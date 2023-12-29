Fishing chiefs urge ministers to work with industry, not against it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Fishing chiefs urge ministers to work with industry, not against it

The Scottish Fishermen's Federation wants to see 'reason rather than rhetoric'. 

By Keith Findlay
Scottish Fishermen?s Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald.
Scottish Fishermen?s Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald. Image: SFF

Fishing chiefs have urged the Scottish Government to work in tandem with the industry and help avoid a repeat of the Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) “fiasco” of 2023.

Their plea comes at the end of a year in which, with the support of coastal and island communities, they fought off plans to limit fishing in at least 10% of Scotland’s seas.

The Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) said it wanted “collaboration rather than conflict”.

And it reitterated the key role of seafood in sustainable food production.

Scottish seafood.
Scottish seafood can play its part in feeding the nation. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

SFF chief executive Elspeth Macdonald said: “As we are reminded in headlines from around the world every day, we need to tackle the climate crisis and biodiversity loss.

“But ministers will have to change their mindset and see fisheries as just one part of highly complex systems and not simply a cause of what’s going on.

“Fishing has effects on the marine environment, for sure, but no form of food production is impact-free.

“Fisheries has the lowest carbon footprint of almost any form of food production.”

Fishing ‘often the target for government action’

Ms Macdonald added: “There are many other factors that impact on our seas.

“Because fishing is one of the few that can be controlled and regulated, it is often the target for government action.

“We must address the global problems of climate change and biodiversity loss while also feeding a growing global population. Seafood from sustainable, well-managed fisheries like those we have in Scotland are part of the solution, and governments need to recognise that.”

Eyemouth harbour
Image: Holyrood PR

SFF’s CEO continued: “As we look ahead into next year, we urge ministers to resist the doom-laden and over-simplified platitudes of the corporately-funded environmental NGOs non-governmental organisations) who have their own agenda – banning fishing, regardless of the consequences.

“In 2024 the Scottish Government needs to work with us on sensible, rational, evidence-based measures, instead of what it did this year when it came forward with a set of poorly-founded proposals based on unwarranted and unjustified supposition, that could have had profoundly severe consequences for our coastal and island communities.”

Fishing boats tied up in Lerwick harbour.
Fishing boats tied up in Lerwick harbour.. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Ms Macdonald said a more collaborative model had worked well in the past on such matters as the existing Marine Protected Areas network.

“We can make more progress,” she said, adding: “The issues of climate change and biodiversity loss are complex, multi-layered and not always clearly understood.

“We need to take time to consider properly what actions may be needed and the full extent of their effects.

“So, in 2024 let us have collaboration rather than conflict, and reason rather than rhetoric.”

The government was approached for comment.

More from Business

The FTSE 100 has gained 3.8% over 2023 (John Stillwell/PA)
FTSE 100 ends year with small rise but lags behind US rival
The FTSE 100 rose 10.5 points, or 0.14% to end the day at 7733.24 (John Walton/PA)
FTSE ends year with small rise on 2022
The behaviour of several top business leaders was under the magnifying glass in 2023 (John Walton/PA)
CBI boss looks to future after year of scrutiny for business leaders’ behaviour
David and Victoria Beckham have raked in more than £130 million in yearly sales (Ian West/PA)
The Beckhams fetch more than £130m in yearly sales amid documentary success
The clothes retailer has upped guidance several times over the last year (Yui Mok/PA)
Next set to unveil Christmas performance in Thursday update
Mystic Pete (Peter Ranscombe) and his crystal ball.
What does the year ahead hold for north and north-east firms?
The housing market has been more subdued in 2023 than it was last year when it hit all-time highs (Yui Mok/PA)
House prices fell 1.8% in 2023 but were unchanged in December, Nationwide says
Jennifer Young, of Ledingham Chalmers.
Jennifer Young: Acorn and freeports highlight why it's good to talk
TUC general secretary Paul Nowak attacked the new strike law (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
TUC issues warning on new strikes law
Boxing Day shoppers in Aberdeen.
David Lonsdale: Euro 2024 tournament can boost hard-pressed Scottish retailers

Conversation