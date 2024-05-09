Richard and Laura share the secrets behind their Aberdeen property renovation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Richard and Laura share the secrets behind their Aberdeen property renovation

Richard and Laura Conachan have restored their traditional home to its former glory.

By Rosemary Lowne
Richard Conachan and his wife Laura have given their period property a makeover.
Richard Conachan and his wife Laura have given their period property a makeover. Image: Aberdein Considine

 

225 Clifton Road, Aberdeen

Who: Richard Conachan, who works in the oil and gas industry, his wife Laura, who works in the public sector and their daughters Demi and Lexi.

What: A period terraced granite home which was extended in 2018.

Where: Clifton Road, Aberdeen.

Richard and Laura Conachan have worked hard to create their dream family home. Image: Laura Conachan

As told to Rosemary Lowne

“Our first flat was on Victoria Road with high ceilings, large spacious rooms and period features like cornicing.

We loved the traditional yet spacious feel of it and we wanted a house which felt similar.

We viewed three houses for sale on Clifton Road in the same day and knew this was the one.

It’s impossible not to feel bright and cheery after spending time in this vibrant and bright room. Image: Aberdein Considine

The previous owners had put their heart and soul into stripping back all the wood and clearly took care of the house, having raised their family there.

It was only after our offer had been accepted did we find out that Laura knew the sellers as they’d volunteered together.

When we viewed the house we loved the traditional features as they’re gorgeous.

Entertaining is a stylish affair in this kitchen area. Image: Aberdein Considine

From the street we could see the original stained glass around the door and inside the original inner door had even more.

We loved all the stripped back wood, cornices and when we got to the garden, it was so quiet.

There are trees at the back of the house so the birdsong can be loud but it’s such a tranquil space, you would never know you’re in town.

Wake up feeling recharged after a good night’s sleep in this beautiful bedroom. Image: Aberdein Considine

So we bought the house in 2014 and extended the back of the house in 2018.

The work involved the main living area, shower room and utility room and it also included demolishing the old asbestos garage and building a new, stone garage in its place.

On the ground floor the house has a modern kitchen/living/dining room, as well as a utility room, playroom/bedroom and a shower room.

The playroom/fourth bedroom has a beautiful bay window and feature fireplace. Image: Aberdein Considine

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, a large converted attic which is currently used as a home office plus a family bathroom.

In terms of the renovation, we focused on the galley kitchen as it was freezing cold in the winter.

We wanted an open plan living/dining kitchen where we could look out over the garden without having to worry about frostbite.

Putting up the pictures in the hallway was the greatest challenge for Richard and Laura. Image: Aberdein Considine

The extension, which took 12 weeks, was better than we’d hoped as it’s got all the modern benefits of underfloor heating and open plan family living at the back of the house while retaining all the traditional elements at the front.

In summer, opening the bi-fold doors blurs the feel of inside and out and eating on the patio feels like an extension of the dining room.

In terms of interiors, we like the house to feel consistent so that’s why there are bold wall colours in several rooms and why we used the same tiles in both the bathrooms and the kitchen.

Working from home is easy in this light and airy space. Image: Aberdein Considine

We’re not big fans of white walls but our bedroom is so bright and airy that white felt right.

For us the greatest challenge was probably putting all the pictures up in the hall.

We had to buy a special ladder to get all the way to the top and it was pretty hairy at times.

One thing we’re glad we did is put artificial grass in the garden.

The bi fold doors open straight into the garden. Image: Aberdein Considine

Easigrass had some luxury ranges which looked and felt more like real grass than any others we’d seen.

The garden is never too wet or muddy for the kids to play in so we’re outside so much more than before.

This will always be our first home with the girls as a family so we’ll have nothing but fond memories of the four of us here.

My advice for anyone undertaking a similar project would be to blend modern living with traditional features as it can change the way you live and use your house for the better.”

The garden is the perfect place for children to play. Image: Aberdein Considine

225 Clifton Road, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £315,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 589589 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

