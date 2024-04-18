Don’t let care home fees threaten your legacy

Life is unpredictable. You may think your estate is safe but unforeseen events pose a threat to it, and that’s particularly the case as you age.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Healthcare advances have led to a rise in life expectancy. A recent report by the Scottish Government found we have an estimated one million residents over the age of 65 with that set to rise to 1.4m – 25% of the population – by 2040.

But, this longevity often comes with a burden of chronic health conditions, leaving a significant portion vulnerable to long-term care needs.

On top of that, according to the Office for National Statistics, the ‘oldest old’, who have a substantial risk of requiring long-term care, are the fastest growing age group in the UK and it is currently estimated that one in four people over the age of 60 will end their days in care. It is predicted that this will rise to one in three by 2030.

Consequences of needing care

If you go into care, the consequences can be financially devastating. The cost of care can be up to £75,000 annually. When you consider the threshold for council support with fees is set at just £32,750, with your home included as one of your assets, the threat is clear. You could potentially lose your property.

Tony Marchi, principal at ILAWS Scotland, added: “This is a big problem. If you look at the value of any person’s home, there probably isn’t much under £100,000. So, it’s likely to be liable for your care home costs.”

So, the need for measures to actively safeguard your estate has never been more pressing.

Fortunately, there are legal measures which do just that.

Protected Property Trust safeguards your home

One step you can take is to put your home into a Protected Property Trust (PPT). A PPT places your home in a trust which safeguards your property. The benefit of a property trust is that if one of a couple dies, then the survivor can continue to live in the house until they die.

Another possible measure is a Transfer, which involves legally transferring ownership of your home to someone, such as your child. It is NOT possible for them to sell while you are in the property. It simply allows you to remain in your own home and prevent it from being counted as ‘an asset’.

However, time is of the essence as PPTs and Transfers cannot be arranged after you’ve gone into care.

