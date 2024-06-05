20 new jobs at Inverness-based engineering firm RSE

A £1.2 million investment in advanced equipment at a new facility in Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport is expected to create 20 jobs for Ross-shire Engineering (RSE).

The company has opened the new base at Highland Deephaven, near Evanton.

Inverness-based RSE said its latest investment would boost its production capabilities.

The hefty cash commitment is also expected to support growing demand for RSE’s innovative water treatment systems.

This in turn is driven by English and Welsh water company plans aimed at meeting industry-wide investment targets, known as AMP8, south of the border.

RSE’s new facility at Deephaven will house sophisticated technology including a 3D robotic plasma cutting machine to “improve the quality of the cut and fabricated items”.

The two-acre site is home to two 8,700sq ft workshops, each with a 10-ton overhead crane.

These are expected to play a key role in producing RSE’s modules and water treatment solutions.

RSE chief executive Stephen Slessor said: “We’re thrilled to bring this new facility to Deephaven.

“It represents a significant investment in the future of water technology.

“Not only does this expansion allow us to enhance our production capabilities, but it also brings new jobs and opportunities to the area.

“As we look towards the AMP8 investment from UK water companies, we’re committed to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry.”

RSE employs about 1,600 people across operations in Scotland and England.

The group has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Muir of Ord, Inverness, Dalgety Bay, Cumbernauld, Leeds, Nottingham, Basingstoke and Bristol.

Executive director Iain MacGregor, who owns a large stake in the business, told The Press and Journal earlier this year turnover was on track to grow by 35% in 2023-24.

RSE’s sales growing fast

Accounts lodged at Companies House show RSE made pre-tax profits of £13.8m during the 12 months to March 2023, up from £6.5m the year before.

Turnover for the latest period totalled £197.7m, compared with £115.5m previously.

RSE’s expansion ambitions are backed by private equity firm MML Capital, which acquired a minority shareholding last year. The value of the deal giving MML a stake alongside Mr MacGregor and senior management including Allan Dallas. the company’s founder, was undisclosed.