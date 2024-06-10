How Highland woman used ‘shift in purpose’ to set up award-winning mentoring business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Highland woman used ‘shift in purpose’ to set up award-winning mentoring business

Clare Humphreys has worked with over 100 business leaders and has helped them reach targets - including doubling turnover.

By Alex Banks
Clare Humphreys, owner and founder of Will to Win. Image: Clare Humphreys
Clare Humphreys, owner and founder of Will to Win. Image: Clare Humphreys

Clare Humphreys was on her honeymoon when she realised she needed a career change.

She spent more than 15 years in human resources roles, including working for Coca-Cola, Vertu Motor Group and House of Bruar.

However, six years ago, Clare knew it was time for a “shift in purpose” and founded Will to Win.

Based in Newtonmore, the award-winning coaching and mentoring business focuses on shifting mindsets to achieve happiness, health and wealth.

Clare has now worked with more than 100 business leaders — helping some to even to double their turnover.

Clare’s ‘pivotal moment’

Clare questioned herself on what she wanted to achieve from life and she landed on helping other people.

The 50-year-old said: “I worked for some great companies at a senior level and life was comfortable.

“But I knew I wanted more — to create something of my own. I had always been interested in personal development but didn’t do anything about it.

“So I found a mentor which helped me to realise my own limitations early on and, more importantly, how to overcome them.

“It meant early on I knew what I wanted to do and understood what was limiting me.”

Clare left more than 15 years of experience in HR behind to start her mentoring journey. Image: Clare Humphreys

Clare had found her will to win and was ready to help other people find theirs.

She added: “I started without a business plan, no website or business cards — just a vision.

“I went to networking events in Inverness and across the Highlands.

“Taking it away from training and making it all about enabling transformation was vital for me.

“You need desire and purpose, that’s the driving force. Someone may build a plan and strategy, but it doesn’t mean you’ll do it.

“If your alibis and excuses are stronger you’re probably going to struggle. Change needs to happen from within.”

Will to Win in life is biggest achievement for founder

Clare has worked with more than 100 clients and said her biggest achievement is to live with purpose.

Clare said: “Prior to starting Will to Win I was happy, but not fully satisfied.

“Becoming an enabler, a supporter, being able to supply tools for business leaders to find their success — it’s an amazing feeling.

“Nothing gives me more joy than watching my clients achieve their goals, some have even doubled their turnover.

Clare has worked with more than 100 business leaders. Image: Clare Humphreys

“I am my business, a tangible outcome is someone’s results.”

However, becoming a business owner has also had its fair share of tests for Clare.

She said: “There have been a lot challenges in the six years, the biggest one is undoubtedly switching from an employee to a business owner.

“I also see people hit brick walls when trying to achieve something.

“The purpose of my coaching and mentoring is to help people move forward and understand what’s holding them back.”

‘There’s always room to expand’

As Clare looks to the future of her business, she believes expansion of Will to Win is “definitely on the cards”.

She said: “I built the business around my family and now they’re growing up and probably don’t need me as much.

Clare will look at ways in which she can help more people achieve their goals. Image: Clare Humphreys

“In terms of expansion, I wouldn’t be looking at adding employees or anything, but increasing the numbers of those I help.

“I’m really grateful for what I’m able to do and to help people transform their lives and businesses.”

Conversation