Why Highland woman started communication coaching business to provide latest therapy

Highlander Hannah Williams has known what she wanted to do in life since a young age.

Growing up with her younger sister, Beth, who has Down’s syndrome, exposed her to different support programmes early on.

The 41-year-old saw the impact and development benefits they had in helping grow communication skills.

Mrs Williams, who lives on the Black Isle, became a speech and language therapist — spending 18 years in the NHS in Aberdeen.

She now runs her own business, Hannah Joy Communication, specialising in children who are autistic. It offers 16-week communication coaching online.

Having worked with around 40 families from across the UK, her priority is to make sure up-to-date techniques are available in remote areas like the Highlands.

Becoming a speech and language therapist

Mrs Williams was introduced to Makaton, a language programme which uses symbols, signs and speech, during Beth’s early years.

She knew from her own personal experience being able to make a difference for families in this way was what she wanted to do.

Mrs Williams said: “I learnt a lot by using Makaton at home and seeing how it helps to better communication.

“The impact and development benefits it had were huge. It definitely helped me realise I wanted to do speech and language therapy.

“It was clear to me I wanted to work with people who communicated in different ways and maybe had learning difficulties.

“And that’s what happened. Since the beginning of my career I’ve always specialised in working with autistic children, specifically pre-school.

“I worked for the NHS for 18 years, mostly in Aberdeen, before doing a year of cover.”

Why Hannah Joy Communications was next step in delivering ‘full support’

Once leaving the NHS, Mrs Williams, who has been a Makaton tutor since 2009, used her licence to go freelance in the Highlands

She taught online training before deciding it was time to take the next step.

She said: “I saw how much people needed it. The right support and information to help autistic children wasn’t there.

“While Makaton is great, there are more words that children, if they cannot use speech all the time, need access to.

“High-tech augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) can work really well for children.

“In the past five years things have moved on so quickly, and there is a definite need for this technology and research to be implemented.”

After two years in her Makaton tutor role, Mrs Williams decided to open her own online sessions.

Hannah Joy Communication combines the latest AAC solutions with family-centred parent coaching.

Mrs Williams added: “I wanted to make sure families had the very best support and information to actually help their children learn more words.

“My techniques can help move speech on for some – but it’s more about communicating new words in new ways.”

Making sure children who need support get it is key, says speech and language therapist

Mrs Williams said funding and support for AAC through the NHS can prove difficult and wants to make sure people in need are helped as quickly as possible.

She added: “I know how important it is to people to be able to develop communication skills.

“My course can help children learn more within weeks. One wee boy has learned to say he’s hungry when at school for the first time.

“A four-year-old girl has learned how to message her granny with her AAC all on her own – it provides incredible breakthroughs for families.”

While Mrs Williams may look to expand and add more therapists in the future, for now she is focusing on quality over quantity.