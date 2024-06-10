How Highland woman used ‘shift in purpose’ to set up award-winning mentoring business

Clare Humphreys was on her honeymoon when she realised she needed a career change.

She spent more than 15 years in human resources roles, including working for Coca-Cola, Vertu Motor Group and House of Bruar.

However, six years ago, Clare knew it was time for a “shift in purpose” and founded Will to Win.

Based in Newtonmore, the award-winning coaching and mentoring business focuses on shifting mindsets to achieve happiness, health and wealth.

Clare has now worked with more than 100 business leaders — helping some to even to double their turnover.

Clare’s ‘pivotal moment’

Clare questioned herself on what she wanted to achieve from life and she landed on helping other people.

The 50-year-old said: “I worked for some great companies at a senior level and life was comfortable.

“But I knew I wanted more — to create something of my own. I had always been interested in personal development but didn’t do anything about it.

“So I found a mentor which helped me to realise my own limitations early on and, more importantly, how to overcome them.

“It meant early on I knew what I wanted to do and understood what was limiting me.”

Clare had found her will to win and was ready to help other people find theirs.

She added: “I started without a business plan, no website or business cards — just a vision.

“I went to networking events in Inverness and across the Highlands.

“Taking it away from training and making it all about enabling transformation was vital for me.

“You need desire and purpose, that’s the driving force. Someone may build a plan and strategy, but it doesn’t mean you’ll do it.

“If your alibis and excuses are stronger you’re probably going to struggle. Change needs to happen from within.”

Will to Win in life is biggest achievement for founder

Clare has worked with more than 100 clients and said her biggest achievement is to live with purpose.

Clare said: “Prior to starting Will to Win I was happy, but not fully satisfied.

“Becoming an enabler, a supporter, being able to supply tools for business leaders to find their success — it’s an amazing feeling.

“Nothing gives me more joy than watching my clients achieve their goals, some have even doubled their turnover.

“I am my business, a tangible outcome is someone’s results.”

However, becoming a business owner has also had its fair share of tests for Clare.

She said: “There have been a lot challenges in the six years, the biggest one is undoubtedly switching from an employee to a business owner.

“I also see people hit brick walls when trying to achieve something.

“The purpose of my coaching and mentoring is to help people move forward and understand what’s holding them back.”

‘There’s always room to expand’

As Clare looks to the future of her business, she believes expansion of Will to Win is “definitely on the cards”.

She said: “I built the business around my family and now they’re growing up and probably don’t need me as much.

“In terms of expansion, I wouldn’t be looking at adding employees or anything, but increasing the numbers of those I help.

“I’m really grateful for what I’m able to do and to help people transform their lives and businesses.”