Owners take ‘agonising’ decision to close Aberdeen consultancy

Aberdeen sales and marketing consultancy Doqaru is being liquidated by its owners.

Director Sarah Downs and Yekemi Otaru have entered the company into voluntary liquidation after admitting it has “struggled with a slowing consulting market”.

The pair set up the business in November 2018 and have helped more than 200 companies and thousands of people throughout the years.

However, after looking at several options they have taken the decision to wind up Doqaru appointing Henderson Loggie as liquidators.

‘The good, the bad and the ugly’

Sarah, who is chairwoman of the Aberdeen branch of the Institute of Directors (IoD), explained the decision to close the business.

She said: “Over the last few months, we’ve struggled with a slowing consulting market.

“Consequently, it’s become increasingly difficult to meet our obligations.

“Yekemi and I took the time to explore several options and have now taken the agonising decision to voluntarily wind up Doqaru Limited.

“It’s been quite a journey and one I will always look back on with fond memories.

“They say that running a business is a rollercoaster and this couldn’t be more true.”

Efforts to find jobs for redundant staff

Doqaru specialised in advising energy and technology companies at every stage of their business journey.

It was launched in 2018, the result of a merger between Sarah’s first business, Sarah Downs Ltd, and Yekemi’s YO! Marketing.

Three members of staff have been made redundant but both Sarah and Yekemi have used their network to help secure a new job for one of the employees.

Doqaru come to ‘natural conclusion’

In a post on LinkedIn Yekemi, who is University of the West of Scotland’s (UWS) chancellor, wrote: “This journey brought exhilarating highs and excruciating lows yet it has been the making of me.

“I’m deeply grateful for the last six years, which has come to a natural conclusion.

“We’ve served over 200 companies, and positively impacted thousands of people.

“My heartfelt gratitude to all our past and recent clients, suppliers, and associates. You played a big part in keeping us going for as long as we did.

“Thank you for your support as we shared our decision with you in the last few weeks.”

Award-winning business

In November 2022 Doqaru was named Small Business of the Year Entrepreneurs in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards grand final.

Just a month earlier it was crowned Social Entrepreneur of the Year at the Scottish Women’s Awards.

Mum-of-one Sarah, who is also regional chairwoman of Par Equity, is now looking forward to the next chapter which includes “time to reflect” and welcoming a baby boy in September.

She said: “Yekemi and I won’t disappear. There’s already opportunity coming up from the discussions we’ve had.

“We’ve done it in the right way and had a lot of support from people in the UK and overseas.”