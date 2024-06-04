Owners take ‘agonising’ decision to close Aberdeen consultancy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Owners take ‘agonising’ decision to close Aberdeen consultancy

Sarah Downs and Yekemi Otaru said they have "struggled with a slowing consulting market".

By Kelly Wilson
Yekemi Otaru and Sarah Downs, have placed their business Doqaru in to administration. Image: Doqaru
Yekemi Otaru and Sarah Downs, have placed their business Doqaru in to administration. Image: Doqaru

Aberdeen sales and marketing consultancy Doqaru is being liquidated by its owners.

Director Sarah Downs and Yekemi Otaru have entered the company into voluntary liquidation after admitting it has “struggled with a slowing consulting market”.

The pair set up the business in November 2018 and have helped more than 200 companies and thousands of people throughout the years.

However, after looking at several options they have taken the decision to wind up Doqaru appointing Henderson Loggie as liquidators.

‘The good, the bad and the ugly’

Sarah, who is chairwoman of the Aberdeen branch of the Institute of Directors (IoD), explained the decision to close the business.

She said: “Over the last few months, we’ve struggled with a slowing consulting market.

Yekemi Otaru & Sarah Downs, co-owners of Doqaru. Image: Doqaru

“Consequently, it’s become increasingly difficult to meet our obligations.

“Yekemi and I took the time to explore several options and have now taken the agonising decision to voluntarily wind up Doqaru Limited.

“It’s been quite a journey and one I will always look back on with fond memories.

“They say that running a business is a rollercoaster and this couldn’t be more true.”

Efforts to find jobs for redundant staff

Doqaru specialised in advising energy and technology companies at every stage of their business journey.

It was launched in 2018, the result of a merger between Sarah’s first business, Sarah Downs Ltd, and Yekemi’s YO! Marketing.

Three members of staff have been made redundant but both Sarah and Yekemi have used their network to help secure a new job for one of the employees.

Doqaru come to ‘natural conclusion’

In a post on LinkedIn Yekemi, who is University of the West of Scotland’s (UWS) chancellor, wrote: “This journey brought exhilarating highs and excruciating lows yet it has been the making of me.

“I’m deeply grateful for the last six years, which has come to a natural conclusion.

Yekemi Otaru is installed as chancellor of University of the West of Scotland at Paisley Abbey. Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group

“We’ve served over 200 companies, and positively impacted thousands of people.

“My heartfelt gratitude to all our past and recent clients, suppliers, and associates. You played a big part in keeping us going for as long as we did.

“Thank you for your support as we shared our decision with you in the last few weeks.”

Award-winning business

In November 2022 Doqaru was named Small Business of the Year Entrepreneurs in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards grand final.

Just a month earlier it was crowned Social Entrepreneur of the Year at the Scottish Women’s Awards.

Sarah Downs collecting the trophy at the Scottish Women’s Awards alongside Tracy Clark from ITC Hydraulics. Image: Doqaru

Mum-of-one Sarah, who is also regional chairwoman of Par Equity, is now looking forward to the next chapter which includes “time to reflect” and welcoming a baby boy in September.

She said: “Yekemi and I won’t disappear. There’s already opportunity coming up from the discussions we’ve had.

“We’ve done it in the right way and had a lot of support from people in the UK and overseas.”

More from Business

The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Caley Thistle: Blow as land around stadium removed from lucrative green freeport zone
There should be enough electricity this winter, National Grid’ ESO said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Less risk of Britain losing power next winter than last, says grid operator
Simply Be owner N Brown has returned to profit (N Brown/PA)
Simply Be owner N Brown returns to profit despite weaker consumer demand
Outsourcing giant Mitie has reported record-high annual sales (Ed Robinson/OneRedEye/PA)
Outsourcing giant Mitie reports record sales amid AI-led security projects
Nvidia has overtaken tech giant Apple as the world’s second most valuable company after the AI chipmaker saw its stock rally above the three trillion US dollar mark for the first time (Alamy/PA)
AI chipmaker Nvidia overtakes Apple as value surpasses three trillion dollars
Shorehead, Stonehaven, with The Ship Inn highlighted.
Exclusive: Stonehaven's The Ship Inn up for sale
The retail technology giant said customers in more than 100 towns and cities would now be able to get same-day delivery without needing to be Prime members (Amazon/PA)
Amazon extends grocery deliveries to all UK customers
Royal Mail’s new set of stamps featuring images of some of the nation’s favourite dog breeds (Royal Mail/PA)
New stamps issued featuring images of popular dog breeds
Despite increased housing costs when compared with 2023 figures, the month-on-month difference was marginal, Barclays said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Rent and mortgage spending accelerated in May, Barclays finds
Ocado has been kicked off the FTSE 100 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Ocado kicked off FTSE 100 while Darktrace secures ‘short-lived’ promotion