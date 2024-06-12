Scots overwhelmingly support fishing sector, new poll reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scots overwhelmingly support fishing sector, new poll reveals

More than nine in 10 believe the industry is a vital part of the UK economy. 

By Keith Findlay
Scottish fishing nets
Scotland's fishing industry faces growing competition for space in the sea. Image: Scottish Fishermen's Federation

A new poll has revealed strong support for the Scottish fishing industry as it fights its corner against competing demands for space in increasingly cluttered seas.

The Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF), which commissioned the survey, said the findings were a reminder for all political parties to recognise the importance of fishing.

More than nine in 10 (91%) of Scots believe the sector is a vital part of the UK economy.

Almost the same number (89.7%) say domestic food production is just as important as UK-produced energy.

And 19 in 20 Scots (95.7%) feel it is important for the UK to retain control over its fisheries.

Fishing industry under spotlight in Edinburgh general-election hustings

These issues and more are being debated at an election hustings, organised by the SFF, in Edinburgh today.

SFF’s latest poll echoes the strong public support revealed in a similar survey last year.

Conducted by Opinion Matters, the new study also highlights that an overwhelming majority of Scots (93.3%) believe UK fishing fleets must be given priority in UK waters.

Nearly nine in 10 (87.5%) agree that Scotland’s fisheries are a valuable source of healthy dietary protein.

Read more: Scots fishers feeling chipper over more haddock

The findings come amid increasing pressures from vast offshore renewable projects, which threaten to encroach on traditional fishing grounds.

SFF chief executive Elspeth Macdonald said: “These opinion poll results vindicate the fishing industry’s contention that covering our seas with giant offshore wind farms, without any thought being given to food production, is wholly counter-productive.

“Fishing is one of the lowest-carbon forms of food production in existence.

“Displacing the catching sector simply places the burden onto more carbon-intensive alternatives.”

Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen's Federation.
Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation. Image: SFF

Ms Macdonald added: “It is clear renewable energy is needed on a greater scale to combat climate change.

“But home-produced climate-smart food is also part of the solution to how we reach net-zero.

“The industrialisation of our seas with offshore renewables must not be at the expense of our fishing industry if we are to produce enough food as well as produce enough energy.”

We would not cover our best agricultural land with solar panels. So why should we fill our best fishing grounds with massive wind farms?” Elspeth Macdonald, Scottish Fishermen’s Federation

The SFF chief said there needs to be a “significant change of mindset” by politicians and wind farm developers “before it is too late and fishermen are put out of business”.

She continued: “We would not cover our best agricultural land with solar panels.

“So why should we fill our best fishing grounds with massive wind farms?”

Scottish fishers on the quayside.
Scottish fishers on the quayside. Image: SFF

Last year, the Scottish Government shelved plans for Highly Protected Marine Areas that would have crated no-go zones for fishers in up to 10% of Scottish waters.

But the threat of additional conservation zones being imposed on the industry remains.

Combined with the impact of colossal offshore renewables projects, many skippers fear they are being squeezed out of their traditional fishing grounds.

The ‘spatial squeeze’

This “spatial squeeze” has been identified by independent research as having the potential to close more than half of Scottish waters to fishing fleets by 2050.

Even if the worst-case assumptions are not realised, an area of more than 82,000sq miles (46% of Scottish waters) is likely to be lost by then, threatening the very existence of fishing businesses and causing “severe harm” to coastal communities, SFF warned.

Lerwick harbour
Fishing boats in Lerwick harbour. Image: Alexander Simpson

Ms Macdonald added: “As the public has shown, there is strong support for maintaining control over our fisheries.

“It is crucial we balance our approach to energy production with the need to preserve our vital fishing industry.

“Ignoring this balance could lead to the decimation of coastal communities and a significant loss in home-produced food.”

Fishing vessel
Image: Press Association

The SFF wants to see a “re-evaluation of current policies” to ensure the fishing industry is not overlooked in the race to expand renewable energy. The industry’s low-carbon footprint and economic importance must be factored into any future decisions, it said.

Opinion Matters surveyed 1,005 Scottish adults over five days earlier this month.

