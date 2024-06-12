Millionaire mansion in Rubislaw Den has cinema and exclusive park access

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Millionaire mansion in Rubislaw Den has cinema and exclusive park access

Set in this most prestigious neighbourhood of Aberdeen, 60 Rubislaw Den South has nine bedrooms and access to gorgeous private woodlands and the Denburn.

By Jacqueline Wake Young
The imposing granite residence at 60 Rubislaw Den South, Aberdeen, is for sale.
The imposing granite residence at 60 Rubislaw Den South, Aberdeen, is for sale.

This imposing granite residence in the prestigious area of Rubislaw Den is a very special property indeed.

Number 60 Rubislaw Den South occupies a large plot and has been thoughtfully upgraded for luxury modern living while retaining its fine traditional characteristics.

It has nine bedrooms and five public rooms, so plenty of space for even the largest of families to spread out.

The accommodation is over three floors and the tone is set from the start at the vestibule and hallway, with hardwood double doors, mosaic tiled floor, Amtico Flooring and ornate plasterwork.

One of the bedrooms at 60 Rubislaw Den South, featuring large bay windows and ornate plasterwork.
Lovely plasterwork and beautiful windows feature at 60 Rubislaw Den South.

Rubislaw Den property has southerly aspect

The impressive lounge enjoys a southernly aspect and features ornate coving and plasterwork.

There is a polished granite fireplace and stone surrounds with fitted wood-burning stove.

The dining room is also south-facing and has a cast iron fireplace and hearth.

A feature of this room is the wine cabinet which spans almost the  entire wall.

Spacious lounge at the Aberdeen mansion.
A grand and comfortable lounge.

Another exciting element of this property is the cinema room.

This has an LED starlight ceiling and split-level cinema seats with projector and screen.

To make this the ultimate entertainment room, there is also a cabinet with microwave and fridge/freezer.

Moving on to the bathroom, this has an oval bath set on ornate feet, shower attachment and taps, plus a walk-in shower.

Impressive kitchen

There is also a family room with high gloss floor tiles and suspended television with Sonus system.

The kitchen is nothing short of fabulous. It boasts a crescent-shaped island unit incorporating a breakfast bar for at least six people, gas hobs and a teppanyaki grill.

The kitchen's crescent-shaped island with teppanyaki grill and seating.
The kitchen's crescent-shaped island with teppanyaki grill and seating.

There is also a handy utility room and tiled cloakroom.

Continuing up to the first floor, there is a bedroom to the front with south-facing bay window and cast iron fireplace.

The master bedroom also enjoys a south-facing aspect and has an en suite shower room with thermostatic shower with body jets.

There are five further double bedrooms at this level, one of which has TV points and could be used as a home office.

The bathroom has an oval Jacuzzi bath, W.C., wash hand basin and ceramic floor tiles.

Dining room inside the Rubislaw Den South house, featuring large wine cabinet.
The wine cabinet spans almost the entire wall in the dining room.

Enclosed rear garden

On the top floor is the den or playroom. This is ideal for children or teenagers as a study room or chill-out area.

There are a further two double bedrooms and a shower room.

Outside, there are wrought iron railings and gates, a granite driveway and garage.

The front garden is lawned with a variety of shrubs. The enclosed rear garden has paved patios and lawns, a children’s play area and planting.

Cinema room at the Aberdeen property features split-level seating with projector and screen.
The cinema room features split-level seating with projector and screen.

The high-quality floor finishes throughout the property are to be included in the sale.

Also included are the blinds, light fitment and integrated appliances in the kitchen, and the wine wall in the dining room.

Various other furnishings may be available at mutual evaluation.

The house also has access to the private Rubislaw Den, which extends to 26 acres with mature woodlands, paths and the Denburn, providing a lovely tranquil setting for a walk.

Price over £1,600,000 Alex Hutcheon + Co and on the aspc website.

The enclosed back garden at 60 Rubislaw Den South with lawns, patios and a children’s play area.
The enclosed back garden has lawns, patios and a children's play area.

 

Conversation