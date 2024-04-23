Oldmachar Academy’s best business brains triumph at Young Enterprise Grampian final

Budding young entrepreneurs from Oldmachar Academy in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, were crowned winners at the Young Enterprise (YE) Grampian final.

Trading as Aura, the team of eight pupils impressed a strong line-up of judges with their business acumen.

Aura’s winning business idea involved making jewellery with sea glass found on the beaches in Aberdeen and Balmedie.

The pupils spent six months creating, setting up and running their business and took part in several Christmas fayres.

Sea glass from north-east beaches

The idea for their enterprise came from a former team member who used to collect sea glass.

Satvika Sakethraman, Aura’s 16-year-old joint managing director, said: “We loved the idea.

“She taught us how to make the jewellery and we watched videos.

“Using the coastline and not having to look in other places for inspiration was great.

“We collected the sea glass in Aberdeen and Balmedie.”

Aura made necklaces, earrings, bracelets and keyrings, making sure to cater for everyone.

Fellow joint managing director Marilyn Bob-Manuel, 16, said: “Our main products were necklaces and then earrings.

“Once we realised what everyone liked we moved on to bracelets. We all had to learn how to make them.

“Then keyrings, because we realised typically most guys wouldn’t want to buy a necklace for themselves. We thought we could cater to them as well.

“These were very popular and offered a different option.”

Entrepreneur ambitions

The team was judged on criteria including its financial management, business acumen, sustainability and marketing flair.

Each of the finalists gave a presentation to a panel of business leaders and an audience of more than 100 people in the final stage of the YE Grampian programme, held at the Leonardo Hotel in Aberdeen.

Entrepreneurial dream

The win has inspired Marilyn to follow her childhood idea of becoming an entrepreneur.

She said: “I was crying my eyes out when we won. Everyone was so shocked. All the other teams were really impressive.”

“When I was younger I had this whole thing about wanting to be an entrepreneur.

“Working with people who want the same goal as me has been amazing. It makes me realise I might want to do something like this in the future.

“It’s been really fun and I want to continue it.”

Big national date looms for pupils

The other winning team members were Rebecca Coull, Amy Wilson, Natalie Zielinska, Dua Fatima, Waniya Asif and Amelia Cholewa.

They were supported by business education teacher Emma Morrison.

Aura will now go forward to compete at the YE Scotland final next month.

Extraordinary commitment

In addition to the overall winner, the Jordan Kearney Award was presented to Abdullah Ahmad from St Machar Academy.

It follows nominations from peers, business advisors and teachers to recognise a student who has shown extraordinary commitment to the success of their YE team.

Abdullah was hailed as a role model, having shown confidence and respect for others.

‘Great teamwork’

YE Grampian chairman Ian Phillips said: “Once again the Young Enterprise Grampian programme has seen examples of great teamwork and innovation from young people experiencing what it is like to run a business for the first time.

“I hope it will inspire them to become entrepreneurs of the future.”

The other secondary schools competing were Aberdeen Grammar, Albyn School, Peterhead Academy and St Machar Academy.

YE Scotland, which is a registered charity, runs the annual programme delivering business experience for budding young entrepreneurs in S5 and S6.