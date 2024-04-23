Oldmachar Academy’s best business brains triumph at Young Enterprise Grampian final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oldmachar Academy’s best business brains triumph at Young Enterprise Grampian final

Team Aura impressed the judges with their sea glass jewellery creations.

By Kelly Wilson
Pupils from Team Aura who won the final of Young Enterprise Grampian. Image: Young Enterprise Grampian
Pupils from Team Aura who won the final of Young Enterprise Grampian. Image: Young Enterprise Grampian

Budding young entrepreneurs from Oldmachar Academy in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, were crowned winners at the Young Enterprise (YE) Grampian final.

Trading as Aura, the team of eight pupils impressed a strong line-up of judges with their business acumen.

Aura’s winning business idea involved making jewellery with sea glass found on the beaches in Aberdeen and Balmedie.

The pupils spent six months creating, setting up and running their business and took part in several Christmas fayres.

Sea glass from north-east beaches

The idea for their enterprise came from a former team member who used to collect sea glass.

Satvika Sakethraman, Aura’s 16-year-old joint managing director, said: “We loved the idea.

“She taught us how to make the jewellery and we watched videos.

“Using the coastline and not having to look in other places for inspiration was great.

“We collected the sea glass in Aberdeen and Balmedie.”

Team Aura celebrate with their trophy at the final. Image: Young Enterprise Grampian

Aura made necklaces, earrings, bracelets and keyrings, making sure to cater for everyone.

Fellow joint managing director Marilyn Bob-Manuel, 16, said: “Our main products were necklaces and then earrings.

“Once we realised what everyone liked we moved on to bracelets. We all had to learn how to make them.

“Then keyrings, because we realised typically most guys wouldn’t want to buy a necklace for themselves. We thought we could cater to them as well.

“These were very popular and offered a different option.”

Entrepreneur ambitions

The team was judged on criteria including its financial management, business acumen, sustainability and marketing flair.

Each of the finalists gave a presentation to a panel of business leaders and an audience of more than 100 people in the final stage of the YE Grampian programme, held at the Leonardo Hotel in Aberdeen.

Entrepreneurial dream

The win has inspired Marilyn to follow her childhood idea of becoming an entrepreneur.

She said: “I was crying my eyes out when we won. Everyone was so shocked. All the other teams were really impressive.”

“When I was younger I had this whole thing about wanting to be an entrepreneur.

“Working with people who want the same goal as me has been amazing. It makes me realise I might want to do something like this in the future.

“It’s been really fun and I want to continue it.”

Big national date looms for pupils

The other winning team members were Rebecca Coull, Amy Wilson, Natalie Zielinska, Dua Fatima, Waniya Asif and Amelia Cholewa.

They were supported by business education teacher Emma Morrison.

Aura will now go forward to compete at the YE Scotland final next month.

Extraordinary commitment

In addition to the overall winner, the Jordan Kearney Award was presented to Abdullah Ahmad from St Machar Academy.

It follows nominations from peers, business advisors and teachers to recognise a student who has shown extraordinary commitment to the success of their YE team.

Abdullah was hailed as a role model, having shown confidence and respect for others.

‘Great teamwork’

YE Grampian chairman Ian Phillips said: “Once again the Young Enterprise Grampian programme has seen examples of great teamwork and innovation from young people experiencing what it is like to run a business for the first time.

“I hope it will inspire them to become entrepreneurs of the future.”

YE Grampian chairman Ian Phillips.
YE Grampian chairman Ian Phillips.

The other secondary schools competing were Aberdeen Grammar, Albyn School, Peterhead Academy and St Machar Academy.

YE Scotland, which is a registered charity, runs the annual programme delivering business experience for budding young entrepreneurs in S5 and S6.

