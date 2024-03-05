Scots fishers feeling chipper over more haddock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Scots fishers feeling chipper over more haddock

UK-Faroe deal is good news for all those who sell and buy fish suppers north of the border.

By Keith Findlay
Boxes of freshly caught haddock on the quayside in Peterhead.
Boxes of freshly caught haddock on the quayside in Peterhead. Image: Nigel Millard/Marine Stewardship Council

Scots fishers have access to more haddock, the mainstay of fish suppers north of the border, following an international deal on quotas.

It remains to be seen whether it will mean cheaper fish and chips.

But more haddock is undoubtedly a boost for the supply chain, including fish friers.

The agreement between the UK and Faroe was today hailed as the “final piece of the jigsaw” for the Scottish catch sector in 2024.

UK Government claims the boost to Britain’s fish quotas is a Brexit bonus

Britain secured a total of more than 2,200 tonnes of extra fish quota in the bilateral talks.

Scottish fishing vessels, including many based in the north-east, now have greater access to several key stocks.

According to the UK Government, it is another example of what can be achieved from “post-Brexit freedoms”.

North Sea fishers./
North Sea fishers. Image: Nigel Millard/Marine Stewardship Council

Negotiating teams from both countries met in person in Torshavn, Faroe, on December 5 and 6  and London on December 14.

A third round of talks took place by video conference during February.

The outcome was broadly welcomed by leading fishing groups north of the border.

‘Welcome additional opportunities’

Scottish Fishermen’s Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald said: “The agreement between the UK and Faroe is the final piece of the jigsaw of international agreements on fishing opportunities for the fleet for 2024.

“This deal will provide welcome additional opportunities for the demersal (white-fish) fleet in Faroese waters.

“We are grateful to the negotiating teams from both the UK and Scottish governments for their efforts to get this deal across the line.”

SFF chief executive Elspeth Macdonald.
SFF chief executive Elspeth Macdonald. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mike Park is chief executive of the Scottish White Fish Producers’ Association, Europe’s largest fishing industry organisation.

He said the deal struck between the UK and Faroe “provides additional opportunities for the larger class of vessels and takes some of the effort out of our own waters”.

UK Government officials said Britain’s fishers would benefit from 920t of cod and haddock, and 600t of saithe, as well as extra quota for redfish, ling, flatfish and other species.

Good news for Scottish fish suppers. Cod is the preference among consumers in England. Image: Darrell Benns.

The deal builds on the “shared ambition” of both the UK and Faroe to have a “sustainable and profitable fishing industry”, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs added.

Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer said: “I’m pleased we have been able to reach a deal with the Faroe Islands for 2024, giving UK fishing vessels access to key stocks such as haddock and saithe.

Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer during a visit to Fraserburgh in 2022.
Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer during a visit to Fraserburgh in 2022. Image: Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

“This builds on strong deals the UK has already concluded with the EU and Norway for 2024, negotiating as an independent coastal state to support a profitable and sustainable UK fishing industry, while safeguarding our marine environment for future generations.”

The agreement also reconfirms UK and Faroese commitments to cooperate on monitoring, control and surveillance measures, as well as scientific collaboration.

More from Business

The price of bitcoin has hit an all-time high (Alamy/PA)
Bitcoin price hits new all-time high
JCB chairman Anthony Bamford, left, presents Morris Leslie with a special scale model version of the Platinum Edition backhoe loader produced to mark the JCB machine’s 70th birthday.
Perthshire-based firm celebrates 50 years in business with JCB order worth £68m
Tesco is to increase basic pay for shop workers ahead of a rise in the national minimum wage (Ben Stevens/Parsons Media/PA)
Tesco to increase pay for shop workers by 9.1%
The broadcaster attracted around 2.7 million linear viewers in the year (GB News/Matt Pover/PA)
GB News reports 40% jump in loss as audience numbers increase
Currys has been the centre of takeover interest in recent weeks (Currys/PA)
Currys should seek takeover deal worth around £1bn, says shareholder
Monzo has raised 430 million US dollars (£340 million) in a fresh funding round (Monzo/PA)
Monzo gains £4bn valuation after fresh funding round
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt looks set to unveil a 2p cut to national insurance in Wednesday’s Budget (James Manning/PA)
Hunt set to announce national insurance cut in pre-election Budget
Former Post Office chairman Henry Staunton wrote to MPs on Monday following his evidence last week (Lucy North/PA)
Nick Read should have tackled misogyny not agitated about pay – former chairman
Mary Anning was one of the first professional fossil hunters (Royal Mail/PA)
Fossil hunter Mary Anning celebrated on Royal Mail stamps
Piers Morgan left his daily TalkTV show to focus on the Uncensored YouTube channel (Piers Morgan Uncensored/TalkTV/PA)
TalkTV to be taken off air to focus on streaming

Conversation