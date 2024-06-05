Multi-million management buy-in at Banchory painters and decorators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Multi-million management buy-in at Banchory painters and decorators

Boss Trevor Mutch says it is 'business as usual' for the 94-year-old firm.

By Keith Findlay
Trevor and Marianne Mutch with others who were involved in the sale of a 25% stake in R Davidson (Banchory)
Back row l-r Michael Leith (Raeburn, Christie, Clark & Wallace), Chris Nichol, Gregor Milne, Craig Gibson, Bob Bain (Hall Morrice) and Alan Gibson. Front row l-r Gavin McCombie, Marianne Mutch, Trevor Mutch, Graeme Hay and Barrie Gammack. Image: Mearns & Gill

North-east couple Trevor and Marianne Mutch have sold 25% of their painting and decorating business in a multi-million-pound deal.

The pair have owned or co-owned R Davidson (Banchory) since 1996.

For the past few months they have been working on a deal to retain a 75% stake, while handing over control of the rest of their shareholding to five of the management team.

This 25% is now owned by Barrie Gammack, Gavin McCombie, Gregor Milne, Chris Nichol and Craig Gibson who together boast nearly 60 years’ service at the company.

R Davidson (Banchory)'s vehicle fleet.
R Davidson (Banchory)’s vehicle fleet. Image: Means & Gill

The exact value of the deal was undisclosed.

Mr Mutch, 53, managing director, said the move “gives the opportunity to Barrie, Gavin, Gregor, Chris and Craig to work with me to strengthen the shareholder team”.

He added: “It is very much business as usual and that is the key message.

“Nothing changes in the day-to-day running of the company.

“We want this arrangement to show clients, suppliers and staff how committed we are to the future of the business, and to future generations of staff.”

No early retirement plans

The MD also said he had no plans for early retirement.

It is “an exciting time for us all to share in the growth and success of R Davidson (Banchory)”, he said, adding: “I have many people to thank for supporting me over the past decade or so.

“Now, the company is at a stage where it should not be reliant on one person or family.”

‘Great deal for all concerned’

The stake sale was officially sealed in the offices of accountants Hall Morrice in Aberdeen.

Hall Morrice manging partner Bob Bain said: “It is a great deal for all concerned.

“It is an exciting opportunity for the new shareholders to take the business forward, ensuring a bright future for everyone.”

“R Davidson is a great business, one which we have become very familiar with over the last 10 years.”

Bob Bain, managing partner of Hall Morrice.
Bob Bain, managing partner of Hall Morrice. Image: Tricker Communications

Mr Bain added: “I am delighted for Trevor and Marianne to see this reward for all their hard work, which they will be continuing, whilst also driving the business forward into this exciting new era.”

R Davidson (Banchory) has its headquarters in Banchory Business Centre.

The firm has worked on many prestigious developments over the years.

These include a £350,000 job as part of a major renovation of Marischal College in Aberdeen.

The company currently employs more than 100 people, and has long term projects in Moray, Aberdeen city and shire, and on Tayside, in commercial and domestic markets.

