Port of Aberdeen named business of the year

It faced stiff competition for the top prize in the latest Maritime UK Awards

By Keith Findlay
Port of Aberdeen chief executive Bob Sanguinetti collects the award for business of the year.
Port of Aberdeen chief executive Bob Sanguinetti, centre, collects the award for business of the year. Image: Port of Aberdeen

Port of Aberdeen scooped the business of the year title at the Maritime UK Awards 2024.

Hundreds of people packed the Titanic Belfast venue for the prestigious ceremony,

The awards celebrated organisations across Britain’s maritime sector.

Winners spanned shipping, ports, engineering, professional services and leisure marine.

Titanic Belfast
Titanic Belfast.

UK’s oldest business

Port of Aberdeen is the UK’s oldest business, established in 1136 by King David I of Scotland.

The harbour has over the years been a major hub of fishing, shipbuilding, textiles and the global transportation of stone from Aberdeen’s quarries, as well as for oil and gas.

Port of Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Bob Sanguinetti, the port’s current chief executive, travelled to Northern Ireland to collect the top business honour.

It was presented in recognition of a stellar business performance in 2023.

Last year the port achieved record financial results, completed its “transformational” £420 million South Harbour expansion, and made progress on its net-zero strategy.

It faced stiff competition for the top prize from Peel Ports and Port of Blyth, among others.

‘Proud beyond words’

Mr Sanguinetti said: “I was proud beyond words when I received the Maritime UK business of the year award… on behalf of my team. This national recognition of our remarkable achievements is testament to their continued hard work and commitment.

“Looking to the future, I am confident that we are very well placed to seize the tremendous opportunities on the horizon across energy, trade and cruise.

“We will continue to focus on providing the best quality service to existing and future partners, as a key strategic asset and economic powerhouse for the region and more widely.”

Aberdeen South Harbour
Aberdeen South Harbour. Image: Port of Aberdeen

Maritime UK chief executive Chris Shirling-Rooke said: “Massive congratulations to all the outstanding winners, along with the finalists who were shortlisted by our judges.

“These individuals and organisations are true standard bearers of our maritime sector.

“Maritime is a key trait of our country’s DNA. It delivers social and economic opportunities to every single corner of the country, preserving the UK’s maritime heritage and devising innovative solutions to improve the sector’s sustainability.”

