Former Aberdeenshire oil and gas worker who faced redundancy on career change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Former Aberdeenshire oil and gas worker who faced redundancy on career change

Marc Cran started a successful barber business after facing the chop when the oil downturn hit.

By Kelly Wilson
Marc Cran left the oil and gas industry in 2015 after facing redundancy for the second time to take up barbering. Image: Jasperimage
Marc Cran left the oil and gas industry in 2015 after facing redundancy for the second time to take up barbering. Image: Jasperimage

When Marc Cran was face with redundancy for the second time within the oil and gas sector he knew it was time to leave.

With a young daughter to support the 34-year-old from Insch decided it was time for a complete career change.

Facing the chop, he turned to barbering.

For Marc he’s never had any regrets turning his back on the oil and gas industry.

Knew it was time for a change

The dad-of-two said: “It was known industry wide there was a storm coming and things were looking pretty bleak.

“There was mass payoffs at other companies across the city.

“I got in to my head that I didn’t want to go redundancy again.

Marc Cran has no regrets about leaving the oil and gas industry. Image: Jasperimage

“I’d seen it at other companies previously and that’s when I decided to do something to be my own boss and self employed.

“I had made my mind up it was time for a change.”

Marc had already been made redundant as a pipe fitter for Kintore-based Pipeline Technique.

But managed to secure a new job with Halliburton before working offshore for Dyce company Plexus Ocean Systems for two-and-a-half years.

Downturn made up his mind

Marc said: “I had worked offshore for a few companies previous before but when my daughter was born I moved in to the workshop for Plexus.

“They were going through a redundancy process and I made my mind up I was going to do something different.

“Obviously we were in the middle of a downturn. Things could’ve picked up and I could’ve been in the same situation in two or three years time.

Marc Cran pictured in 2017.

“But I wasn’t interested in that. It was the uncertainty of it all.

“With big oil companies there’s always a process to go through which drags on for a long time.

“I had a young daughter at the time and I wasn’t interested in hanging about to go through it again.

“I’d seen it happen time and time again and I didn’t want to wait around.”

‘No regrets’ setting up Marc Cran Barbering

It was then Marc, dad to nine-year-old Callie and five-year-old Caleb, made the career change and started a six-month barbering course in Glasgow.

He said: “I wanted to be my own boss. I started looking in to various positions which could lead me down that road and I came across barbering.

“The more I thought about it the more I liked it and I saw an opportunity to potentially open my own shop in the village I live in.”

Marc worked at two Aberdeen barbershops before opening Marc Cran Barbering in his hometown village of Insch in January 2019.

Marc Cran has been running his own barber shop in Insch since 2019. Image: Jasperimage

He said: “Everything has been great.

“I’ve no regrets at all. I get why people are in oil and gas for the money and time off but for me what I went on to do has been far more fulfilling.

“I’ve been more successful than I would have been in oil and gas.”

Conversation