legacy.

One step you can take is to put your home into a Protected Property Trust (PPT). A PPT places your home in a trust which safeguards your property. The benefit of a property trust is that if one of a couple dies, then the survivor can continue to live in the house until they die.

 

Another possible measure is a Transfer, which involves legally transferring ownership of your home to someone, such as your child. It is NOT possible for them to sell while you are in the property. It simply allows you to remain in your own home and prevent it from being counted as ‘an asset’.

However, time is of the essence as PPTs and Transfers cannot be arranged after you’ve gone into care.

Contact ILAWS to safeguard your legacy

ILAWS offers a no-obligation, free consultation. If you decide it’s not for you, then it won’t cost you a penny.

The firm’s services also include Power of Attorney which is vital to ensuring your wishes are followed if you find yourself incapacitated.

ILAWS will arrange POA for the low price of £195 + VAT = £234 (plus £87 court and registration fees) when they can cost as much as £600 elsewhere.

With ILAWS’ comprehensive services and commitment to affordability, the time to act is now. Contact ILAWS to safeguard your legacy today.

