Tourism and renewables event can put Highlands on ‘world stage’ says boss

Highland Tourism CIC aims to provide a strategy for the Highland brand which can "leave a legacy for future generations".

By Alex Banks
Yvonne Crook, of Highland Tourism and Highland Renewables.
Yvonne Crook, of Highland Tourism and Highland Renewables. Image: Peter Ranscombe

A Highland tourism and renewables conference in Inverness can play a “pivotal” role in investment according to its organiser.

The world-first partnership between the sectors will host its event at Kingsmill Hotel in Inverness on Friday May 24.

Yvonne Crook is chair of organiser Highland Tourism Community Interest Company (CIC) and its strategic arm Highland Renewables.

She is also one of the conference’s key speakers alongside Kate Forbes MSP and Keith Masson of Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) .

The conference aims to put the Highlands on a world stage, using its “ambitious” approach to sustainability.

What is Highland Tourism CIC and Highland Renewables?

Highland Tourism CIC is a private sector partnership between 200 business and community leaders.

Highland Renewables was then launched in August as a strategic arm, bringing together two of the Highland’s key economic sectors.

In the coming months, the CIC will also hit investment numbers of £1 million of private sector resources to establish itself among communities.

It aims to provide a strategy for the Highland brand which can “leave a legacy for future generations”.

Ms Crook said: “The marriage of tourism and renewables is a world first.

Yvonne Crook and Highland Tourism are aiming to put the Highlands on a world stage. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“It enables a shared investment in the vision aiming to bring greater economic, social and environmental benefit to the Highlands.

“Our partnership seeks to ensure all who live, work, visit, study and invest in the Highlands benefit from this unique moment in our region’s history.”

Ms Crook and the CIC believe investments in renewable energy have the potential to bring about “significant economic and community transformations”.

She added: “This once in a lifetime opportunity will be maximised through one vision, one mission and one investment strategy — with business and community buy in.

“The boom in the renewables industry coincides with growth in life science, whisky and food and drink. Our region punches well above its weight on an international stage.”

Tourism and Renewables conference provides ‘unique’ opportunity at ‘pivotal time’

Ms Crook believes the Tourism and Renewables conference gives the group a “unique” opportunity to bring the community and Highland business leaders together.

She will share the results of three years of community consultation as well as the group’s future plans.

The conference will begin at 9am and runs until 2pm, with seven speakers followed by two panels.

Ms Crook said: “The conference comes at a pivotal time in the CIC’s evolution.

“Each of our keynote speakers have played an important role in its evolution and are experts in their fields — as well as having a deep connection to the Highlands.

“Kate Forbes has been a key ambassador us, sharing her support and ambition for the future of the Highlands.

Yvonne Crook, chair of Highland Tourism CIC and MSP Kate Forbes who is an ambassador for the group.

“She believes the Highlands has some of the greatest social, economic, and environmental challenges and opportunities it has ever faced. And, that the CIC has vision and means business.”

HIE head of net zero transition Mr Masson will present a baseline carbon footprint report at the conference for the first time.

Ms Crook added: “We’ve been overwhelmed with the response to date. 30% of the tickets booked in the first few days.

“I encourage anyone that would like to be involved in making a difference in the Highlands to attend the conference.”

Brand specialist and former VisitScotland head of marketing Alistair Gronbach will share the “ambitious” plans for the Highland brand.

The event is being held in partnership with DC Thomson, with The Press and Journal and Energy Voice as media and community partners.

Conference tickets are priced at £60 + VAT and can be booked here.

