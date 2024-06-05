75-year-old woman dies after Highland crash

A 75-year-old woman has died following an accident on the A816 in the Highlands.

The woman was in a white Dacia Sandero that crashed on the main Oban to Lochgilphead road, near Cairnbann on Monday.

Police Scotland offered condolences to the woman’s family and friends.

She has not been named by police.

The accident happened around 10.10 am on Monday June 3.

Officers were called to a report that a white Dacia Sandero had crashed on the A816 near to its junction with the B841 at Cairnbann.

Woman, 75, dies in crash

Emergency services attended at the scene. The driver, a 75-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Archie McGuire said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died at this difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this crash and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw this car or the crash.

“If you have any information that may assist, please get in touch.

“If you were in the area and have dashcam footage, please review your footage and contact us if it holds anything relevant.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 0967 of June 3 2024.”