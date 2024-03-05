Scots fishers feeling chipper over more haddock

Scots fishers have access to more haddock, the mainstay of fish suppers north of the border, following an international deal on quotas.

It remains to be seen whether it will mean cheaper fish and chips.

But more haddock is undoubtedly a boost for the supply chain, including fish friers.

The agreement between the UK and Faroe was today hailed as the “final piece of the jigsaw” for the Scottish catch sector in 2024.

UK Government claims the boost to Britain’s fish quotas is a Brexit bonus

Britain secured a total of more than 2,200 tonnes of extra fish quota in the bilateral talks.

Scottish fishing vessels, including many based in the north-east, now have greater access to several key stocks.

According to the UK Government, it is another example of what can be achieved from “post-Brexit freedoms”.

Negotiating teams from both countries met in person in Torshavn, Faroe, on December 5 and 6 and London on December 14.

A third round of talks took place by video conference during February.

The outcome was broadly welcomed by leading fishing groups north of the border.

‘Welcome additional opportunities’

Scottish Fishermen’s Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald said: “The agreement between the UK and Faroe is the final piece of the jigsaw of international agreements on fishing opportunities for the fleet for 2024.

“This deal will provide welcome additional opportunities for the demersal (white-fish) fleet in Faroese waters.

“We are grateful to the negotiating teams from both the UK and Scottish governments for their efforts to get this deal across the line.”

Mike Park is chief executive of the Scottish White Fish Producers’ Association, Europe’s largest fishing industry organisation.

He said the deal struck between the UK and Faroe “provides additional opportunities for the larger class of vessels and takes some of the effort out of our own waters”.

UK Government officials said Britain’s fishers would benefit from 920t of cod and haddock, and 600t of saithe, as well as extra quota for redfish, ling, flatfish and other species.

The deal builds on the “shared ambition” of both the UK and Faroe to have a “sustainable and profitable fishing industry”, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs added.

Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer said: “I’m pleased we have been able to reach a deal with the Faroe Islands for 2024, giving UK fishing vessels access to key stocks such as haddock and saithe.

“This builds on strong deals the UK has already concluded with the EU and Norway for 2024, negotiating as an independent coastal state to support a profitable and sustainable UK fishing industry, while safeguarding our marine environment for future generations.”

The agreement also reconfirms UK and Faroese commitments to cooperate on monitoring, control and surveillance measures, as well as scientific collaboration.