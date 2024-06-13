Ledingham Chalmers settles into new home in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ledingham Chalmers settles into new home in Inverness

The law firm now has all of its growing Highland capital team under one roof.

By Keith Findlay
Ord House at Cradlehall Business Park
Ord House at Cradlehall Business Park. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Law firm Ledingham Chalmers has moved its growing Inverness team into new offices in the Highland capital.

It now occupies the whole of a stand-alone, two-storey, building, Ord House, at Cradlehall Business Park.

The Inverness team was previously split across two locations, York House on Church Street and Kintail House at Beechwood Business Park. Both of these sites were rented.

Ord House, also rented, boasts about 5,330sq ft of modern office accommodation.

Ledingham Chalmers' new office in Inverness
The new office in Inverness. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Aberdeen-based Ledingham Chalmers said it had invested a six-figure sum in the move.

It follows team growth in the Highlands of more than one-third since the start of 2023.

New hires since the start of May include senior associate Christina McKerrow, in corporate, and Amy Manson, a paralegal in residential property.

A further 11 people have  joined the firm in Inverness since January last.

Nearly 50 specialists on one site

The move brings together nearly  50 specialists with expertise in corporate, rural, litigation, commercial property, employment law and private client law on one site.

It also comes nearly 25 years to the day since Ledingham Chalmers opened its Kintail House office.

The firm has had a presence at York House since it acquired Anderson Shaw & Gilbert in November 2022.

This move represents our commitment to growth and sustainability.”

Managing partner Jennifer Young said: “Over the years, our focus in Inverness has evolved beyond what remains a strong public sector client base and specialised business law practice to the full-service model that has served us so well in Aberdeen.

“This move represents our commitment to growth and sustainability as well as a continued investment in our people – and the environments in which they work.

“Ultimately, this can only enhance the provision of what we know is a valuable service for our clients.”

Jennifer Young, of Ledingham Chalmers.
Jennifer Young, of Ledingham Chalmers. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

The new office has energy saving features including LED lighting and an air source heating system.

Mrs Young added: “Aside from those important environmental credentials, this new office has other benefits for our colleagues, including dedicated private working, meeting, quiet and social spaces with lots of natural light.

“It’s the first step in a wider review of our firm-wide property requirements.”

Record headcount in LLP era

Headcount across all its offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Inverness and Stirling is the highest it has been since Ledingham Chalmers became a limited liability partnership (LLP) in 2006.

The firm currently employs 211 people, including 23 partners.

Last November it revealed its total headcount had exceeded 200 for the first time.

It also reported group turnover for the 2022-23 trading year had reached £14.2 million.

This was up from £13.6m the year before and its highest level since becoming an LLP.

