Ledingham Chalmers settles into new home in Inverness

Law firm Ledingham Chalmers has moved its growing Inverness team into new offices in the Highland capital.

It now occupies the whole of a stand-alone, two-storey, building, Ord House, at Cradlehall Business Park.

The Inverness team was previously split across two locations, York House on Church Street and Kintail House at Beechwood Business Park. Both of these sites were rented.

Ord House, also rented, boasts about 5,330sq ft of modern office accommodation.

Aberdeen-based Ledingham Chalmers said it had invested a six-figure sum in the move.

It follows team growth in the Highlands of more than one-third since the start of 2023.

New hires since the start of May include senior associate Christina McKerrow, in corporate, and Amy Manson, a paralegal in residential property.

A further 11 people have joined the firm in Inverness since January last.

Nearly 50 specialists on one site

The move brings together nearly 50 specialists with expertise in corporate, rural, litigation, commercial property, employment law and private client law on one site.

It also comes nearly 25 years to the day since Ledingham Chalmers opened its Kintail House office.

The firm has had a presence at York House since it acquired Anderson Shaw & Gilbert in November 2022.

This move represents our commitment to growth and sustainability.”

Managing partner Jennifer Young said: “Over the years, our focus in Inverness has evolved beyond what remains a strong public sector client base and specialised business law practice to the full-service model that has served us so well in Aberdeen.

“This move represents our commitment to growth and sustainability as well as a continued investment in our people – and the environments in which they work.

“Ultimately, this can only enhance the provision of what we know is a valuable service for our clients.”

The new office has energy saving features including LED lighting and an air source heating system.

Mrs Young added: “Aside from those important environmental credentials, this new office has other benefits for our colleagues, including dedicated private working, meeting, quiet and social spaces with lots of natural light.

“It’s the first step in a wider review of our firm-wide property requirements.”

Record headcount in LLP era

Headcount across all its offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Inverness and Stirling is the highest it has been since Ledingham Chalmers became a limited liability partnership (LLP) in 2006.

The firm currently employs 211 people, including 23 partners.

Last November it revealed its total headcount had exceeded 200 for the first time.

It also reported group turnover for the 2022-23 trading year had reached £14.2 million.

This was up from £13.6m the year before and its highest level since becoming an LLP.