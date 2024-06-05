20 new jobs at Inverness-based engineering firm RSE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
20 new jobs at Inverness-based engineering firm RSE

The company is creating the roles at a new facility in Easter Ross.

By Keith Findlay
RSE's plant in Muir of Ord
RSE's plant in Muir of Ord. Image: Alison White/HIE

A £1.2 million investment in advanced equipment at a new facility in Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport is expected to create 20 jobs for Ross-shire Engineering (RSE).

The company has opened the new base at Highland Deephaven, near Evanton.

Inverness-based RSE said its latest investment would boost its production capabilities.

The hefty cash commitment is also expected to support growing demand for RSE’s innovative water treatment systems.

This in turn is driven by English and Welsh water company plans aimed at meeting industry-wide investment targets, known as AMP8, south of the border.

Not only does this expansion allow us to enhance our production capabilities, but it also brings new jobs and opportunities to the area.” Stephen Slessor, RSE

RSE’s new facility at Deephaven will house sophisticated technology including a 3D robotic plasma cutting machine to “improve the quality of the cut and fabricated items”.

The two-acre site is home to two 8,700sq ft workshops, each with a 10-ton overhead crane.

These are expected to play a key role in producing RSE’s modules and water treatment solutions.

RSE's modular water treatment system
RSE’s modular water treatment systems are in demand. Image: RSE

RSE chief executive Stephen Slessor said: “We’re thrilled to bring this new facility to Deephaven.

“It represents a significant investment in the future of water technology.

“Not only does this expansion allow us to enhance our production capabilities, but it also brings new jobs and opportunities to the area.

“As we look towards the AMP8 investment from UK water companies, we’re committed to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry.”

RSE chief executive, Stephen Slessor.
RSE chief executive, Stephen Slessor. Image: Ross Creative Communications

RSE employs about 1,600 people across operations in Scotland and England.

The group has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Muir of Ord, Inverness, Dalgety Bay, Cumbernauld, Leeds, Nottingham, Basingstoke and Bristol.

Executive director Iain MacGregor, who owns a large stake in the business, told The Press and Journal earlier this year turnover was on track to grow by 35% in 2023-24.

RSE’s sales growing fast

Accounts lodged at Companies House show RSE made pre-tax profits of £13.8m during the  12 months to March 2023, up from £6.5m the year before.

Turnover for the latest period totalled £197.7m, compared with £115.5m previously.

RSE’s expansion ambitions are backed by private equity firm MML Capital, which acquired a minority shareholding last year. The value of the deal giving MML a stake alongside Mr MacGregor and senior management including Allan Dallas. the company’s founder, was undisclosed.

Conversation